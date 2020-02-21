How Often Should You Wash Your Car in Winter?

If you live where winter brings snow, slush, sand, and salt, it's nearly impossible to keep your car's exterior clean. You need to wash it, but how often? Here's what the experts recommend.

Salt, sand, and chunks of ice. Keeping your car clean during the winter may seem like an impossible task. Once you wash it, it’s dirty again in no time. That salt may be beneficial when it comes to melting snow and ice on roads, but it can cause havoc on your vehicle. Salt, when it adheres to your vehicle, opens the door to oxidation, which can lead to rust. So, how often should you wash your car in the winter? Or, is it just a waste of time? Experts say it depends on a number of factors.

Where do you live?

If you live in an area the requires salt on the roads during the winter, you should wash your car regularly—about every week or two—according to Morrie’s, a car dealership in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. If you live in an area that doesn’t salt and has mild winters, you can go a bit longer.

“If the roads look white (because they’re covered with salt) every week would probably be a smart choice. It’s all dependent on conditions, but about every ten to 14 days is a good rule of thumb,” the dealership notes on its website. Remember that removing salt from under the body of the car is important when it comes to preventing rust on your car’s components. Here are 27 things you also need to keep in mind preparing your car for the winter season.

What kind of car wash is best?

You should be aware that it’s not just how often you wash your car that counts. The way you wash it helps, too. Using a handheld pressure wand, start at the top of the vehicle and work your way down. Pay special attention to the car’s wheel wells and underside, as salt and grime tend to collect in the corners of the undercarriage. Rinse and dry as thoroughly as possible. If you opt for a drive-through car wash, be sure it includes an undercarriage wash (you may have to pay extra). Consider treating any potential problem areas with an inexpensive corrosion-inhibitor spray.

Where do you park?

You may think that parking your car in a garage helps when it comes to keeping your vehicle clean and protected from winter’s worst, but that’s not necessarily the case. When the frozen slush melts, the moisture will react with the salt and thereby speed up corrosion, according to Angie’s List. “Vehicles that are parked outside do have the disadvantage of being exposed to the elements, but the ice, snow and salty slush is more likely to stay frozen, which slows down the corrosive nature of the salt.” Keep in mind these other winter car care musts before exposing your car to salt and slush.

The bottom line

The bottom line in keeping your car clean throughout the winter: Be sure to wash it regularly, taking special care to get the area underneath the vehicle. Angie’s List notes it’s best to wash your car when the temperature is 40 degrees F or higher, during daylight hours, so the vehicle has enough time to dry before the temperature drops below freezing (and potentially freezes your doors shut!).

In addition, to help keep the interior clean, use rubber floor mats to avoid getting all that salty slush on the carpet. You’ll also want to avoid storing these things in your car this winter in order to prevent a mess, or something far, far worse.