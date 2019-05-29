Tipping 101: Your Guide to Giving the Right Tip Every Time

istock/studiocasper

Tipping is arguably the most stressful part of eating out (besides actually choosing a restaurant). There are no set rules to tell you the exact amount you should give your server, so you’re left guessing how to convert service quality into cash. Plus, figuring out tips for other services, like travel or beauty treatments, is just as confusing. Even more confusing? Figuring out tipping in other countries while you’re traveling.

Luckily, we got you covered. We’ve compiled the best tips on tipping from The Emily Post Institute, Thrillist, and MoneyTalksNews. Here’s the low-down on who you should tip and how much.

Dining and take-out:

Wait staff: 15-20 percent for average service; 10 percent for horrible service; 30 percent or more for excellent service

Bartender: $1 per drink at high volume bars; 20 percent at a cocktail bar

Take-out (whoever prepares your to-go order): No tip necessary; if it’s a complicated order, 10 percent

Delivery driver: 10-15 percent; 20 percent if the weather is bad; $2-5 for pizza, depending on the size of the order

Barista: $1 per drink; no tip necessary for coffee chain employees

Hospitality:

Housekeeper: $2-5 per night in a hotel; leave the note with the cash so the housekeeper knows it’s a tip and make sure to read up fully on how much you should tip a hotel’s housekeeping staff.

Taxi driver: 15-20 percent; extra $1-2 per bag

Valet parking: $2

Doorman: $1-4 for carrying luggage; $1-2 for hailing a cab

Bellhop: $1-2 per bag; extra $2-3 for room delivery

Coatroom attendant: $1 per coat

Salon/spa:

Hairstylist/barber: 15-20 percent

Manicurist: 15 percent

Spa services (waxing, massage, etc.): 20 percent

Other tips on tipping: