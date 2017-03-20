Ralph Waldo Emerson Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, MSSA/shutterstock “You cannot do kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.”

The 14th Dalai Lama Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, MSSA/shutterstock “Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.”

Joseph Joubert Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, MSSA/shutterstock “A part of kindness consists in loving people more than they deserve.”

Cheryl Strayed Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, MSSA/shutterstock “Compassion isn’t about solutions. It’s about giving all the love that you’ve got.”

Princess Diana Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, MSSA/shutterstock "Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you."

Scott Adams Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, MSSA/shutterstock “Remember there's no such thing as a small act of kindness. Every act creates a ripple with no logical end.”

Roald Dahl Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, MSSA/shutterstock "I think probably kindness is my number one attribute in a human being. I'll put it before any of the things like courage, or bravery, or generosity, or anything else… Kindness—that simple word. To be kind—it covers everything, to my mind. If you're kind that's it."

Mother Teresa Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, MSSA/shutterstock "Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier."

Barbara De Angelis Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, MSSA/shutterstock “Love and kindness are never wasted. They always make a difference. They bless the one who receives them, and they bless you, the giver.”

Richard Gere Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, MSSA/shutterstock “What we all have in common is an appreciation of kindness and compassion; all the religions have this. Love. We all lean towards love.”

Sam Levenson Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, MSSA/shutterstock “For attractive lips, speak words of kindness. For lovely eyes, seek out the good in people. For a slim figure, share your food with the hungry. For beautiful hair, let a child run his fingers through it once a day. For poise, walk with the knowledge that you will never walk alone.”

Franklin D. Roosevelt Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, MSSA/shutterstock “Human kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fiber of a free people.”

Sharon Salzberg Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, MSSA/shutterstock “That is what compassion does. It challenges our assumptions, our sense of self-limitation, worthlessness, of not having a place in the world, our feelings of loneliness and estrangement. These are narrow, constrictive states of mind. As we develop compassion, our hearts open."

Eric Hoffer Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, MSSA/shutterstock “Kindness can become its own motive. We are made kind by being kind.”

Albert Schweitzer Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, MSSA/shutterstock “As for…the fear that compassion will involve you in suffering, counter it with the realization that the sharing of sorrow expands your capacity to share joy as well. When you callously ignore the suffering of others, you lose the capacity to share their happiness, too.”

Anne Herbert Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, MSSA/shutterstock "Practice random kindness and senseless acts of beauty."

Steve Maraboli Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, MSSA/shutterstock "A kind gesture can reach a wound that only compassion can heal."

Wes Angelozzi Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, MSSA/shutterstock “Go and love someone exactly as they are. And then watch how quickly they transform into the greatest, truest version of themselves. When one feels seen and appreciated in their own essence, one is instantly empowered.”

