Your Guide to the Best American Comfort Food in All 50 States
Whether it’s Pennsylvania’s Philly cheese steaks, Florida’s key lime pie or Georgia peach ice cream, we love American comfort food. Cook your way from sea to shining sea with these iconic dishes.
Alabama: Southern Pimiento Cheese SpreadTaste of Home"A classic Southern comfort food, this spread is used as an appetizer with crackers, corn chips or celery. It is also smeared between two slices of white bread for sandwiches and as a topping for hamburgers and hot dogs." —Eileen Balmer, South Bend, Indiana Here's the one topping adults should never put on a hot dog (no matter how "comforting" it might sound). Get Recipe
Alaska: Barbecued Alaskan SalmonTaste of Home"We eat salmon all summer long, and this is our favorite way to fix it. The mild sauce—brushed on as the fish grills—really enhances the taste." —Janis Smoke, King Salmon, Alaska Do you know these facts about each U.S. state? Get Recipe
Arizona: Beef ChimichangasTaste of Home"A spicy sauce sparks up these hearty beef- and bean-filled tortillas. I often double the recipe and freeze the chimichangas individually to take out as needed. I serve them with shredded lettuce and sour cream." —Schelby Thompson, Camden Wyoming, Delaware Love Mexican food? Try these easy appetizers. Get Recipe
Arkansas: Cajun Pecan CatfishTaste of Home"This is one of our favorite recipes. It's quick, easy and delicious. Just serve with a side salad, biscuits, and mixed fruit for dessert. We like it a lot for Christmas Eve." —Jan Wilkins, Blytheville, Arkansas Here are some global Christmas traditions Americans should definitely try out. Get Recipe
California: California Sushi RollsTaste of Home"This tastes as good as any restaurant or store-bought California roll. For best results, do use the sushi rice to ensure the right sticky consistency." —Taste of Home Test Kitchen Just make sure you're not making any of these sushi eating mistakes. Get Recipe
Colorado: Green Chile Chicken ChiliTaste of Home"The prep work for this chili is easy thanks to several pantry staples. It’s loaded with shredded chicken and beans. The spicy heat can be tamed a bit by cool sour cream." —Fred Lockwood, Plano, Texas Get Recipe
Connecticut: New Haven Clam PizzaTaste of Home"This appetizer is the perfect start to any meal. It's always been a big hit with our family and friends." —Susan Seymour, Valatie, New York Here are some healthy pizza toppings to try for your next pizza-making meal. Get Recipe
Delaware: Cornmeal ScrappleSunlike/Shutterstock"I grew up in a German-Dutch community and this dish was a favorite there. I like to eat scrapple in the wintertime, but my husband thinks it's perfect anytime. As he always says, 'It really sticks to your ribs.'" —Mrs. Merlin Brubaker, Bettendorf, Iowa Here's what you should eat in the winter for healthier skin. Get Recipe
Florida: Macadamia Key Lime PieTaste of Home"I make Key lime pie at least four times a month during summer, it’s so refreshing. The shortbread crust adds richness." —Brynn LeMaire, Gueydan, Louisiana Get Recipe
Georgia: Georgia Peach Ice CreamTaste of Home"My state is well known for growing good peaches. This delicious recipe has been a family favorite for more than 50 years." —Marguerite Ethridge, Americus, Georgia Here's the reason you'll never find grape-flavored ice cream. Get Recipe
Hawaii: Grilled Huli Huli ChickenTaste of Home"I got this grilled chicken recipe from a friend while living in Hawaii. It sizzles with the flavors of brown sugar, ginger and soy sauce. Huli means 'turn' in Hawaiian. This sweet and savory glaze is fantastic on pork chops, too." —Sharon Boling, San Diego, California Here's what you should know before you take a vacation to Hawaii. Get Recipe
Idaho: Hearty Potato SoupTaste of Home"Having grown up on a dairy farm in Holland, I love our country life here in Idaho's "potato country." My favorite potato soup originally called for heavy cream and bacon fat, but I've trimmed down the recipe." —Gladys DeBoer, Castleford, Idaho Get Recipe
Illinois: Homemade Chicago Deep-Dish PizzaTaste of Home"Since I live near Chicago, I've managed to sample more than my share of deep-dish pizzas. This recipe lets you re-create the best of my town—right in your town!" —Lynn Hamilton, Naperville, Illinois Here are the best tourist attractions in every state that you won't pay a cent for. Get Recipe
Indiana: Sugar Cream PieTaste of Home"I absolutely love sugar cream pie, especially the one that my grandma made for me. Here in Indiana, we serve it warm or chilled." —Laura Kipper, Westfield, Indiana Get Recipe
Iowa: Stuffed Iowa ChopsTaste of Home"Here's a hearty dish for big appetites. The corn and apples make a tasty stuffing for the chops." —Judith Smith, Des Moines, Iowa Here are some handy kitchen shortcuts you'll wish you'd always known. Get Recipe
