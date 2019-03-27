Everyone wants to win the lottery. Keep an eye out for these common lottery numbers if you want to up your chances of hitting it big.

The chances of winning the lottery are about one in 300 million. Although the odds may not be in any individual’s favor, that doesn’t mean you can’t do more to up your chances of winning, like buying multiple tickets or playing every draw. Lucky lottery numbers are also a way to increase your chances. Here’s how to win the lottery (or at least boost your chances) by picking the most common lottery numbers.

How to pick lottery numbers

Instead of picking a meaningful date, like a birthday or anniversary, it’s a no-brainer to select the most common lottery numbers to boost your odds. And, yes, there is a way to find out lucky lottery numbers! There are a few websites that track the lottery numbers that are pulled the most; keeping track of them is a good method for how to pick lottery numbers. The most common Mega Ball number is 10, which has come up 13 times in the past two years. Meanwhile, stay clear of 08, 15, 25, 24, and 18 when choosing your first five numbers; these appeared only between four and six times. (As of press date; the unlucky and lucky lottery numbers and their exact number of calls are always changing!) It could also help to live in one of the top lottery-winning states.

Most common Mega Millions numbers

According to USA Mega, the most common Mega Millions numbers drawn since October 31, 2017, are 14, 62, 10, 42, and 48. Fourteen and 62 were drawn 24 times; 10 was drawn 23 times; and 42 and 48 were drawn 22 times. Several other of the most common Mega Millions numbers were drawn 21 times; these numbers are 01, 04, 11, 24, and 28.

Most common Powerball numbers

As for the most common Powerball numbers, you can check those out online as well.

The Powerball and Mega Millions combined jackpot hit $2 billion in October 2018—making it the largest prize in U.S. lottery history, CNN reports. Don’t worry, you can still have a shot at winning big with the current $750 million Powerball jackpot. There might not be a better time to buy a ticket, cross your fingers, and select these numbers. Of course, there’s no guarantee that choosing these digits will win you the lotto since past frequency doesn’t determine what numbers come next. If you do get lucky, and these tips for how to win the lottery work, you’ll definitely want to know these 13 things lotto winners won’t tell you.