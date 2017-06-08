12 Jaw-Dropping Photos of the Most Beautiful Country in the World
You'll want to book a plane ticket ASAP.
Welcome to ScotlandMartin M303/ShutterstockTravel website Rough Guides asked its readers to vote on the most beautiful country in the world, and the people have spoken: Scotland was voted number one, beating out other beauties like Canada, New Zealand, and Italy. In case you need any convincing, we’ve rounded up some stunning landscapes (like the Quiraing mountains in Isle of Skye, shown here) to show why it earned its title. Find more natural beauty with these photos of the world's most beautiful trees.
Loch NessAllinute Silzeviciute/ShutterstockLoch Ness might have gotten its fame for its mythical sea monster, but the real-life scene is just as magical. The historic Urquhart Castle has been keeping watch over the loch since the Middle Ages. If that sounds like a fairy tale to you, don't miss these Airbnb castles you can stay in overnight.
River Sligachaninigocia/ShutterstockIn Gaelic, Sligachan means “shelly place,” referring to the shells found in the area. During a sunset, the purple riverside flowers practically match the sky’s bright colors.
Sligachan BridgeYurifineart/ShutterstockLegend has it, if you dip your face into the water beneath Sligachan Bridge, you’ll be blessed with eternal beauty—just like Scotland itself is. Or for something more tried-and-true, try these 24 secrets of women who don't age.
Autumn in the HighlandsMikadun/ShutterstockScotland might have a reputation for being green, but autumn brings even brighter hues as the fall foliage turns the Highlands a patchwork of reds and yellows. If you can't make it overseas, plan a vacation around America's 11 best road trips for fall foliage.
PortreeNataliya Hora/ShutterstockImagine living in a port town in the world’s most beautiful country. Residents of Portree—the biggest town on the Isle of Skye—get to enjoy rolling hills and crystal waters every day. Don't miss these other beaches with the world's clearest water.
GlencoeHelen Hoston/ShutterstockYou might complain about morning fog on your morning commute, but in the village of Glencoe, a misty sunrise is breathtaking. Check out these other real places that look like fairy tales.
Eilean Donan CastleStefano Termanini/ShutterstockThe Eilean Donan Castle was built first in the 13th century and expanded over the centuries until destroyed in 1719. The current structure is a reconstruction built between 1912 and 1932, but it’s just as breathtakingly beautiful as it looms over the Isle of Skye. For more beauty, here are 13 photos of the world's most spectacular fountains.
EdinburghShaiith/ShutterstockGreen landscapes aren’t the only beauties you’ll find in Scotland. In the Old Town in the capital city, you’ll find the Balmoral Hotel’s landmark clock tower and centuries-old buildings.
The TrossachsTargn Pleiades/ShutterstockHappy cows just might come from Scotland. Highland cattle—like this one in the Trassachs by the Arrochar mountains—have much thicker coats than you’d see in the United States. Check out these other stunning pictures of the beauty of farm life.
Ben LomondDrimaFilm/ShutterstockThe Ben Lomond mountain towers over Loch Lomond, Britain’s biggest freshwater lake. Talk about the perfect hiking path! (Find out why hiking is good for your brain.)
Finnich Glenmountaintreks/ShutterstockNear Killearn the gorge Finnich Glen, whose mysterious look earned one rock the title of Devil’s Pulpit. Might not want to read one of these 16 scariest books of all time before you visit.
