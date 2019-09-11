Skip links
Do you live in the Nicest Place in America?

Work & Career

This Is How Much Target Managers Really Get Paid

Emily DiNuzzo
Indianapolis - Circa April 2016: Target Retail Store. Target Sells Home Goods, Clothing and Electronics I Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

It takes a lot of work to manage a Target!

It takes someone special to keep a place like Target running smoothly. The managers for the superstore not only know the secret markdown schedule but also the things you should always buy from Target, too. The company values their employees, especially their managers, and they pay them for their hard work.

According to Glassdoor, the average base pay for Target general managers is $111,987. The salary can range anywhere from $76,000 to $139,000. LinkedIn estimates the average base salary is closer to $90,000. There’s also a possibility of increasing these numbers with stock or cash bonuses. And this is how much Target shift workers make in comparison.

We reached out to Target directly; while they declined to confirm salary pay ranges for their employees, they did confirm that the company offers excellent benefits such as an employee discount, flexible paid time off, a 401K plan, and paid family leave. Target is recognized as a great place to work with high rankings on the Top 50 Companies for Diversity and the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, too.

How Target employees choose to spend their hard-earned cash is up to them, but the store has some hidden money-saving secrets that even their employees might not be able to resist. Plus, no matter where you work, you’ll want to stock up on these 29 things from Target you’re not buying, but should.

Courtesy Joanna Wilcox iamketoincanada.com

Why There Are Big Red Spheres Outside of Target

Courtesy Joanna Wilcox iamketoincanada.com

How Much Costco Store Managers Make

Courtesy Joanna Wilcox iamketoincanada.com

Things You Should Always Buy at Target

Originally Published on sitename.com

Emily DiNuzzo
Emily DiNuzzo is an assistant staff writer at Reader's Digest who previously wrote for INSIDER, the Food Network, POPSUGAR, Well + Good, Westchester Magazine, and more. There's also a 90 percent chance Emily is drinking tea right now, but when she's not writing away about food and health with a cuppa by her side, you can find her lifting heavy things at the gym, listening to murder mystery podcasts, and liking one too many astrology memes.

Popular Videos