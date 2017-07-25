New Zealand: Hokey Pokey Ice Cream Rimma Bondarenko/shutterstock While you reveal a lot about yourself when you order ice cream, you mostly say that you love fun when ordering New Zealand favorite, Hokey Pokey. Krista Canfield McNish, founder of FoodWaterShoes, an international food site, says that the blend can vary, depending on which shop you visit, but mostly it means plain vanilla ice cream mixed with generous heaps of honeycomb toffee. The outcome is a super rich, creamy ice cream—and it's delicious, says McNish. It's popular throughout the North and South islands of New Zealand and even available at grocery stores, with a leading brand called Tip Top's Hokey Pokey.

Japan: Mochi nana77777/shutterstock Japanese children may be the healthiest in the world, but it's no thanks to this crazy treat. As long as you're not hung up on texture, you probably will love giving mochi ice cream a swirl when you visit Japan. Available in nearly every city—small and large—you might mistake these small circular rounds of ice cream as macaroons at first glance. Ice cream is shaped into bite-size circles and pounded rice paste is wrapped around to keep it from melting. Coming in at just around 100 calories a pop, you probably will want to try at least a handful before heading toward more sightseeing. Or, if you can't make it to Japan, mochi has made it's way to the United States with brands like My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream available in many nationwide grocery stores.

Spaghettini Robert Kneschke/shutterstock Nope, this ice cream tradition isn't from Italy, even though it looks like it. Instead, this is a dish you can order throughout Germany. Pastry chefs work to make an ice cream sundae mimic a traditional bowl of spaghetti you can have for dessert rather than dinner. How do they pull this feat off? Vanilla ice cream stands in for noodles, strawberry puree for the marinara, and coconut flakes for the parmesan cheese.

Spain: Fun-Shaped Ice Cream Barbara Neveu/shutterstock Ice cream in the States tends to be shaped by the ubiquitous ice cream scoop—the round mound we're so familiar with. While an ice cream scoop can be put to many other creative uses in the kitchen, in Spain they dispense with it altogether. According to McNish, you can wander down a grocery aisle in any major Spanish city—from Madrid to Barcelona—and you'll likely find Frigo, a brand of ice cream which presents the favorite in a variety of quirky shapes, from rocket ships to pies. For more of a gourmet experience, head to Madrid where you can visit Rocambolesc Gelateria. "They make an absolutely insane coconut and violet sorbet that you can top with a cloud of cotton candy and star shaped sprinkles. Rocambolesc even offers a cherry strawberry flavored arbutus bear, which is Madrid's fuzzy mascot, shaped popsicle as well as funky popsicles flavors, like Girona apple and blood orange plus mango sorbet, in wonky shapes like noses and fingers," she says.

Italy: Gelato Family Business/shutterstock While exploring the ancient Roman streets in scorching-hot heat, the very vision of a gelato stand may make your mouth begin to water. As a timeless tradition dating back to the Italian Renaissance, gelato is a popular summer day (or any day!) treat that helps you cool down from the sunshine. Gelato likely will remind you of traditional ice cream at first glance, but it's actually lower in fat. You'll find it to be a thicker consistency with richer flavors (and ahem, likely, more sugar), infused with all sorts of sweet and savory spices and ingredients. Ever wonder what the difference is between gelato and ice cream? Here's the scoop.

San Francisco, United States: Taiyaki Ice Cream Somtika S/shutterstock Okay, this is domestic, but it's very unusual: You can find a tradition of Taiyaki fish cone ice cream here. "Taiyaki, or fish cone ice cream, is a common sight in Japan," says McNish, "but it's a rarity in the U.S. In order to create a taiyaki, pancake or waffle batter is popped it into a fish shaped mold. A dollop of sweetened red vanilla azuki bean paste is dropped in the bottom of the fish tail and then you get to put your favorite flavor of ice cream on top," she explains.

Turkey: Dondurma Lepneva Irina/shutterstock Visiting Turkey is definitely going to be an added bucket list destination when you feast your eyes on their mind-boggling ice cream tradition. Made with salep, an orchid root found locally, ice cream in Turkey is super-stretchy (like mozzarella cheese) and also very chewy (like gummies or taffy). And yet, it's still cold. Made in a variety of flavors and served throughout the country, Turkey is the only place where you can actually nibble on this strange concoction, since orchid root is illegal to export.

Cuba: Mantecado MaraZe/shutterstock If you can make it to Cuba before the border closes again, McNish says you'll have plenty of tropical, mouthwatering ice cream flavors to pick from—and for cheap. While the U.S. dollar is on par with the CUC (Cuban convertible pesos), most locals utilize a second currency called CUP (or Cuban pesos), which are worth about 1/24th of what a CUC note's value. This means you can stop by any ice cream parlor (or as it's called in Cuba, 'heladeria') and walk away with a huge cone for around eight cents. A traditional Cuban flavor is 'mantecado,' which McNish explains has a custard base with a hint of cinnamon—which happens to be good for your heart—and nutmeg. Or if you're more into fruit, coco glace is a coconut ice cream served inside of a coconut shell.

Thailand: I Tim Pad Lissitsa Ruslan/shutterstock As beautiful and picturesque as beaches in Thailand are, its location means that weather is humid, sticky and hot nearly year-round. You'll need a refresher when you're trekking through streets and sands, so make a pit stop to try 'I Tim Pad.' Easy to eat on the go—and a super-popular street snack—you might think you're buying a small veggie wrap when you stumble across a stand. In Thailand, ice cream chefs don't churn their ice cream, but instead they flash-freeze it to make a circular, thin shape that they scrape off and turn into tiny ice cream rolls. Pretty easy for a quick, sweet bite!

