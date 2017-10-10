Content continues below ad

Supporting the kids for too long

As difficult (or painful) as it might be, it's OK to say no to your children when they need to "borrow" money for a major purchase, such as a car, wedding, or house. "As a single mom, it was incredibly hard to put anything away while my kids were growing up. I want nothing more than to give them down payments on their own homes someday, but I also know that if I do, I'll wind up in dire straights financially. It's not selfish to keep the money you made your whole life for yourself if you need it to live on, as you age," says retired teacher Marjorie Lerner, who enjoys spending money on her brand new grandchild.