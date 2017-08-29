On finding peace Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com "Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without."—Gautama Buddha, founding figure of Buddhism "Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without."—Gautama Buddha, founding figure of Buddhism

"We seek peace, knowing that peace is the climate of freedom."—Dwight D. Eisenhower, 34th President of the United States

"If you want to end the war, then instead of sending guns, send books. Instead of sending tanks, send pens. Instead of sending soldiers, send teachers."—Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani activist and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate

"If you want peace, you don't talk to your friends. You talk to your enemies."—Desmond Tutu, South African social rights activist and retired Anglican bishop

"If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other."—Mother Teresa, founder of the Order of the Sisters of Charity.

"If the human race wishes to have a prolonged and indefinite period of material prosperity, they have only got to behave in a peaceful and helpful way toward one another."—Winston Churchill, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

"You cannot shake hands with a clenched fist."—Indira Gandhi, the first female Prime Minister of India

"Mankind must evolve for all human conflict a method which rejects revenge, aggression, and retaliation. The foundation of such a method is love."—Martin Luther King, Jr., civil rights activist and Baptist minister.

"It isn't enough to talk about peace. One must believe in it. And it isn't enough to believe in it. One must work at it."—Eleanor Roosevelt, former First Lady of the United States

"Peace does not mean an absence of conflicts; differences will always be there. Peace means solving these differences through peaceful means; through dialogue, education, knowledge; and through humane ways."—Dalai Lama XIV

"A people's peace (is) a peace without victory, a peace without conquests or indemnities."—Helen Keller, political activist and first deaf-blind person to earn a bachelor of arts degree

"Peace is something we must all work for, every day, in every country."—Ban Ki-moon, South Korean diplomat

"Peace comes from being able to contribute the best that we have, and all that we are, toward creating a world that supports everyone. But it is also securing the space for others to contribute the best that they have and all that they are."—Hafsat Abiola, Nigerian human rights activist

"If you want to make peace with your enemy, you have to work with your enemy. Then he becomes your partner."—Nelson Mandela, former President of South Africa

"The only alternative to war is peace and the only road to peace is negotiations."—Golda Meir, fourth Prime Minister of Israel

"Peace is a daily, a weekly, a monthly process, gradually changing opinions, slowly eroding old barriers, quietly building new structures."—John F. Kennedy, 35th President of the United States

"Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding."—Albert Einstein, theoretical physicist

"Where there is discord, may we bring harmony. Where there is error, may we bring truth. Where there is doubt, may we bring faith. And where there is despair, may we bring hope."—Margaret Thatcher, former Prime Minster of the United Kingdom

