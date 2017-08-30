REX/ShutterstockPrincess Diana’s relationship with her children was a well-documented one. Even after things went wrong with Prince Charles, Princess Diana would frequently be seen with Prince William and Prince Harry out in public, smiling and laughing, enjoying a relationship almost ordinary and unspectacular given the circumstances, a connection which was exactly what it was; a mother and her children who very much cared for each other.

But behind closed doors, it was a bit different. Not so much in the caring front, but definitely on the ordinary front. According to HELLO! Online, Princess Diana had quite the sense of humor and made sure her son William had an unforgettable 13th birthday. Her sly surprise: a birthday cake that looked like a pair of breasts.

Yep, the People’s Princess apparently enjoyed a good joke more than anyone else. But she didn’t stop with bosom-based baked goods. Princess Diana also made sure that supermodels Claudia Schiffer, Christy Turlington, and Naomi Campbell were all in attendance at the palace for the celebration to heighten the stakes even more. Prince William was reportedly beet-red throughout the festivities, probably.

“I came into work that morning and went down to the refrigerator, opened the door and I was just confronted with the biggest pair of boobs I’ve ever seen in my life.” said Darren McGrady,Princess Diana’s former head chef. “The Princess had ordered a boobs cake for William’s 13th birthday.”

There’s not evidence of any royal rules against breast-cakes in the Royal family. Although if there was, it wouldn’t be the first weird rule restricting how they eat. If the princess signed a credit card receipt for the cake herself, she broke ANOTHER regal rule. What a rebel.