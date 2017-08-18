Peel Garlic Quickly Volodymyr Plysiuk/Shutterstock Nuke garlic bulbs for 15 seconds and the skin will slide off like magic. The water in the garlic steams and breaks down the bond between the clove and the skin for fast removal. By the way, did you know you could Nuke garlic bulbs for 15 seconds and the skin will slide off like magic. The water in the garlic steams and breaks down the bond between the clove and the skin for fast removal. By the way, did you know you could peel a whole bulb of garlic in seconds? Here's how.

Rescue Stale Bread PageSeven/Shutterstock Oops! If you forgot to completely close your bread or bagel bag, simply wrap the loaf in a moist paper towel and zap it in the microwave for 20-second increments. The moisture from the towel will soak into the bread to make it taste fresh again, but not enough to make it soggy. Here are Oops! If you forgot to completely close your bread or bagel bag, simply wrap the loaf in a moist paper towel and zap it in the microwave for 20-second increments. The moisture from the towel will soak into the bread to make it taste fresh again, but not enough to make it soggy. Here are 7 science-backed reasons you should be eating more bread

Juice Fruit With Ease joe1719/Shutterstock Before juicing an orange or lemon, microwave the uncut fruit for 10 seconds. The microwave will loosen the fibers inside the fruit and make it easier to juice every last drop. These Before juicing an orange or lemon, microwave the uncut fruit for 10 seconds. The microwave will loosen the fibers inside the fruit and make it easier to juice every last drop. These 7 fruit juices are healthier than you thought

Content continues below ad

Toast Nuts Fast Xan/Shutterstock Put a handful of nuts in a microwave-safe bowl, toss with a little oil, and microwave in 60-second increments, stirring after each minute. Overall cooking time varies depending on the type of nut, but expect it to take around five minutes. This trick also works for pumpkin and sunflower seeds. These are the Put a handful of nuts in a microwave-safe bowl, toss with a little oil, and microwave in 60-second increments, stirring after each minute. Overall cooking time varies depending on the type of nut, but expect it to take around five minutes. This trick also works for pumpkin and sunflower seeds. These are the top 5 healthiest nuts you can eat

De-clump Brown Sugar Nalaphotos/Shutterstock When your brown sugar is as hard as a rock, try this. Moisten a paper towel, place it in the sugar bag, then zap in the microwave for 25 seconds. The moisture from the towel will transfer to the sugar and make it easier to scoop. When your brown sugar is as hard as a rock, try this. Moisten a paper towel, place it in the sugar bag, then zap in the microwave for 25 seconds. The moisture from the towel will transfer to the sugar and make it easier to scoop.

Speed Bread Making SMarina/Shutterstock Itching to make homemade pizza crust or any of these Itching to make homemade pizza crust or any of these quick-bread recipes ? Yeast dough can take hours to rise at room temperature, but your microwave can proof yeast dough in about 15 minutes. Place an 8-ounce cup of water in the back of the microwave. Put the dough in a microwave-safe bowl in the center of the microwave and heat on the lowest power for three minutes. Let it sit in the microwave for three minutes. Heat the dough for three minutes more and then let it rest for six minutes. Your dough has now doubled in size and is ready for baking.

Content continues below ad

Smooth Crystallized Honey Repina Valeriya/Shutterstock If your glass jar of honey has crystallized in the back of your pantry, simply remove the lid, and heat it in the microwave in 30 to 40 second increments until it returns to its original smooth texture. Be sure to not microwave your honey in those plastic bear-shaped containers. If your glass jar of honey has crystallized in the back of your pantry, simply remove the lid, and heat it in the microwave in 30 to 40 second increments until it returns to its original smooth texture. Be sure to not microwave your honey in those plastic bear-shaped containers.

Peel veggie skin faster mahey/Shutterstock Hard squashes and root vegetables can be tough to peel. To make the job easier, place the vegetable in your microwave for 2 to 3 minutes on low power and the skin should be more pliable for peeling and cutting—just be careful when removing the hot veggie so you don't burn your fingers. Hard squashes and root vegetables can be tough to peel. To make the job easier, place the vegetable in your microwave for 2 to 3 minutes on low power and the skin should be more pliable for peeling and cutting—just be careful when removing the hot veggie so you don't burn your fingers.

