Nazars in Turkey

istock/Czgur

You’ve probably had someone give you the evil eye at some point in your life—that powerful glare of envy that some cultures believe may inflict harm or misfortune on your life. In the Turkish culture, “nazar” is another word for “evil eye” and the only way to ward it off is by using “Nazar Boncuğu,” an eye-shaped glass bead amulet. The most powerful nazars were often blue because it emulated the sky where the Gods lived and protected them. Nazars distract the evil eye from the receiver’s eye because of its uncanny resemblance to a real-life human eye. Many Turkish people hang their nazars in their homes or in their cars to protect them from evil and misfortune. Other countries such as Armenia, Iran, Albania, and Afghanistan also have evil eye amulets to keep the bad spirits at bay.