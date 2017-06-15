Knowing These Different Kinds of Clouds Can Help You Predict the Weather
You most likely turn to your local weather report to find out what the day will be like, but looking at the clouds can help too. These common types of clouds will help you decide if you should move your party inside.
Type of cloud: Cirrus Thin and wispy, they can appear in a variety of shapes
Most likely weather Approaching front and stormy weather.
Type of cloud: Cirrocumulus Small, rounded white puffs. Isolated or in long rows.Most likely weather These clouds indicate fair but cold weather
Type of cloud: Cumulonimbus Heavy dense clouds in the form of mountains or towers.Most likely weather Heavy showers with thunder and lightning or hail.
Type of cloud: Nimbostratus Dark, low uniformly gray clouds.Most likely weather Widespread light to moderate precipitation.
Type of cloud: Cirrostratus Sheetlike clouds covering the entire sky.Most likely weather May signal precipitation within 15-25 hours.
Type of cloud: Cumulus Humilis Small puffy clouds with minimal vertical developmentMost likely weather Fair weather. Never produce precipitation.
