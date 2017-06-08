Your Guide to the Best American Comfort Food in All 50 States

Whether it’s Pennsylvania’s Philly cheese steaks, Florida’s key lime pie or Georgia peach ice cream, we love American comfort food. Cook your way from sea to shining sea with these iconic dishes.

By

Alabama: Southern Pimiento Cheese Spread

cheese-spreadTaste of Home"A classic Southern comfort food, this spread is used as an appetizer with crackers, corn chips or celery. It is also smeared between two slices of white bread for sandwiches and as a topping for hamburgers and hot dogs." —Eileen Balmer, South Bend, Indiana   Here's the one topping adults should never put on a hot dog (no matter how "comforting" it might sound). Get Recipe

Alaska: Barbecued Alaskan Salmon

fishTaste of Home"We eat salmon all summer long, and this is our favorite way to fix it. The mild sauce—brushed on as the fish grills—really enhances the taste." —Janis Smoke, King Salmon, Alaska   Do you know these facts about each U.S. state?  Get Recipe

Arizona: Beef Chimichangas

chimichangasTaste of Home"A spicy sauce sparks up these hearty beef- and bean-filled tortillas. I often double the recipe and freeze the chimichangas individually to take out as needed. I serve them with shredded lettuce and sour cream." —Schelby Thompson, Camden Wyoming, Delaware Love Mexican food? Try these easy appetizersGet Recipe

Arkansas: Cajun Pecan Catfish

fishTaste of Home"This is one of our favorite recipes. It's quick, easy and delicious. Just serve with a side salad, biscuits, and mixed fruit for dessert. We like it a lot for Christmas Eve." —Jan Wilkins, Blytheville, Arkansas   Here are some global Christmas traditions Americans should definitely try out.    Get Recipe

California: California Sushi Rolls

sushiTaste of Home"This tastes as good as any restaurant or store-bought California roll. For best results, do use the sushi rice to ensure the right sticky consistency." —Taste of Home Test Kitchen Just make sure you're not making any of these sushi eating mistakes.   Get Recipe    

Colorado: Green Chile Chicken Chili

chileTaste of Home"The prep work for this chili is easy thanks to several pantry staples. It’s loaded with shredded chicken and beans. The spicy heat can be tamed a bit by cool sour cream." —Fred Lockwood, Plano, Texas      Get Recipe

Connecticut: New Haven Clam Pizza

pizzaTaste of Home"This appetizer is the perfect start to any meal. It's always been a big hit with our family and friends." —Susan Seymour, Valatie, New York  Here are some healthy pizza toppings to try for your next pizza-making meal.    Get Recipe

Delaware: Cornmeal Scrapple

cornmeal-scrappleSunlike/Shutterstock"I grew up in a German-Dutch community and this dish was a favorite there. I like to eat scrapple in the wintertime, but my husband thinks it's perfect anytime. As he always says, 'It really sticks to your ribs.'" —Mrs. Merlin Brubaker, Bettendorf, Iowa   Here's what you should eat in the winter for healthier skin.    Get Recipe

Florida: Macadamia Key Lime Pie

key-lime-pieTaste of Home"I make Key lime pie at least four times a month during summer, it’s so refreshing. The shortbread crust adds richness." —Brynn LeMaire, Gueydan, Louisiana     Get Recipe

Georgia: Georgia Peach Ice Cream

ice-creamTaste of Home"My state is well known for growing good peaches. This delicious recipe has been a family favorite for more than 50 years." —Marguerite Ethridge, Americus, Georgia   Here's the reason you'll never find grape-flavored ice cream.   Get Recipe

Hawaii: Grilled Huli Huli Chicken

chickenTaste of Home"I got this grilled chicken recipe from a friend while living in Hawaii. It sizzles with the flavors of brown sugar, ginger and soy sauce. Huli means 'turn' in Hawaiian. This sweet and savory glaze is fantastic on pork chops, too." —Sharon Boling, San Diego, California   Here's what you should know before you take a vacation to Hawaii.    Get Recipe

