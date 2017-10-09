Content continues below ad

Zoning laws can add $$

wutzkohphoto/Shutterstock

Every municipality has different zoning, building, land use, and inspection laws, not to mention the associated fees, says Prinz, "Whatever you do, play by the jurisdiction's rules," she urges. "Rural areas usually have more lenient laws, so choosing rural areas may save you money. But what you save here might get eaten up on connecting to the utilities' grid."