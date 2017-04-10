For the Best Friend Who’s Basically Your Significant Other All-about-Flowers/shutterstock “The one person you can count on for a lifetime, the one person who knows you sometimes better than you know yourself is the same person who's been standing beside you all along.” –Bride Wars (Don't miss “The one person you can count on for a lifetime, the one person who knows you sometimes better than you know yourself is the same person who's been standing beside you all along.” –Bride Wars (Don't miss these 30 moving best friend quotes that will make you want to call yours .)

For the Best Friend Who Epitomizes "Best Friends Forever" All-about-Flowers/shutterstock I cannot tell you how thankful I am for our little infinity. –The Fault in Our Stars (These are the 14 secrets to make friendships last forever, according to lifelong friends .)

For the Best Friend Who Is Timeless All-about-Flowers/shutterstock "They say nothing lasts forever; dreams change, trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style." –Sex and the City

For the Best Friend Who Defined #FriendGoals All-about-Flowers/shutterstock "She's my friend because we both know what it's like to have people be jealous of us." –Clueless

For the Best Friend You'd Be Lost Without All-about-Flowers/shutterstock But we knew no matter how far we traveled on our own separate paths, somehow we would always find our way back to each other." –The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

For the Best Friend Who You Love No Matter What All-about-Flowers/shutterstock "Affection is when you see someone's strengths; love is when you accept someone's flaws." –One Day

For Your Best Friend Through Thick and Thin All-about-Flowers/shutterstock I say we make a pact…Whenever we need a friend, we're here for each other. We can count on it, always, no matter what. –Now and Then

For the Best Friend Who's Also Your Soul Mate All-about-Flowers/shutterstock "A true soul mate is a mirror, the person who shows you everything that is holding you back, the person who brings you to your own attention so you can change your life. A true soul mate is probably the most important person you'll ever meet. –Eat, Pray, Love

For the Best Friend Who You Love Just Because All-about-Flowers/shutterstock Love can't always be perfect. Sometimes, love is just love. –Wedding Planner

Love can’t always be perfect. Sometimes, love is just love. –Wedding Planner

