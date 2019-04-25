The Best Bed Bug Exterminator in Every State

Bed bugs are back and exterminators are busier than ever trying to kill these blood-sucking bugs from robbing of us of our sleep and sanity. Here's a list of top-rated pros in every state to help you wage the war against bed bugs.

We don’t want them, but bed bugs just can’t get enough of us—and our blood. Since bed bugs live solely on the blood of mammals (mainly human), they will congregate anywhere we set down roots and sleep. According to the National Pest Management Association, 97 percent of pest management pros have treated homes, apartments, dorms, nursing homes, and even day care facilities. That alarming percentage is primarily due to our lack of knowledge of bed bug behavior and what causes bed bugs. In fact, 71 percent of calls to an exterminator were from clients who thought they had fleas. Here are 50 top-rated bed bug exterminators to help you identify and kill bed bugs.

Alabama

Knox Pest Control has been eradicating pests for 85 years with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. Their staff includes highly trained professionals, including Blake Grimsley, technical director and an associate certified entomologist by the Entomological Society of America Certification Corporation. It’s essential to know what bed bugs look like so you can help keep them out of your house.

Alaska

Bad Brad’s Bed Bug Busters employs humans and dogs to wage the war on bed bugs. Bed bugs are difficult to see because they are so small and can hide anywhere. But dogs have top-notch sniffing skills and can discover bed bugs in places humans can’t see. Jedda, a top-notch bed bug sniffer, was specifically trained for bed bug inspections and works alongside bed bug exterminators to identify infestations.

Arizona

One Google reviewer notes of Phoenix Bed Bug Expert, “This company is the absolute best. They answered my call at 11:30 p.m. after I discovered bed bugs and were able to come out the next day. DiDi and Anthony both inspected every room for bed bugs and then explained what my treatment options were. I got a heat treatment which is guaranteed for a year and they also sprayed. Since the day of the heat treatment, I have not seen a single bed bug.”

Arkansas

Elite Pest and Termite inspectors and technicians are state-certified, bonded, and insured. In addition, they are certified by Texas A & M and are QualityPro certified. They use EPA approved and low-odor materials as part of the Integrated Pest Management approach which means your house will be treated with the minimum amount of pesticide for maximum effectiveness.

California

Bed Bug Exterminator LA King services include educating clients on how to keep bed bugs out for good. A Yelp review says, “He explained and gave useful tips on what I can also do myself and how to check if I have them or not, this is by far the best service I got in town, I hope I will never have this problem again but if I do this is will be the place I’ll go to!” One time is enough to deal with bed bugs. Check out these home remedies that can help keep bed bugs away after the exterminator leaves.

Colorado

Affordable Bed Bug Treatment employs a two-stage heat treatment process utilizing “Super-Heated Dry-Steam,” and “Super-Heated Air” to treat the entire home. First, the bugs and eggs are extracted by suction followed by dry steam to get into the cracks and crevices, baseboards, furniture, and bed. Next, high heat from heaters and fans are used to cover every square inch for a safe and chemical-free treatment.

Delaware

Activ Pest Solutions is family-owned and operated and have been in the business 19 years. A satisfied customer said in a Google review “Jay, the technician, is simply the best. He confronted the job head-on and was very thorough in following through to make sure it was resolved. He is honest, upfront, and clearly respects homeowners. He listened to our concerns and did not push unnecessary services. He has always been friendly, professional, and has taken great care regarding our dogs. More importantly, the problem was solved!”

Florida

Truly Nolen Pest Control features a high-pressure misting system that forces residual material into seams, cracks, cracks, and crevices. This process is used on the bed, headboard, mattress, box spring, and other areas near the bed where the bed bugs reside is treated. They also have a treatment for artwork, books, and other moisture sensitive items. Encasement of the mattress and boxspring and follow-up inspections and additional treatment if needed are part of the service.

Georgia

Arête Pest Control has been in business for over 50 years. Treatments are eco-, family-, and pet-friendly and they offer a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee, which often isn’t the case with bed bug exterminators. As members of the National Pest Management Association, their mission is to educate the client on bed bug bugs and how to keep them out of the house for good. Here’s what really causes bed bugs.

Hawaii

Bowman Termite and Pest Management kills bed bugs with liquid spot treatments for cracks and crevices and tent fumigation to eliminate bed bugs and eggs. A standard “worry-free” two-year warranty and an available five-year warranty for fumigation are offered. You might not need to cash in that warranty if you start doing these things to prevent bed bugs.

