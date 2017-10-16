People all over the Internet are baffled by this challenging puzzle—and we can see why. At first glance, it’s easy to think that all of the dancers look identical. Each of them has red hair, pink skirts, and purple leotards. Plus, their poses are exactly the same. But one of these ballerinas is the odd one out. Can you spot her?

As a matter of fact, only 10 percent of people can find the difference between these dancing ballerinas. Talk about a brain-buster! Try these other exercises to keep your brain sharp, too.

The dance clothing company Dancewear Central created this puzzle, hoping to send a positive message about celebrating uniqueness. In other words, we should all “dance to our own tune”—literally!

Only 10% of people can spot the difference between our ballerinas – are you one of them?Ps. Don't give the game away – just comment with an emoji when you've seen it! Posted by Dancewear Central on Thursday, June 22, 2017

But after a few minutes of staring at this photo, you might feel your brain start to melt. Stumped? We don’t blame you. Here’s a hint: Take a closer look at their feet. If you pay attention to each little detail, you’ll notice that the ballerina in the third row from the front is wearing flip-flops instead of ballet shoes.

If that was a piece of cake, you might be an optical puzzle whiz. We challenge you to find the hidden python in this photo and spot the turtle in these lily pads, too.