This Victim of Cyber-Bullying Is Confronting Misogynists in the Coolest Way
Every time she gets an insulting comment online, Emily Temple-Wood posts a biography of a female scientist.
Courtesy Jennifer Mierisch
Emily Temple-Wood was 12 years old the first time she was trolled online. She was being a good digital citizen, excising the foul language and lies added to pop-culture posts on Wikipedia, and the cyber vandals were having none of it. They left ugly comments on her Wikipedia and Facebook pages about her looks “that would make my mother’s hair curl,” says Temple-Wood, now 22 and in medical school. Her biggest crime, she believes: “I was a woman on the Internet.”
“I tell people who are being trolled that it’s OK to be upset. But now you need to find a productive way to take revenge.”
Over the years, she considered how she might exact revenge. Then, as a freshman in college, it hit her: “What do misogynists hate most?” she asked herself. “Women who are productive!” Her solution: For every insulting comment she received, Temple-Wood vowed to post a biography of a female scientist, and thus, in 2012, WikiProject Women Scientists was born. She profiled her heroes, like Barbara McClintock, who was awarded the 1983 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, and Caroline Still Anderson, one of the first African American women to become a physician in the United States, in the late 1800s. With help from other women, many of them scientists who have also been victimized online, Temple-Wood has published hundreds of these brief biographies—each a thumb in the eye to misogyny—and women of all ages have taken notice.
“When I was a kid, I could count the number of women scientists I was aware of on one hand,” wrote Siko Bouterse, formerly of the Wikimedia Foundation. “But our daughters are going to have access to much more knowledge about scientists who look like them, thanks to Emily.”
The nasty comments still come, says Temple-Wood. Being a strong woman online is not easy. “We all have days where we break down and need to snuggle a cat and have a glass of wine,” she says. “I tell people who are being trolled that it’s OK to be upset. But now you need to find a productive way to take revenge.”
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.
Watch This
More About Inspiring Stories
The Smallest Bit of Tinsel Kept This Family’s Christmas Tradition Alive for 40 Years
Growing up, we never had an artificial Christmas tree—or a cut one, for that matter. Instead, about a week before Christmas, my parents would haul in a balled or potted evergreen that we’d add to the landscape after the holidays. … Read More