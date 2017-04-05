PureSolution/Shutterstock

Can you remember the last time you were out in public without your phone in your hand or somewhere on your person? While you’re grabbing lunch you might have it resting on the counter while you search for your credit card in your wallet. Then when you go to the bathroom you might leave it on top of the toilet paper dispenser. And, at the end of the day when you take the train or bus home you switch it from hand to hand as you navigate public transportation while still staying on top of all your notifications. (Watch out for these signs that you’re addicted to your phone.)

Let’s face it: Your phone is a breeding ground for germs. And what is especially unsanitary about it is how close you put it to your face and mouth on a regular basis. Mashable reported that every square inch of your phone has around 25,000 germs. That’s more disgusting than a toilet seat, which contains around 1,200 germs per square inch (if sanitized regularly). Think about that the next time you press your phone up against your face to make a phone call. Here are other items that are dirtier than a toilet seat.

“Your phone is exposed to everything you touch. What’s on your hands is on your phone. Health-care experts stress that washing your hands frequently with soap and water is the best defense against the spread of germs that cause sicknesses and viruses to spread,” shares Adriana Catinari, Product Manager at Whoosh!

Everyone always remembers to wash his or her hands and body at the end of the day, but many times neglect their phone screen. The reason your phone holds so many germs is because it remains warm throughout the day because of how often we use it. The warm environment allows bacteria to grow very easily and puts you at a greater risk of getting infected.

The germs on our phones can also lead to the development of acne and blackheads on your face. When your phone is pressed against your face while you’re on a call the surface of our skin warms up, opening up our pores. The bacterium then gets into your pores causing skin irritation.

It’s obviously unrealistic to tell people to give up their phones to stay healthier since most people don’t even know how to function without them. But always keep in mind how many things you touch during the day, and how gross your phone can get as a result of that. Continue to wash your hands frequently throughout the day but also remember to wash your phone screen just as often.

Sources: debgroup.com, mashable.com