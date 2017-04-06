The Best Free Tourist Attraction in Every State

Alabama: Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts Shackleford Photography/Shutterstock The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts in the state capital is home to a permanent collection that includes everything from 19th and 20th century American paintings and sculpture to Southern regional art. There's even an interactive art gallery for kids! Admission is always free.

Alaska: Anchorage Market and Festival Courtesy Bill Webb While Anchorage isn't the capital of Alaska, it is the state's largest and most populated city. The Anchorage Market and Festival is open and free of charge on weekends. It features 300 vendors, located on seven acres downtown. Anchorage is also at the beginning of the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail, Where walks and hikes can last between two hours and a half-day. Free, of course. If you're ready for sightseeing, find out the most impressive library in every state.

Arizona: Desert Botanical Garden Courtesy Desert Botanical Garden If you want to see the desert bloom do not miss the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix. It's free every second Tuesday of the month. And the very impressive Phoenix Art Museum is free every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Arkansas: Walmart Museum Courtesy Alan Dranow Tucked up in the northwest corner of Arkansas is Bentonville, which gave birth to a little emporium you may have heard of. It's Walmart, which is currently one of the biggest companies in the world. Downtown, admission is free to the Walton's 5&10 and the Walmart Museum. And just outside town is the spectacular Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, which is also free. Go!

California: Jelly Belly Factory Courtesy Jelly Belly Factory Who doesn't like Jelly Bellies? Free tours of the Jelly Belly Factory are offered daily at 1 Jelly Belly Lane in Fairfield, California. Free samples, too! Can't decide which flavor to try first? Check out our ranking on the best jelly bean flavors.

Colorado: United States Air Force Academy Courtesy VisitCOS.com Driving around and taking in the spectacular natural beauty of Colorado is, of course, free. If you know some kids who might be interested in becoming a future cadet, then head to the United States Air Force Academy just outside Colorado Springs where free tours are offered daily.

Connecticut: Yale University Courtesy Yale University Art Gallery New Haven, Connecticut was the first place in the U.S. to offer pizza by the slice to hungry customers, including students of a little college called Yale University. While in New Haven you can go on a tour of the campus, free of charge, every day of the week. It's the alma mater of both President Bushes, Bill and Hillary Clinton, journalist Bob Woodward, and Samuel F.B. Morse, inventor of the Morse code to name a few.

Delaware: Air Mobility Command Museum Courtesy visitdelaware.com Kids of all ages will love the Air Mobility Command Museum in Dover. You can tour over 30 military aircraft with a veteran for free. Find out fascinating facts about all 50 states.

Florida: Beaches Courtesy Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB From the spectacular sunsets in Key West the southernmost point in the U.S. mainland to strolling the streets way up north in historic and charming Fernandina on Amelia Island, Florida if chock full of free beaches to enjoy. These are the best beaches in America.

Georgia: Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Site Courtesy piecturegeorgia.org No visit to Atlanta, GA, would be complete without visiting the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Site, where visitors may tour his home and the Ebenezer Baptist Church across the street. There is no admission charge to learn more about one of America's greatest leaders.

Hawaii: Beaches Courtesy Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA)/Tor Johnson There's major good news when it comes to our gorgeous 50th state: All the beaches are free! Just pull over your rental car and dive (or tiptoe) in and let the Aloha Spirit begin with a dip in the Pacific Ocean. Don't forget the sunscreen. Ready to go? Find out everything you need to know before taking a vacation in Hawaii.

Idaho: Idaho State Historical Museum Courtesy Ryan Gerulf Admission is free at the Abraham Lincoln Exhibition which is part of the Idaho State Archives in Boise. You can learn about the legacy Lincoln left behind in Idaho. It features over 200 artifacts and documents.

Illinois: Chicago Cultural Center Courtesy Nick Ulivieri The Chicago Cultural Center located in the heart of the city offers theatrical and dance events, concerts, lectures and films all free in a stunning landmark building which boasts, among other marvels the largest Tiffany glass domes in the building that once housed Chicago's first central library. Here's the most iconic book set in every state.

Indiana: Indianapolis Cultural Trail Courtesy Visit Indy Stroll, bike, or jog through Indianapolis Cultural Trail. You can peruse $26 million in public art and museums, restaurants, and other attractions as you wind your way along the 8-mile path. Find out the most iconic movie set in every state.

Iowa: Grant Wood Studio Courtesy Lori Tofanelli Grant Wood lived in Cedar Rapids where he painted one of America's most iconic works of art, American Gothic. The Cedar Rapids Museum of Art runs the Grant Wood Studio, which offers admission and tours at no charge.

Kansas: Santa Fe Trail Courtesy Kansas Tourism Western Kansas has very little light pollution, so as you travel along, stop once in a while and gaze at the night sky. The Santa Fe Trail went through Kansas and you can still walk the longest remaining stretch of the trail just outside Dodge City.