Idaho

Barrier Pest Control began in 2006 in the Boise/Nampa area. Owners and brothers Mike and Kirk Dean have a team of technicians licensed with the state of Idaho, which means they have studied, taken, and passed the Idaho State exams to be a certified pest control operator. They only use EPA-approved products and services that are safe for humans, pets, and property.

Illinois

Windy City Pest Control is a family owned and operated business that is discreet when they come to your residence. A Google reviewer said, “The two men that came to our home deserve more than five stars. I was stressed and unnerved due to bugs being in our home! Then I found out after visiting the ER, I have an allergic reaction to the bite of these little boogers! The gentlemen guaranteed us that they will get rid of them and that they did.”

Indiana

Each Bed Bugs Indy exterminator is tested, certified, and licensed by the state for bed bug treatment. Bed Bugs Indy uses Integrated Pest Management (IPM), a broad-based approach that integrates practices for economic control of pests along with techniques recommended by the EPA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The technicians stay on top of the latest treatments with continued education.

Iowa

A highly trained staff is essential for treating hard-to-kill bed bugs but if the owner is an entomologist, well, that’s added assurance and peace of mind. In addition to making that claim Preferred Pest Control has WDDO certified bed bug detection canines. (WDDO is a recognized authority on detection of dog certification and training.)

Kansas

When you discover bed bugs you want to feel confident you can sleep in peace again. That’s what the bed bug exterminators at Wheatland Pest Control promise. One reviewer wrote, “So very pleased with the service we received from Wheatland today. Jacob didn’t miss a single square inch of our house, inside and out. He was not only thorough but he is extremely knowledgeable about the business and answered every question we had. It’s so very important to have confidence in someone and we certainly are confident of Jacob and Wheatland Pest Control!”

Kentucky

OPC Pest Control Services, a family-owned business, has been serving the Louisville, Lexington, Frankfort, Indianapolis, and Southern Indiana areas since 1972. They’re not just exterminators, but also educate the community on bed bugs. According to this satisfied customer review, “I had bed bug problems and they were quick to handle the situation. They held a seminar at the Trimble County Cooperative Extension Office on bed bugs and how they handled an infestation. I wouldn’t hesitate giving them a call again.”

Louisiana

Dugas Pest Control is a Louisiana company that has been family owned and operated since 1957, currently employing the third generation of owner/operator. That’s experience you can trust according to this review, “From…Nikki who presented effective options and explanations of the available services and ultimately to Rhonda’s on-site professional inspection and installation, Dugas is first class at every step. Outstanding personnel is the secret to any company’s success…Buy local can sometimes be a disappointing experience, but at Dugas, buying local gets you the best treatment in town.”

Maine

Maine Pest Solutions‘ bed bug program includes many options, including heat treatment, chemical treatment, canine detection, and Nightwatch monitoring. According to their website, “Accurate detection and monitoring allow us to quickly, quietly, and effectively identify and treat bed bugs, giving you greater peace of mind in the future.”

Maryland

Brody Brother’s Quality Pest Control takes a proactive approach to pest control services that involves customer education and effective pest treatment with minimal environmental impact. They’ve also been an Angie’s List Super Service Award nine different times and named Baltimore’s Best Exterminator by Baltimore Magazine in 2013. This review notes “The fellows are polite, quiet, and thorough. They listen to my concerns and reply to each one of them. They have taught me what I need to do to control each problem.”

Massachusetts

Catseye exterminators says, “We use ‘The Cryonite Method‘ of freezing bed bugs with a residual insect growth regulator to disrupt the reproductive cycle of these pests. The Cryonite Method uses the cooling properties of carbon dioxide to eliminate bed bugs and their eggs.” The treatment is used on mattresses, box springs, furniture, curtains, and more.

Michigan

Pronto Pest Management has over 36 years of experience in general pest control and 19 years experience specifically with bed bugs. They also partner up with their K-9 scent detectives to identify and remove bed bugs. Pronto treats small and large scale infestations in all types of facilities.

Minnesota

Plunkett’s Pest Control has been in business for an impressive 100 years. They’re choosy about K-9 credentials and only employ dogs that have achieved 600 hours or more of specialized training. Plunkett’s says a K-9 inspection is much shorter—at 2 to 15 minutes versus the traditional inspection of 20 minutes to an hour, with little disruption to your household.