Kansas: Multigrain Cinnamon RollsTaste of Home"This simple and easy-to-work with recipe is sure to become a family favorite. And the wholesome cinnamon rolls will fill your kitchen with a wonderful, warm aroma." —Judy Eddy, Baldwin City, Kansas Get Recipe
Kentucky: Mini Hot BrownsTaste of Home"Here's my take on the famous Hot Brown sandwich. Guests quickly saddle up for juicy turkey slices and crispy bacon, piled on toasted rye bread and then topped with a rich cheese sauce." —Annette Grahl, Midway, Kentucky Get Recipe
Louisiana: New Orleans GumboTaste of Home"I’ve been making this gumbo for at least 30 years. I’m originally from New Orleans, and I think it’s a nice taste of the Vieux Carre (French Quarter). Everyone who tastes this gumbo wants the recipe. It’s an old standby for my family, who requests it frequently." —Dolores M. Bridges, Danville, Kentucky Here's a bucket list-worthy item for every U.S. state. Get Recipe
Maine: Lobster RollsTaste of Home"Mayonnaise infused with dill and lemon lend refreshing flavor to our Test Kitchen's super sandwiches. Try toasting the buns for something special." —Taste of Home Test Kitchen Get Recipe
Maryland: Easy Crab CakesTaste of Home"Ready-to-go crabmeat makes these delicate patties ideal for dinner when you are pressed for time. You can also form the crab mixture into four thick patties instead of eight cakes." —Charlene Spelock, Apollo, Pennsylvania Get Recipe
Massachusetts: Boston Baked BeansTaste of Home"Simmered in molasses, these beans are perfect to take to your next potluck. The sauce is sweet, dark, and rich and they complement anything you serve with them." —Darlene Duncan, Langhorne, Pennsylvania Here are America's 10 best food halls. Get Recipe
Michigan: Michigan Cherry PieTaste of Home"This tart Michigan cherry pie is delicious with the streusel topping but even better crowned with a scoop of vanilla ice cream." —Diane Selich, Vassar, Michigan Get Recipe
Minnesota: Wild Rice SoupTaste of Home"As the oldest of eight girls growing up on the farm, I began cooking at an early age! This soup—which I first had at my sister's house—brings me compliments no matter where I serve it." —Elienore Myhre, Balaton, Minnesota Here's a fascinating fun fact for each of the 50 states. Get Recipe
Mississippi: Frozen Mud PieTaste of Home"Here's one of those 'looks like you fussed' desserts that is so easy it's become a standard for me. I love the mocha version, but pure chocolate lovers may prefer using chocolate chip ice cream. The cookie crust is a snap to make." —Debbie Terenzini-Wilkerson, Lusby, Maryland Get Recipe
Missouri: Sweet 'n' Smoky Kansas City RibsTaste of Home "Tender and juicy, these ribs are packed with a big smoky punch. You won't believe how quick they are from grill to plate!" —Gloria Warczak, Cedarburg, Wisconsin Get Recipe
Montana: Grilled Marinated RibeyesTaste of Home"These juicy steaks are a favorite meal of ours when we go camping. Let them sit in tangy, barbecue-inspired marinade overnight and you've got a rich and hearty dinner ready to grill up the next day." —Louise Graybiel, Toronto, Ontario Here are some of America's best destinations for glamping. Get Recipe
Nebraska: Nebraska's Stuffed Beef SandwichesTaste of Home"When I moved to Nebraska, I discovered many ethnic foods that I had never heard of before. A friend introduced me to this German-Russian beef sandwich, and it quickly became a family favorite." —Dolly Croghan, Mead, Nebraska Get Recipe
Nevada: Ensenada Shrimp CocktailTaste of Home"Tomatoes, peppers, onions and cilantro replace traditional cocktail sauce in this lively Southwestern makeover of the popular appetizer." —Teri Rasey, Cadillac, Michigan Get Recipe
New Hampshire: Apple Pumpkin MuffinsTaste of Home"The combination of apples and pumpkin makes this recipe a perfect treat for cool fall day. The muffins are great for breakfast, dessert or an after-school snack." —Beth Knapp, Littleton, New Hampshire Here are some gorgeous pictures of fall all across America. Get Recipe
New Jersey: Jersey-Style Hot DogsTaste of Home"I grew up in northern New Jersey, where hot dogs with grilled potatoes were born. It's a combo you’ll love." —Suzanne Banfield, Basking Ridge, New Jersey Get Recipe
New Mexico: New Mexico Green Chili BreakfastTaste of Home"Back when I lived in the Southwest, we wrapped everything up in a tortilla. Breakfast burritos in every possible combination are very popular in New Mexico." —Angela Spengler, Tampa, Florida They don't teach these 15 fascinating facts about America in history class. Get Recipe
New York: Crustless New York CheesecakeTatiana Vorona/Shutterstock"This rich cheesecake is incredibly creamy. Even though the cake doesn't have a crust, I guarantee everyone will love it." —Mrs. George Parsell, Flushing, New York Here's how to save a crumbly cake, and fix 9 other common cooking mistakes. Get Recipe
