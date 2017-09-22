David/Hartley/REX/ShutterstockTo say Kate Middleton looked pretty on her 2011 wedding day to Prince William would be an understatement. One of the most-talked-about things of the day was the Duchess of Cambridge’s drop-dead gorgeous wedding dress.

It’s easy to see why there was so much buzz about the dress, custom-designed by Alexander McQueen’s creative director, Sarah Burton. With its lengthy train and sweet lace sleeves, the dress was fit for a princess. But she wore another wedding dress that day that escaped all the media attention. (Find out the perfume Kate Middleton wore on her wedding day.)

For her reception, Kate wanted to slip into something a little more comfortable. But instead of going for a casual white dress, she went full-on wedding mode again—but with something a bit easier to move in.

REX/Shutterstock

Kate’s second dress of the day was by the same designer as the first. After all, why mess with a good thing? (She clearly used that same idea during these 18 times Princess Diana and Kate Middleton dressed alike.)

The satin gown Kate wore for the reception was much simpler equally gorgeous, with a sweetheart necklace and a jeweled belt. The skirt was wide, but not nearly as long as her first train. (If you’re planning your own big day, learn how to pick the best wedding dress for your body type.)

To keep warm in the 60-some-degree weather, Kate pulled on a furry shrug. On anyone else it might have ruined the look, but the Duchess looked stunning as ever. Not that her wedding was the only time she was a fashion icon—learn the trick Kate Middleton uses when repeating outfits.

