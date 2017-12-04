Via (3)

Traveling for the holidays is stressful as it is, and trying to get the best bang for your buck when it comes to hotels can add to the mayhem (you'll definitely want to check out this list of holiday travel tips for a smoother getaway). Fortunately, TripAdvisor has compiled a list of the 10 best value hotels in America from this past fall season. Their rankings were based on having "at least a 3.5 star rating, at least a 4 bubble rating on TripAdvisor, an average fall price 20 percent below the seasonal city average, cost less than $300 per night and are categorized on TripAdvisor as a 'hotel,'" according to PR Newswire. Saving travelers an average of 32 percent on hotel costs with an average rate of $235 a night, these value hotels are a must this season.