18 Moving Quotes About Peace from World Leaders
The world can be a scary place, filled with chaos and violence. These wise words remind us that goodness still exists—and it's up to us to spread peace in our communities, across our countries, and around the globe.
On finding peaceTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com "Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without."—Gautama Buddha, founding figure of Buddhism
On the power of peaceTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com “We seek peace, knowing that peace is the climate of freedom.”—Dwight D. Eisenhower, 34th President of the United States (This quotation is real, but be careful. These famous quotes attributed to presidents are completely fake.)
On education as a means for peaceTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com “If you want to end the war, then instead of sending guns, send books. Instead of sending tanks, send pens. Instead of sending soldiers, send teachers.”—Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani activist and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate
On stepping out of our comfort zonesTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com "If you want peace, you don't talk to your friends. You talk to your enemies."—Desmond Tutu, South African social rights activist and retired Anglican bishop
On our obligation to othersTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com "If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other."—Mother Teresa, founder of the Order of the Sisters of Charity. (If everyone lived by these powerful Mother Teresa quotes, the world would be a much more peaceful place.)
On achieving prosperityTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com “If the human race wishes to have a prolonged and indefinite period of material prosperity, they have only got to behave in a peaceful and helpful way toward one another.”—Winston Churchill, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
On reaching agreementsTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com “You cannot shake hands with a clenched fist.”—Indira Gandhi, the first female Prime Minister of India
On resolving conflictTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com “Mankind must evolve for all human conflict a method which rejects revenge, aggression, and retaliation. The foundation of such a method is love.”—Martin Luther King, Jr., civil rights activist and Baptist minister. (These Martin Luther King, Jr. quotes will restore your faith in humanity.)
On peace in actionTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com "It isn't enough to talk about peace. One must believe in it. And it isn't enough to believe in it. One must work at it."—Eleanor Roosevelt, former First Lady of the United States
On embracing differencesTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com “Peace does not mean an absence of conflicts; differences will always be there. Peace means solving these differences through peaceful means; through dialogue, education, knowledge; and through humane ways.”—Dalai Lama XIV
On universal peaceTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com “A people's peace (is) a peace without victory, a peace without conquests or indemnities.”—Helen Keller, political activist and first deaf-blind person to earn a bachelor of arts degree (Check out more confidence-boosting quotes from the most awesome women in history.)
On persistenceTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com "Peace is something we must all work for, every day, in every country."—Ban Ki-moon, South Korean diplomat
On reaching our fullest potentialTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com “Peace comes from being able to contribute the best that we have, and all that we are, toward creating a world that supports everyone. But it is also securing the space for others to contribute the best that they have and all that they are.”—Hafsat Abiola, Nigerian human rights activist
On putting differences asideTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com “If you want to make peace with your enemy, you have to work with your enemy. Then he becomes your partner.”—Nelson Mandela, former President of South Africa (Read our exclusive interview with Nelson Mandela to hear his thoughts on heroes, forgiveness, and his legacy.)
On ending warTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com “The only alternative to war is peace and the only road to peace is negotiations.”—Golda Meir, fourth Prime Minister of Israel
On peace as a processTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com “Peace is a daily, a weekly, a monthly process, gradually changing opinions, slowly eroding old barriers, quietly building new structures.”—John F. Kennedy, 35th President of the United States
On attaining peaceTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com “Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding.”—Albert Einstein, theoretical physicist
On the mission of peacemakersTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com “Where there is discord, may we bring harmony. Where there is error, may we bring truth. Where there is doubt, may we bring faith. And where there is despair, may we bring hope.”—Margaret Thatcher, former Prime Minster of the United Kingdom (The inspiration doesn't stop there. Check out these powerful quotes that will inspire you to change the world.)
