Content continues below ad

While brushing your hair is totally permissible in a bathroom, even a public one, it's not OK to take this task outside. No matter how careful you are, loose hair is bound to get everywhere. If you're brushing your hair in a public restroom, Swann says to "pay attention to people's body language and make sure you're not taking up all the space." And if it's absolutely imperative that you brush your hair in public, try to make sure that no one is around you in your line of hair fire. Getting a mouthful of someone else's hair is just gross.

Clipping your nails

grufnar/Shutterstock

Any grooming activity that involves removing your DNA, i.e. clipping your nails or plucking your eyebrows, should really be done in the privacy of your own home. However, Swann realizes that certain situations arise when you're on-the-go and just don't have time to primp yourself in private. Maybe you're on a red eye cross-country flight and need to pluck a few stray brow hairs before a big business meeting, or perhaps your man forgot to clean up his nails before your grandparent's 50th anniversary party. If you're desperate, head to a bathroom. Whatever you do, don't just go at it in the middle of a mall. "The key is to be mindful of the people around you and to not leave such a huge footprint," says Swann. "Clean up after yourself once you're done."