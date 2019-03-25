This Is How Much Target Employees Really Make

Jeff Chiu/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The store has a reputation for sneakily making shoppers, and maybe even their employees, spend more money. But, the company does a good job of paying their workers fairly, although it’s unknown whether or not they also fall prey to the ways Target gets people to spend more.

Sales floor team members at Target make between $7 and $16 an hour, although the average is $9, according to Glassdoor. Target cashiers also make between $7 and $15 per hour, with an average of $9. However, in 2018, Target announced they are raising their minimum wage to $12 an hour for all team members, according to Fast Company. That’s higher than the minimum state-level salary in all 50 states. The goal is to reach an hourly minimum wage of $15 by 2020. If your goal is to save as much of that wage as possible, be sure to remember these money-saving secrets Target won’t tell you.

Hourly wages aren’t the only pro for working at Target. Employee reviews highly rate the work-life balance, pay and benefits, job security and advancement, culture, and management. Not to mention, Target offers flexible paid time off, employee discounts, and a 401K match. Another rarity and positive to working at Target is their break system. Some Target workers on Reddit wrote that employees could take their breaks usually whenever they like, in comparison to other retail stores that might have more strict break rules.

Target employees enjoy working at the store because of all these great perks and benefits. We can’t help but wonder, however, if the initial interest in working at the store is because of shopping convenience. Picking up the 12 things you should always buy at Target on your way home after work without driving would be a bonus.