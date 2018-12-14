David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Disney isn’t “the happiest place on earth” without reason. Behind all of the magic, there are tens of thousands of employees making it all possible. (In Disney World alone, there are 62,000 workers, according to Today.)

But with that many employees, there needs to be some guidelines. This is especially true for the employees who dress up as Disney characters. But no matter what, Disney cast members are never, ever allowed to say these three words: “I don’t know.”

“If a guest asks you a question, you always have to have an answer, no exceptions,” according to an anonymous former cast member. “If you don’t know it, find out, but don’t say you don’t know. If it’s a silly question, make up a silly answer. If a child asks you what Tinker Bell eats before her flight across the Magic Kingdom during the fireworks, you better come up with an answer quickly. (Answer: very tiny apples.)” Here are more secrets Disney employees won’t tell you.