Idaho: Hearty Potato Soup

soupTaste of Home"Having grown up on a dairy farm in Holland, I love our country life here in Idaho's "potato country." My favorite potato soup originally called for heavy cream and bacon fat, but I've trimmed down the recipe." —Gladys DeBoer, Castleford, Idaho Get Recipe

Illinois: Homemade Chicago Deep-Dish Pizza

pizzaTaste of Home"Since I live near Chicago, I've managed to sample more than my share of deep-dish pizzas. This recipe lets you re-create the best of my town—right in your town!" —Lynn Hamilton, Naperville, Illinois    Here are the best tourist attractions in every state that you won't pay a cent for.     Get Recipe

Indiana: Sugar Cream Pie

sugar-cream-pieTaste of Home"I absolutely love sugar cream pie, especially the one that my grandma made for me. Here in Indiana, we serve it warm or chilled." —Laura Kipper, Westfield, Indiana      Get Recipe

Iowa: Stuffed Iowa Chops

pork-chopTaste of Home"Here's a hearty dish for big appetites. The corn and apples make a tasty stuffing for the chops." —Judith Smith, Des Moines, Iowa    Here are some handy kitchen shortcuts you'll wish you'd always known   Get Recipe

Kansas: Multigrain Cinnamon Rolls

cinnamon-rollsTaste of Home"This simple and easy-to-work with recipe is sure to become a family favorite. And the wholesome cinnamon rolls will fill your kitchen with a wonderful, warm aroma." —Judy Eddy, Baldwin City, Kansas      Get Recipe

Kentucky: Mini Hot Browns

mini-hot-brownsTaste of Home"Here's my take on the famous Hot Brown sandwich. Guests quickly saddle up for juicy turkey slices and crispy bacon, piled on toasted rye bread and then topped with a rich cheese sauce." —Annette Grahl, Midway, Kentucky      Get Recipe

Louisiana: New Orleans Gumbo

gumboTaste of Home"I’ve been making this gumbo for at least 30 years. I’m originally from New Orleans, and I think it’s a nice taste of the Vieux Carre (French Quarter). Everyone who tastes this gumbo wants the recipe. It’s an old standby for my family, who requests it frequently." —Dolores M. Bridges, Danville, Kentucky   Here's a bucket list-worthy item for every U.S. state.    Get Recipe

Maine: Lobster Rolls

lobsterTaste of Home"Mayonnaise infused with dill and lemon lend refreshing flavor to our Test Kitchen's super sandwiches. Try toasting the buns for something special." —Taste of Home Test Kitchen      Get Recipe

Maryland: Easy Crab Cakes

crab-cakeTaste of Home"Ready-to-go crabmeat makes these delicate patties ideal for dinner when you are pressed for time. You can also form the crab mixture into four thick patties instead of eight cakes." —Charlene Spelock, Apollo, Pennsylvania      Get Recipe

Massachusetts: Boston Baked Beans

baked-beansTaste of Home"Simmered in molasses, these beans are perfect to take to your next potluck. The sauce is sweet, dark, and rich and they complement anything you serve with them." —Darlene Duncan, Langhorne, Pennsylvania   Here are America's 10 best food halls  Get Recipe

Michigan: Michigan Cherry Pie

cherry-pieTaste of Home"This tart Michigan cherry pie is delicious with the streusel topping but even better crowned with a scoop of vanilla ice cream." —Diane Selich, Vassar, Michigan    Get Recipe

Minnesota: Wild Rice Soup

soupTaste of Home"As the oldest of eight girls growing up on the farm, I began cooking at an early age! This soup—which I first had at my sister's house—brings me compliments no matter where I serve it." —Elienore Myhre, Balaton, Minnesota    Here's a fascinating fun fact for each of the 50 states.    Get Recipe

Mississippi: Frozen Mud Pie

mud-pieTaste of Home"Here's one of those 'looks like you fussed' desserts that is so easy it's become a standard for me. I love the mocha version, but pure chocolate lovers may prefer using chocolate chip ice cream. The cookie crust is a snap to make." —Debbie Terenzini-Wilkerson, Lusby, Maryland     Get Recipe

