Can You Find the Missing Number in This Puzzle?

Let’s test your number skills. Are you up for the challenge? If you’re good with numbers and a quick mathematician, you’ll complete this puzzle in no time. If you aren’t really a numbers person, test your problem-solving skills with these word puzzles that will leave you stumped instead.

Take a close look at the four dice and the line of numbers below them. Which number should replace the question mark? Make sure that you are extra observant of any patterns that are in the line of numbers as well as any patterns that occur on the dice. Stumped? Read on for the answer.

The number that should replace the question mark is 9. Why? The sum of the three numbers on each die equals the number written below it. For the first die, for example: 8 + 4 + 7 = 19; for the second: 8 + 2 + 1 = 11. Following this pattern would explain why the third die is also 11 (5 + 5 + 1) and why the mysterious question mark should be 9 (4 + 3 + 2).

If you think you’re a math pro after solving this puzzle, try to solve these challenging math riddles perfect for aficionados of word problems.