Kentucky: The Bourbon Trail Courtesy Visit Bardstown Nothing is more American than Kentucky Bourbon. Driving along the trail is free and many distilleries offer free tours (and samples). Like a lot of states, Kentucky has its share of quirky liquor laws and the famed Bourbon Trails meanders through several dry counties where it's illegal to buy what you might sample along the way. One of the centerpieces of the Bourbon Trail is the Oscar Getz Museum of Whiskey History in Bardstown where admission is always free.

Louisiana: Acadian Cultural Center Courtesy Lafayette Travel The Acadian Cultural Center in Lafayette is the best (and free) way to learn about Cajun Country via its films, exhibits, storytelling, and art. Check out the best gift to give from every state.

Maine: Portland Museum of Art Courtesy Portland Museum of Art, Maine The Portland Museum of Art is free on Friday evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., courtesy of a little local purveyor called L.L. Bean. The museum is made up of three separate but connected buildings, including one that was designed by famed architect I. M. Pei.

Maryland: Maryland Historical Society Courtesy Maryland Historical Society Admission is free at the Maryland Historical Society on Thursdays where ("Oh, say") you can see the original copy of the "Star Spangled Banner" in Francis Scott Key's handwriting.

Massachusetts: Freedom Trail Courtesy GBCVB When it comes to free things to do, Boston really takes the cake—or the cream pie. From walking the Freedom Trail to touring iconic American historical sites such as the USS Constitution (it has a suggested donation), Paul Revere's House (it's $3 to get in but you can get the general picture by just stopping to gaze at the architecture), and Faneuil Hall, you can gain great knowledge about one of America's most historic cities.

Michigan: Detroit Riverfront Conservancy Courtesy Detroit River Front Conservancy The 3.5-mile RiverWalk run by the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is a great (and free) way to see the city's impressive skyline as you saunter, bike, or blade your way along the banks of the Detroit River. It has public art installations and activities you can join in year round. Ready to travel? Here's a bucket list idea from every state.

Minnesota: Minneapolis Institute of Art Courtesy Meet Minneapolis Institute of Art The "Land of 10,000 Lakes" (you can see all of them at no charge) offers visitors a wealth of experiences. The Minneapolis Institute of Art consistently ranks in the top 10 of America's best museums is free all the time.

Mississippi: Natchez Trace Parkway Courtesy Visit Natchez According to the National Park Service, "The Natchez Trace Parkway is a 444-mile drive through exceptional scenery and 10,000 years of North American history. Used by American Indians, 'Kaintucks,' settlers, and future presidents, the Old Trace played an important role in American history." Today, you can drive, hike, cycle, or horseback ride through it.

Missouri: St. Louis Art Museum f11Photo/Shutterstock The state is bracketed by free culture on both sides—The St. Louis Art Museum on the east and the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City on the west.

Montana: Drinking Horse Trail Courtesy Ellen Kress/Gallatin Valley Land Trust In Big Sky Country there are plenty of free ways to see the sights—some of the most beautiful in the world. Just outside Bozeman is the 2.4-mile Drinking Horse Trail that's family friendly and dog friendly, too.

Nebraska: Boys Town Hall of History Courtesy Jenn Gjerde/Nebraska Tourism Omaha also offers lots of free opportunities including tours of the Boys Town Hall of History, the famed charity that inspired the movie Boys Town. In fact you can see Spencer Tracy's Best Actor Oscar he won for play founder Father Flanagan—free of charge.

Nevada: The Vegas Strip Courtesy Travel Nevada It costs nothing to stroll the world famous Vegas Strip, which is home to some of the best people watching you'll ever see, nearly 24 hours a day. One extravaganza after another unfolds in every lobby and casino along the way.

New Hampshire: Susan N. McLane Audubon Center Courtesy Susan Audubon Center The Susan N. McLane Audubon Center in Concord offers year-round environmental education for all ages offering exhibits featuring live and endangered animals (including a Bald Eagle, Red- tailed Hawk, Peregrine Falcon, Screech Owl, and Barred Owls), picnic areas, several miles of hiking trails, and a Nature Store.

New Jersey: Princeton University ssguy/Shutterstock From strolls along the famed boardwalk in Atlantic to a plethora of sandy beaches along the Jersey shore has plenty of free things to explore. Including tours of the campus at Princeton University, attended by Former First Lady Michelle Obama, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Jimmy Stewart, Queen Noor of Jordan, and Amazon's Jeff Bezos among many other notable names.

New Mexico: Palace of the Governors Courtesy TOURISM Santa Fe Santa Fe is full of free things to do including docent led tours of the Palace of the Governors, an adobe structure built in the 1800s where you can learn about the area's history. You can also explore the many art galleries along Canyon Road. It doesn't cost anything to look...

New York: Staten Island Ferry Courtesy Jen Davis New York has the reputation of being a concrete or asphalt jungle, but don't forget that Manhattan is also an island. A great way to get out on the water is to take the Staten Island Ferry, which runs between the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island and the Whitehall Terminal in Lower Manhattan 24/7. It's a great way to see the famed skyline, the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island as you cruise along the New York Harbor.

North Carolina: Blue Ridge Parkway Courtesy Visit NC.com Over 250 waterfalls dot the state and miles of coastline are all free. The 469-mile Blue Ridge Parkway runs along the western part of the state where you can hike and camp. It's especially popular in the fall for leaf-peeping.