Slice onions easier Melica/Shutterstock To avoid crying when chopping, wash an onion, trim its ends, and microwave for 30 seconds before cutting. You tear up while chopping onions because the knife damages the onion’s cells, causing the release of sulphuric gas. This gas reacts with tear ducts and irritates the eye. Heating the onion first breaks apart the enzymes that trigger the gas release. To avoid crying when chopping, wash an onion, trim its ends, and microwave for 30 seconds before cutting. You tear up while chopping onions because the knife damages the onion’s cells, causing the release of sulphuric gas. This gas reacts with tear ducts and irritates the eye. Heating the onion first breaks apart the enzymes that trigger the gas release.

Content continues below ad

Cook crispier bacon farbled/Shutterstock Place a bowl upside down on a plate. Drape bacon strips over the bowl, then microwave for one minute per slice of bacon. As its grease drips onto the plate, the bacon will become mouthwateringly crispy. Place a bowl upside down on a plate. Drape bacon strips over the bowl, then microwave for one minute per slice of bacon. As its grease drips onto the plate, the bacon will become mouthwateringly crispy.

Froth milk Suchat Siriboot/Shutterstock Skip buying an expensive cappuccino machine. Instead, pour milk into a mason jar, no more than half full (to leave room for foam). Screw on the lid and vigorously shake for 30 to 60 seconds. The milk will turn to froth. Remove the lid and microwave for 30 seconds so the foam rises. Pour into your favorite coffee. Skip buying an expensive cappuccino machine. Instead, pour milk into a mason jar, no more than half full (to leave room for foam). Screw on the lid and vigorously shake for 30 to 60 seconds. The milk will turn to froth. Remove the lid and microwave for 30 seconds so the foam rises. Pour into your favorite coffee.

Prepare quinoa Anna Shepulova/Shutterstock For a quick dinner side, rinse and place 1 cup of quinoa in a bowl. Add 2 cups water. Cover and cook for six minutes. Remove, stir, and heat for 2 more minutes. Allow the quinoa to sit for 5 to 10 minutes to absorb the remaining water. To kick up the flavor, try any of these For a quick dinner side, rinse and place 1 cup of quinoa in a bowl. Add 2 cups water. Cover and cook for six minutes. Remove, stir, and heat for 2 more minutes. Allow the quinoa to sit for 5 to 10 minutes to absorb the remaining water. To kick up the flavor, try any of these 15 creative quinoa recipes

Content continues below ad

Concoct French toast Nitr/Shutterstock Care for brunch in five minutes? Rub a pat of butter on the bottom of a mug; fill to the top with chopped bread. In a separate cup, mix 1 egg, 3 tablespoons milk, and a sprinkle of cinnamon with a fork. Pour mixture into the cup and microwave for one minute. Care for brunch in five minutes? Rub a pat of butter on the bottom of a mug; fill to the top with chopped bread. In a separate cup, mix 1 egg, 3 tablespoons milk, and a sprinkle of cinnamon with a fork. Pour mixture into the cup and microwave for one minute.

Soften collard greens Nitr/Shutterstock Collard greens make delicious, healthy wraps, but are prone to cracking and splitting when stiff. To relax a leaf for a wrap, wash well and microwave for 10 seconds. It will be just flexible enough to roll easily. Collard greens make delicious, healthy wraps, but are prone to cracking and splitting when stiff. To relax a leaf for a wrap, wash well and microwave for 10 seconds. It will be just flexible enough to roll easily.

Soak beans quickly zukerka/Shutterstock Forgot to soak beans overnight? Place beans in a large dish and add 3 cups water for every 1 cup of dry beans. Microwave on high until boiling (about 12 to 15 minutes). Remove from the microwave and allow to sit for 1 hour. Drain beans and rinse with cool water. Forgot to soak beans overnight? Place beans in a large dish and add 3 cups water for every 1 cup of dry beans. Microwave on high until boiling (about 12 to 15 minutes). Remove from the microwave and allow to sit for 1 hour. Drain beans and rinse with cool water.

Content continues below ad