Mississippi

Redd Pest Solutions offers a bed bug fighting combo that’s hard to beat: 65 years of service plus a board-certified entomologist on staff with 40 years of industry experience. One reviewer says, “I wouldn’t ever use anyone else. We have an infant in the house and they have been great about telling us which chemicals are safe to use, which bug sprays we need to throw away, as well as tiptoeing around the house when the baby is sleeping!” By the way, this is why bug sprays don’t work on bed bugs.

Missouri

Smithereen Pest Management Services is all about wiping out bed bugs from your house but with the least risk to people, pets, and the environment. Smithereen posses the Green Shield Certification, an independent, non-profit certification program that promotes effective, prevention-based pest control while minimizing the need to use pesticides.

Montana

When you discover bed bugs, you want them gone yesterday—and Beartooth Pest Control came through quickly for this reviewer, “…I called ‘others’ in town but Beartooth Pest Control made time for us when they were already booked up for the day. It stuck out because that’s not something you find any more.”

Nebraska

Quality Pest Control is a locally-owned company serving Omaha since 1996. The Quality Pro badge is a distinction given to pest control companies across the United States and Canada who have met and exceeded rigorous standards put in place by the National Pest Management Association and the Quality Pro Accreditation team.

Nevada

After the ordeal of discovering and treating for bed bugs, you want to know they’re gone. Clark Pest Control provides documentation that all bugs and eggs are destroyed and instructions on how to keep bed bugs out for good. They use steam, heat, conventional bed bug treatments like applied liquids or dusts and fumigation methods.

New Hampshire

Modern Pest Services offers both conventional chemical bed bug control and Thermal Remediation® or heat treatment, with electric or propane. EPA-approved materials including dust, liquid, and aerosol are also applied in high infestation areas. Two weeks later, a follow-up treatment is done and to prevent any future bed bugs, a customized bed bug defense program is given to the client.

New Jersey

Eco Fusion Pest Management has been in pest management biz for 30 years. The IPM method they apply won over this reviewer, “…I decided to call around and found Eco Fusion…they did three treatments altogether and gave me a six-month warranty but the thing that made me so happy was the fact that it worked and they told me that the warranty would stick with me even if I moved which was the best part. I haven’t seen a bed bug since.”

New Mexico

B & Y Pest Control was founded in 1984 by Bob Stanich. “The pest problem was a huge problem for myself and family and they were able to provide to quick scheduled service. Hal was the exterminator that came to our house was friendly and informative,” said a client in this review.

New York

Find a bed bug in the middle of the night? You don’t have to wait until the morning to call. Emergency service is available at All Out Bed Bug Exterminators. All calls are answered by a live operator 24/7 which was a huge relief for this client. “I’m so appreciative of everything he has done for me. His workers are timely, organized, and lovely to be around. I messaged him at 12 p.m., he replied to me at 2 a.m., and his worker was at my door by 7. He’s been there for me every step of the way any time I needed him. I couldn’t have asked for better service during this horrific ordeal,” notes this review.

North Carolina

The technicians at Envirosafe are “Master Pest Technicians” accredited through Clemson University’s program. Its treatment features a four-step plan that consists of the client performing an easy prep before treatment. The techs arrive and treat the beds, cracks and crevices, and lastly, the secondary infested areas.

North Dakota

Bed bugs take a toll on your emotions. It’s nerve-racking so when an exterminator shows empathy, like the ones at Prairie Pest Control do, it is a bonus. “I live in an apartment building who was not helping me get rid of my bug problem. Fed up, I sought out a company on my own. Nick answered after hours and helped me walk through the steps to prep, what to expect and generally made me feel better about the whole situation,” says a client in a review.

Ohio

The myth perpetuated that bed bugs come from filthy homes isn’t true but never the less, it still causes embarrassment for some. Discreet Bed Bug Removal and Pest Control arrive at your home in unmarked vehicles, so your neighbors won’t know you have bed bugs. They also have a guarantee of six months from the date of the second application. If any bed bugs or activity are discovered in the six-month period they will inspect and treat again if necessary.

Oklahoma

Who wouldn’t want a guardian angel to hold your hand and give assurance in the horrible situation that is bed bugs? In Oklahoma, for those with bed bugs, its Guardian Angel Exterminating. One reviewer shares, “This company is wonderful. We were devastated to discover we had bed bugs. The exterminator (Joey) was so patient, kind, and professional. He answered all of the questions we had and was able to set our minds at ease about a lot of our concerns. He is very knowledgeable and takes time to explain the details of his process and about the pests we were dealing with.”