North Dakota: Fort Union Trading Post Courtesy North Dakota Tourism The Fort Union Trading Post historical site in the northwest corner of the state offers visitors insight into the history of what was the most important fur trading post on the Upper Missouri River from 1828 to 1867.

Oklahoma: Route 66 Courtesy Lori Duckworth/Oklahoma Tourism Get your kicks on Route 66 as you tool along on the largest drivable stretch of what is perhaps the most famous highway in America. It's totally free to travel down the "Mother Road" and discover the quirky roadside stops along the way.

Oregon: Crater Lake Courtesy Ian Shive/Oregon Tourism Crater Lake is America's deepest lake and is sort of free. Vehicles are charged $15 to enter the National Park, but up to 15 passengers in the car can get in free. So, gather your 15 best friends and family members and go. It's spectacular!

Pennsylvania: The Liberty Bell Courtesy M. Fischetti for Visit Philadelphia There's plenty of good news in Philadelphia when it comes to seeing things for free. The Liberty Bell Center: Free. Independence Hall: Free. The U.S. Mint: Free. So what are you waiting for? Travel to the City of Brotherly Love as soon as you can before prices go up....(Not likely to happen anytime soon.)

Rhode Island: Providence Walks Courtesy Nick Millard, Go Providence Providence is another historic east coast city that should not be missed and you can much of it free via Providence Walks: The East Side Tour where visitors can trace the Creative Capital's nearly 400 years of historical innovation. This is a free walking tour where visitors can trace The Creative Capital's 378 years of innovation from the city's founding by Roger Williams in 1636 through present day. Stops include the Rhode Island State House, RISD Museum, Providence Art Club, The Providence Athenaeum, John Brown House Museum, and more.

South Carolina: Stroll downtown Charleston Courtesy DiscoverSouthCarolina.com By all means head to Charleston to stroll, at no cost, through one of the most genteel and gorgeous cities in America. For a long time, since its founding in 1670, Charleston's nickname has been the 'Holy City,' due to its longstanding tolerance and acceptance of people of all faiths. Do stop into some of the beautiful and historic houses of worship along the way. Stop into the visitor center in the center of the town and pick up a free walking tour map and off you go.

South Dakota: Mount Rushmore Courtesy South Dakota Department of Tourism To see Mount Rushmore National Memorial costs nothing, but there is a parking fee since no federal funding was used to construct the parking facility. It's also totally free to enter the Wall Drug Store in, where else, Wall, where you can browse the aisles in one of America's most famous emporiums.

Tennessee: Tennessee State Museum Courtesy Tennessee State Museum In Nashville, Music City, you can learn all about Tennessee and its native sons including Daniel Boone and Sam Houston at the at the Tennessee State Museum where there's never an admission fee. Take a stroll along Walk of Fame Park to see granite stars honoring your favorite country music stars.

Texas: Dallas Museum of Art Courtesy Visit Dallas There is plenty of culture in our second largest state and a good way free way to view one of the nation's best art collections is to pay a visit to the Dallas Museum of Art, housed in the Edward Larrabee Barnes designed building.

Utah: Temple Square Courtesy Douglas Polsipher/Utah Images Free tours are offered of historic Temple Square in Salt Lake City, the state's most visited attraction. Here you can view the Tabernacle and maybe even attend a practice session of the famed Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

Vermont: Museum of the Creative Process Courtesy Melissa Levis/Museum of the Creative Process Famed American artists Norman Rockwell and Grandma Moses (Anna Mary Robertson Moses) created a lot of their iconic American paintings in and around Manchester in the southwest corner of Vermont. In Manchester today, you can stroll the charming streets, window shop at their famed outlets, and get insight into the creative process at the Museum of the Creative Process at the Wilburton Inn just outside town.

Virginia: Colonial Williamsburg Courtesy Judy Watkins, Virginia Tourism Corporation When it comes to American history nobody does it better than Colonial Williamsburg where there is no charge to walk around this 301-acre living museum.

Washington: Pike Place Market Courtesy Visit Seattle Seattle is a bonanza when it comes to seeing things for free. You can explore the famed Pike Place Market, tour the Frye Art Museum, and walk through Olympic Sculpture Park all free.

West Virginia: Mother's Day Shrine Courtesy West Virginia Department of Commerce Visit the Mother's Day Shrine in Grafton at the Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church where it was first celebrated. (And you thought the holiday was made up by Hallmark.) Read the quotes about mom's that will make you pick up the phone and call yours.

Wisconsin: Miller Brewery Tour Courtesy TravelWisconsin.com Sample some beer at the Miller Brewery Tour in Milwaukee at no cost. Dip into some condiments at the National Mustard Museum in Middleton and learn more about science at the University of Wisconsin Geology Museum in Madison all for free.

Wyoming: Castle Gardens Courtesy The Bureau of Land Management Want to see some ancient petroglyphs for free? Then head to Castle Gardens just east of Riverton or to the Red Desert near Rock Springs where you can view many examples of these historic and artistic footprints.



