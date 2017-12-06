Can You Guess Which Christmas Tree Doesn’t Belong in This Picture?

Skip links
ChristmasCourtesy of Brainsnack®/ Peter FrankBetween shopping for presents, baking cookies, and decorating the house, the holiday season truly is the most wonderful time of the year. It can also get pretty stressful, though, so it’s important to keep your brain sharp. This puzzle will help to get your brain working. If you can solve it in less than a minute, we guarantee you’ll make it through the holidays in a breeze.

In this image, there are 6 different Christmas trees. One of them isn’t like the others. Can you figure out which one?

Don’t scroll down until you think you have the answer. Make sure you look closely at the decorations and the different snow patterns on the trees.

Time’s up! The Christmas tree that isn’t like the other is number two. If you look closely, you’ll notice that on all the other trees, the left and right sides are decorated with identically colored Christmas tree lights. The two lights on the bottom branches of Christmas tree number two are two different colors.

Think you’re good at finding the one image that isn’t like the others? Give this challenging puzzle a try.