North Carolina: Carolina-Style Vinegar BBQ ChickenTaste of Home"I live in Georgia, but I appreciate the tangy, sweet taste of Carolina barbecue chicken. In fact, my sons are more likely to show up to dinner if they know I'm serving this slow cooker recipe." —Ramona Parris, Canton, Georgia Check out these fascinating American food legends. Get Recipe
Ohio: BuckeyesTaste of Home"These candies are always popular at my church's annual Christmas fundraiser. They resemble chestnuts, or buckeyes, hence the name." —Merry Kay Opitz, Elkhorn, Wisconsin Get Recipe
Oklahoma: Chicken-Fried Steak & GravyTaste of Home"As a child, my grandmother taught me how to make chicken fried steak. I taught my daughters, and when my granddaughters are bigger, I’ll show them, too." —Donna Cater, Fort Ann, New York Traveling with the kids? Here are the best family tourist attractions in every state. Get Recipe
Oregon: Oregon's Best Marionberry PieTaste of Home"I believe Oregon marionberries make about the best berry pie in the world. And when you add some cream cheese and flavorings, you'll be making the best even better!" —Frances Benthin, Scio, Oregon Get Recipe
Pennsylvania: Pat's King of Steaks Philly Cheese SteakTaste of Home"This ultimate cheesesteak, an iconic sandwich in Philly, is a best-seller at Pat's King of Steaks Restaurant. Patrons praise its thinly cut beef and crusty Italian rolls." —Frank E. Olivieri, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Learn the crazy slang words that no one outside your state will understand. Get Recipe
Rhode Island: Dad's Famous StuffiesTaste of Home"The third of July is almost as important as the Fourth in my family. We make these stuffed clams on the third every year, and it's an event in and of itself!" —Karen Barros, Bristol, Rhode Island Get Recipe
South Carolina: Southern Shrimp and GritsTaste of Home "A southern specialty, sometimes called breakfast shrimp, this dish tastes great for brunch, dinner, and when company’s coming. It’s down-home comfort food at its finest." —Mandy Rivers, Lexington, South Carolina If you are willing to travel to get some good American grub, try one of these foodie road trips. Get Recipe
Tennessee: Southern-Style Oven-Fried ChickenTaste of Home"I call this America’s best-loved oven-fried chicken. The secret is in the breading, which makes the chicken super moist and flavorful, herby and golden brown." —Elaina Morgan, Rickman, Tennessee Get Recipe
Texas: Sizzling Tex-Mex FajitasTaste of Home"My family likes garlic, so I dreamed up this delicious marinade for our summer fajita dinners. The marinade needs eight hours to work its magic, but it’s even better if the steak marinates overnight. Try it on chicken breasts, too." —Karyn "Kiki" Power, Arlington, Texas Here are the dumbest laws in every U.S. state. Get Recipe
Utah: Panguitch Potatoes"When my husband was in charge of our large pioneer celebration a few years ago, he decided to multiply our family favorite for a crowd. The dish is easy to fix and has become a standby for the event. Here is the original recipe, cheesy and comforting." —Lucile Proctor, Panguitch, Utah Get Recipe
Vermont: Maple Sticky BunsTaste of Home"My family has a small sugaring operation in our backyard. This recipe makes good use of the maple syrup we make. It's a family tradition to serve these sticky buns on Thanksgiving every year." —Priscilla Rossi, East Barre, Vermont Here are some other unique Thanksgiving traditions you'll love. Get Recipe
Virginia: Broccoli-Ham Hot DishTaste of Home"One of my best friends shared this recipe with me. My family loves it because it includes one of our favorite vegetables—broccoli. For potluck, it's a delicious and colorful way to use up leftover ham." —Margaret Allen, Abingdon, Virginia Get Recipe
Washington: Washington State Apple PieTaste of Home"This pie won Grand Champion in the Apple Pie category at the 1992 Okanogan County Fair. The pie looks traditional, but making your own filling gives it a different flair and great taste." —Dolores Scholz, Tonasket, Washington Here's the story of how apple pie became America's favorite dessert. Get Recipe
West Virginia: Pepperoni Roll-UpsTaste of Home"Here is a fast appetizer recipe that goes over well at my house. Each bite has gooey, melted cheese and real pizza flavor. Try serving them with pizza sauce for dipping." —Debra Purcell, Safford, Arizona While snacking, watch the most famous movie set in your state. Get Recipe
Wisconsin: BBQ BratsTaste of Home"In Wisconsin, brats are a food group! We are always looking for new ways to cook them. This recipe is easy and a hit at any tailgate party or cookout, any time of year." —Jessica Abnet, DePere, Wisconsin Get Recipe
Wyoming: Wyoming Cowboy CookiesTaste of Home"These cookies are very popular here. They're great for munching anytime." —Patsy Steenbock, Shoshoni, Wyoming Here are 13 surprising secret ingredients for making perfect cookies. Get Recipe
