Say goodbye to bottled water! According to the National Resources Defense Council, 90 percent of what you pay for a bottle of water goes toward packaging, shipping, and advertising; and many bottles wind up in landfills, where they might take thousands of years to decompose. Plus: If you're going to buy flavored waters, they could be bulked up with added colors, sugars, and other unhealthy agents. Skip the store, then, and mix these up yourself. Try these genius tricks to drink more water every day.

Jalapeño and watermelon water Photo by Matthew Cohen In this zesty recipe from Food Network, you'll find juicy watermelon loaded with vitamins A and C, and spicy jalapeños containing capsaicin, which causes the body to release endorphins. That happiness hormone creates an energizing rush. Drinking the recommended amount of water every day has a lot of healthy benefits.

Lime slices and basil Photo by Matthew Cohen Blogger Olive Heart goes green, adding tart lime and fragrant basil to water, giving it a boost of vitamin C and iron. Find all of your questions about how much water you should really be drinking.

Apples and cinnamon Photo by Matthew Cohen Blogger Sarah's Cool Stuff combines cinnamon sticks, ground cinnamon, and apples to flavor her water. "Skinny spice" cinnamon helps lower blood sugar concentration and improves insulin sensitivity, while apples have been shown in studies to help a wide spectrum of ailments from staving off Alzheimer's to protecting against colon cancer. These everyday habits can also help to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's.

Orange slices and vanilla bean Photo by Matthew Cohen Blogger Detoxinista hydrates with this simple recipe for orange and vanilla infused water. If you don't have vanilla bean handy, you can substitute the pod with vanilla extract; both are naturally high in antioxidants.

Strawberries and basil Photo by Matthew Cohen This pretty medley of strawberries and basil from A Beautiful Mess provides iron from the herb and vitamin C from the berries, which has been linked to fighting cancer, keeping wrinkles at bay, and more. Watch out for these unexpected signs of dehydration.

Blackberries and sage Photo by Matthew Cohen Blogger The Yummy Life puts a spin on water with blackberry and sage. Blackberries are brimming with fiber and heart-healthy polyunsaturated fats, while sage contains vitamin A and a variety of minerals like calcium and iron.

Raspberry and pineapple chunk ice cubes Photo by Matthew Cohen Bloggers FullBellySisters makeover everyday ice cubes by freezing in raspberries and pineapples. You can also try the savory version: The bloggers recommend freezing olives in brine, and adding to a glass of seltzer. When you're stressed, drinking water is essential, here's why.

Cucumber slices and lemongrass Photo by Matthew Cohen Transform a plain pitcher with this recipe for cucumber and lemongrass water from EatBoutique. Lemongrass is a key ingredient in Thai cuisine; if you can't find it at the market in the produce department, see if you can find frozen stalks in the freezer aisle.

Blueberries, lemon, and mint Photo by Matthew Cohen This supercharged mixture from chelsweets combines the antioxidant power of the fruit with refreshing mint, a carotene-rich aromatic herb—like a yummy sangria without the booze. Try these other clever ways to stay hydrated this summer.

Pear slices, cinnamon, and vanilla bean Photo by Matthew Cohen No recipe required: Try fresh summer pear with cinnamon sticks and vanilla bean for a refreshingly sweet, good-for-you treat.