Oregon

Pioneer Pest Management is certified by the National Pest Management Association, QualityPro, GreenPro, and has been recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency as being good stewards of the environment. They even have a convenient app to download pictures and schedule appointments.

Pennsylvania

Bed Bugs, Etc. uses a multi-step approach to kill bed bugs. First, they use heat-killing steam on fabrics, then tempo dust to kill bed bugs in their most secretive hiding places like outlets and cracks and crevices. Finally fogging is used followed by encasing the mattress and box springs to seal any existing bugs inside until they die.

Rhode Island

Big Blue Bug Solutions has a huge blue bug mascot you can’t miss if you’re driving along I-95 in Providence. For more than 80 years, Big Blue Bug Solutions (formerly New England Pest Control) has been providing pest management services. That’s a lot of dead bugs and likely why Big Blue Bug Solutions has a respectable average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars from 486 reviews on google.

South Carolina

Palmetto Exterminators, Inc. must be doing something right because they’ve been in business since 1960 and have a 4.9 rating on Google with 639 reviews. The family-owned business has had two members who brought their entomology degrees from Clemson University to provide customers with safe and effective treatments. They are also certified GreenPro, a program administered by the National Pest Management Association.

South Dakota

Shield Plus Pet Control offers a treatment they call, “The Convection Method,” which uses commercial heaters and fans to heat an area from 127 to 140 degrees. The intense heat kills bed bugs in all stages, including those hard to reach places bed bugs hide and is a chemical-free solution.

Tennessee

Nashville Bed Bugs is Tennessee’s only nationally certified bed bug heat treatment experts, a recognition by Convectex.com, a bed bug heat treatment manufacturer. Pros apply the treatment and arrive in unmarked vehicles, so you’re nosey neighbors won’t have a clue what’s going on inside. But if you’re up to DIY your bed bug problem, they also rent and sell equipment.

Texas

Doffdon Pest Control has the expertise of Ray Thompson, PhD, entomologist, at its helm. Dr. Thompson has been in the pest management industry for over 36 years and is a Texas certified applicator of pest control, termite control, structural, and commodity fumigation.

Utah

No Bull Bed Bug Control treatment services are backed by a 90-day guarantee. If a bed bug is discovered, they will retreat your home at no additional cost. Inspections are generally within 48 hours, and the average heat treatment usually four hours, which means you get back to sleeping in peace again.

Vermont

Ehrlich Pest Control employes bed bug-sniffing dogs certified with National Entomology Scent Detection Canine Association. Plus Ehrlich Pest Control uses the IPM approach and has entomologists to support the work of their pest control specialists and operations managers.

Virginia

Bed Bug Busters boosts a one eco-friendly visit treatment. They heat the whole house with lethal temperatures that kill bed bugs and their eggs. This method forces heat into all areas for a designated time to seep into every possible hiding place. Bed bugs can’t hide from heat and will die within minutes.

Washington

Seattle’s Best Pest Detection provides a host of services, including K-9 sniffing bed bug inspections. And while dogs can detect bed bugs, a visual inspection is also part of the process. To eradicate bed bugs they use lethal thermal heat. When furniture can’t be saved, or the client can’t fathom sitting on the sofa where bed bugs once lived, they’ll safely remove infested furniture from the home.

West Virginia

Exterm-Tek Pest Control is locally veteran owned and operated. This reviewer noted, “Had a big, bad, bed bug problem. Two-story house and lots of space. Professional and courteous, prompt and efficient. Would recommend for any pest problem. Very educated on the process and chemicals, and a fair price to boot.”

Wisconsin

Affordable Bed Bug Exterminators offers three different options to choose from—heat, chemical, and a heat and chemical combo. This reviewer says, “I could not be more pleased with the professional, friendly, and quality service I received with this business. Affordable Exterminators eliminated so much stress from our lives after an overseas trip and I am so genuinely grateful. The owner could not be more patient, flexible, and kind, and truly understood the frustration we were dealing with.”

Wyoming

Three generations of Benzel family members have been running the Benzel Pest Control business for more than 40 years. “These folks are true professionals. Took care of my bad bug problem quickly and professionally. I would highly recommend,” notes a Yelp review. Read up on the “facts” about bed bugs that aren’t true.