Missouri: Sweet 'n' Smoky Kansas City Ribs

ribsTaste of Home "Tender and juicy, these ribs are packed with a big smoky punch. You won't believe how quick they are from grill to plate!" —Gloria Warczak, Cedarburg, Wisconsin     Get Recipe

Montana: Grilled Marinated Ribeyes

steakTaste of Home"These juicy steaks are a favorite meal of ours when we go camping. Let them sit in tangy, barbecue-inspired marinade overnight and you've got a rich and hearty dinner ready to grill up the next day." —Louise Graybiel, Toronto, Ontario  Here are some of America's best destinations for glamping   Get Recipe

Nebraska: Nebraska's Stuffed Beef Sandwiches

sandwichTaste of Home"When I moved to Nebraska, I discovered many ethnic foods that I had never heard of before. A friend introduced me to this German-Russian beef sandwich, and it quickly became a family favorite." —Dolly Croghan, Mead, Nebraska     Get Recipe

Nevada: Ensenada Shrimp Cocktail

shrimpTaste of Home"Tomatoes, peppers, onions and cilantro replace traditional cocktail sauce in this lively Southwestern makeover of the popular appetizer." —Teri Rasey, Cadillac, Michigan    Get Recipe

New Hampshire: Apple Pumpkin Muffins

pumpkin-muffinsTaste of Home"The combination of apples and pumpkin makes this recipe a perfect treat for cool fall day. The muffins are great for breakfast, dessert or an after-school snack." —Beth Knapp, Littleton, New Hampshire   Here are some gorgeous pictures of fall all across America.   Get Recipe

New Jersey: Jersey-Style Hot Dogs

hot-dogTaste of Home"I grew up in northern New Jersey, where hot dogs with grilled potatoes were born. It's a combo you’ll love." —Suzanne Banfield, Basking Ridge, New Jersey    Get Recipe

New Mexico: New Mexico Green Chili Breakfast

green-chili-breakfastTaste of Home"Back when I lived in the Southwest, we wrapped everything up in a tortilla. Breakfast burritos in every possible combination are very popular in New Mexico." —Angela Spengler, Tampa, Florida    They don't teach these 15 fascinating facts about America in history class.     Get Recipe

New York: Crustless New York Cheesecake

cheesecakeTatiana Vorona/Shutterstock"This rich cheesecake is incredibly creamy. Even though the cake doesn't have a crust, I guarantee everyone will love it." —Mrs. George Parsell, Flushing, New York   Here's how to save a crumbly cake, and fix 9 other common cooking mistakes.    Get Recipe

North Carolina: Carolina-Style Vinegar BBQ Chicken

sandwichTaste of Home"I live in Georgia, but I appreciate the tangy, sweet taste of Carolina barbecue chicken. In fact, my sons are more likely to show up to dinner if they know I'm serving this slow cooker recipe." —Ramona Parris, Canton, Georgia   Check out these fascinating American food legends.   Get Recipe

North Dakota: Blueberry Kuchen

blueberry-kuchenTaste of Home"In the summer, we can get beautiful, plump blueberries, which I use in this easy-to-make coffee cake. I like to freeze extra blueberries so I have them available any time I want this treat." —Anne Krueger, Richmond, British Columbia     Get Recipe

Ohio: Buckeyes

buckeyesTaste of Home"These candies are always popular at my church's annual Christmas fundraiser. They resemble chestnuts, or buckeyes, hence the name." —Merry Kay Opitz, Elkhorn, Wisconsin    Get Recipe

Oklahoma: Chicken-Fried Steak & Gravy

chicken-fried-steakTaste of Home"As a child, my grandmother taught me how to make chicken fried steak. I taught my daughters, and when my granddaughters are bigger, I’ll show them, too." —Donna Cater, Fort Ann, New York   Traveling with the kids? Here are the best family tourist attractions in every state.   Get Recipe

Oregon: Oregon's Best Marionberry Pie

pieTaste of Home"I believe Oregon marionberries make about the best berry pie in the world. And when you add some cream cheese and flavorings, you'll be making the best even better!" —Frances Benthin, Scio, Oregon     Get Recipe

