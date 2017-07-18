shutterstockDo you remember not being able to browse the Internet while your mom was on the phone, but now you watch live TV on your smart phone? Chances are you’re part of a new micro-generation known as Xennials.

Dan Woodman, an associate professor of sociology at the University of Melbourne in Australia identified this new generation as people born between 1977 and 1983. Xennials grew up in the pre-digital era with snail mail, dial-up internet, and broadcast television, but they also learned to adapt to the digital age and incorporate social media into their lives while in their 20s. They got to grow up with the best of both worlds. Watch out for these health issues that millennials (and their parents) should never ignore.

“It was a particularly unique experience. You have a childhood, youth and adolescence free of having to worry about social media posts and mobile phones. It was a time when we had to organize to catch up with our friends on the weekends using the landline, and actually pick a time and a place and turn up there,” Woodman told mamamia.com. “Then we hit this technology revolution before we were maybe in that frazzled period of our life with kids and no time to learn anything new. We hit it where we could still adopt in a selective way the new technologies.”

Woodman explains that Xennials are a perfect mix between generation X’s pessimism and the optimism of millennials because they were able to experience a little bit of how both of these generations lived.

If you want to know what it was like growing up without technology, check out these pictures of kids playing before there were smartphones and iPads.