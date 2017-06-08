Keep them involved

SilviaJa/Shutterstock

As much as possible, involve your parent in the research and tours of assisted living facilities. They may feel discouraged and disengage themselves from the process so you'll have to pull them back in by discussing amenities, location, and apartment size. With some issues you may have to take the lead—like finances. "When my mom and I were looking after a fall made it difficult for her to live alone, putting all the costs on paper really helped," says Whitehead. "My mom could see that having someone come into her home regularly to help her was going to be more expensive in the long run and if she chooses assisted living she wouldn't be alone." In end Whitehead's mom decided that she would actually have more independence than if she had someone coming into stay with her.