Pennsylvania: Pat's King of Steaks Philly Cheese Steak

philly-cheese-steakTaste of Home"This ultimate cheesesteak, an iconic sandwich in Philly, is a best-seller at Pat's King of Steaks Restaurant. Patrons praise its thinly cut beef and crusty Italian rolls." —Frank E. Olivieri, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania    Learn the crazy slang words that no one outside your state will understand.   Get Recipe

Rhode Island: Dad's Famous Stuffies

stuffed-clamsTaste of Home"The third of July is almost as important as the Fourth in my family. We make these stuffed clams on the third every year, and it's an event in and of itself!" —Karen Barros, Bristol, Rhode Island      Get Recipe

South Carolina: Southern Shrimp and Grits

shrimpTaste of Home "A southern specialty, sometimes called breakfast shrimp, this dish tastes great for brunch, dinner, and when company’s coming. It’s down-home comfort food at its finest." —Mandy Rivers, Lexington, South Carolina   If you are willing to travel to get some good American grub, try one of these foodie road trips.    Get Recipe

South Dakota: Grilled Beef Kabobs

kabobsTaste of Home"Many times, I must come up with recipes requiring only ingredients already in my pantry. This is one of them. It's my husband's favorite meat dish." —Dolores Lueken, Ferdinand, Indiana      Get Recipe

Tennessee: Southern-Style Oven-Fried Chicken

chickenTaste of Home"I call this America’s best-loved oven-fried chicken. The secret is in the breading, which makes the chicken super moist and flavorful, herby and golden brown." —Elaina Morgan, Rickman, Tennessee   Get Recipe

Texas: Sizzling Tex-Mex Fajitas

fajitasTaste of Home"My family likes garlic, so I dreamed up this delicious marinade for our summer fajita dinners. The marinade needs eight hours to work its magic, but it’s even better if the steak marinates overnight. Try it on chicken breasts, too." —Karyn "Kiki" Power, Arlington, Texas   Here are the dumbest laws in every U.S. state.    Get Recipe

Utah: Panguitch Potatoes

"When my husband was in charge of our large pioneer celebration a few years ago, he decided to multiply our family favorite for a crowd. The dish is easy to fix and has become a standby for the event. Here is the original recipe, cheesy and comforting." —Lucile Proctor, Panguitch, Utah      Get Recipe

Vermont: Maple Sticky Buns

sticky-bunsTaste of Home"My family has a small sugaring operation in our backyard. This recipe makes good use of the maple syrup we make. It's a family tradition to serve these sticky buns on Thanksgiving every year." —Priscilla Rossi, East Barre, Vermont  Here are some other unique Thanksgiving traditions you'll love.    Get Recipe

Virginia: Broccoli-Ham Hot Dish

broccoli-hamTaste of Home"One of my best friends shared this recipe with me. My family loves it because it includes one of our favorite vegetables—broccoli. For potluck, it's a delicious and colorful way to use up leftover ham." —Margaret Allen, Abingdon, Virginia     Get Recipe

Washington: Washington State Apple Pie

pieTaste of Home"This pie won Grand Champion in the Apple Pie category at the 1992 Okanogan County Fair. The pie looks traditional, but making your own filling gives it a different flair and great taste." —Dolores Scholz, Tonasket, Washington    Here's the story of how apple pie became America's favorite dessert.     Get Recipe

West Virginia: Pepperoni Roll-Ups

roll-upsTaste of Home"Here is a fast appetizer recipe that goes over well at my house. Each bite has gooey, melted cheese and real pizza flavor. Try serving them with pizza sauce for dipping." —Debra Purcell, Safford, Arizona    While snacking, watch the most famous movie set in your state.    Get Recipe

Wisconsin: BBQ Brats

bbqTaste of Home"In Wisconsin, brats are a food group! We are always looking for new ways to cook them. This recipe is easy and a hit at any tailgate party or cookout, any time of year." —Jessica Abnet, DePere, Wisconsin      Get Recipe

Wyoming: Wyoming Cowboy Cookies

cookieTaste of Home"These cookies are very popular here. They're great for munching anytime." —Patsy Steenbock, Shoshoni, Wyoming    Here are 13 surprising secret ingredients for making perfect cookies.   Get Recipe
