24 Things You’ve Been Saying Wrong This Whole Time
It's hard to remember those confusing grammar rules you learned all the way back in grade school. So we rounded the trickiest phrases and words and explain what you actually should be saying.
Could care lessWhat you actually mean: Couldn't care lessTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com You want to say you care so little already that you couldn't possibly care any less. When the Boston Celtics' Ray Allen said, "God could care less whether I can shoot a jump shot," we know he meant exactly the opposite because 1) God has other things on his mind, and 2) God is a Knicks fan.
Mano a manoWhat you actually mean: Man-to-manTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com You don't speak Spanish by adding vowels to the end of English words, as a columnist describing father–teenage son relationships seemed to think when he wrote, "Don't expect long, mano a mano talks." Mano a mano (literally, "hand to hand") originated with bullfighting and usually refers to a knock-down, drag-out direct confrontation.
LessWhat you actually mean: FewerTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com In general, use fewer when you're specifying a number of countable things ("200 words or fewer"); reserve less for a mass ("less than half"). So when you're composing a tweet, do it in 140 characters or fewer, not less. Speaking of Twitter, these parenting tweets will make you LOL, guaranteed.
Content continues below ad
Hone inWhat you actually mean: Home inTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Knowing the difference between these phrases instantly makes you sound smarter. Like homing pigeons, we can be single-minded about finding our way to a point: "Scientists are homing in on the causes of cancer." Hone means "to sharpen": "The rookie spent the last three seasons honing his skills in the minor leagues." But it's easy to mishear m's and n's, which is probably what happened to the Virginia senator who said, "We've got to hone in on cost containment." If you're unsure, say "zero in" instead.
BringWhat you could mean: TakeTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com The choice depends on your point of view. Use "bring" when you want to show motion toward you ("Bring the dog treats over here, please"). Use "take" to show motion in the opposite direction ("I have to take Rufus to the vet"). The rule gets confusing when the movement has nothing to do with you. In those cases, you can use either verb, depending on the context: "The assistant brought the shot to the vet" (the vet's point of view); "the assistant took the shot to the doctor" (the assistant's). This is the grammar rule you didn't know you already knew.
WhoWhat you could mean: WhomTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com It all depends. Do you need a subject or an object? A subject (who) is the actor of the sentence: "Who left the rollerskates on the sidewalk?" An object (whom) is the acted-upon: "Whom are you calling?" Parents, hit the Mute button when Dora the Explorer shouts, "Who do we ask for help when we don't know which way to go?" A lot of classic pop songs fall victim to this grammatical confusion.
Content continues below ad
Brother-in-laws, runner-ups, hole in ones, etc.What you actually mean: Brothers-in-law, runners-up, holes in one, etc.Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Plurals of these compound nouns are formed by adding an "s" to the thing there's more than one of (brothers, not laws). Some exceptions: words ending in "-ful" (mouthfuls) and phrases like cul-de-sacs. On the other hand, it's hard to believe these irregular plurals are actually correct.
Try andWhat you actually mean: Try toTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Try and try again, yes, but if you're planning to do something, use the infinitive form: "I'm going to try to run a marathon." Commenting on an online story about breakups, one woman wrote, "A guy I dated used to try and impress me with the choice of books he was reading." It's no surprise that the relationship didn't last.
Different thanWhat you actually mean: Different fromTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com This isn't the biggest offense, but if you can easily substitute "from" for "than" (My mother's tomato sauce is different from my mother-in-law's), do it. Use "than" for comparisons: My mother's tomato sauce is better than my mother-in-law's.
Content continues below ad
Beg the questionWhat you actually mean: Raise the questionTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Correctly used, "begging the question" is like making a circular argument (I don't like you because you're so unlikable). This is how to win an argument with someone who's always right. But unless you're a philosophy professor, you shouldn't ever need this phrase. Stick to "raise the question."
More thanYou can also say: OverTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com The two are interchangeable when the sentence is "Over 6,000 hats were sold." We like grammarian Bryan Garner's take on it: "The charge that "over" is inferior to "more than" is a baseless crotchet."
SupposablyWhat you probably mean: SupposedlyTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Supposably is, in fact, a word—it means "conceivably"—but not the one you want if you're trying to say "it's assumed," and certainly not the one you want if you're on a first date with an English major or a job interview with an English speaker.
Content continues below ad
All ofWhat you actually mean: AllTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Why: Drop the "of" whenever you can, as Julia Roberts recently did, correctly: "Every little moment is amazing if you let yourself access it. I learn that all the time from my kids." But you need "all of" before a pronoun ("all of them") and before a possessive noun ("all of Julia's kids").
ThatWhat you probably mean: WhichTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "The money that is on the table is for you" is different from "the money, which is on the table, is for you." "That" pinpoints the subject: The money that is on the table is yours; the money in my pocket is mine. "Which" introduces an aside, a bit of extra information. If you remove "which is on the table," you won't change the meaning: The money is for you (oh, and unless you don't want it, it's on the table). If the clause is necessary to your meaning, use "that;" if it could safely be omitted, say "which."
Outside ofWhat you actually mean: OutsideTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com These two prepositions weren't meant for each other. Perfectly acceptable: "Wearing a cheese-head hat outside Wisconsin will likely earn you some stares and glares (unless you're surrounded by Green Bay Packers fans, that is)." Grammar nerds will appreciate these hilarious jokes.
Content continues below ad
Each otherWhat you actually mean: One anotherTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Tradition says that "each other" should be used with two people or things, and "one another" with more than two, and careful speakers should follow suit: "The three presenters argued with one another over who should announce the award, but Ann and Barbara gave each other flowers after the ceremony." (By the way, if you need the possessive form of either one when writing that business letter, it's always each other's and one another's; never end with s'.)
Confusing pair: Wary vs WearyTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com A wary or leery person is suspicious, but someone who is weary is simply tired.
Confusing pair: Farther vs FurtherTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Use "farther" when talking about physical distance and "further" for metaphorical distance or time. He hopes to run farther at his next race, but right now, he's focused on reading further in his new novel. These are the books you should have read by now.
Content continues below ad
Confusing pair: Principal vs PrincipleTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com A principal is a person, and a principle is a rule. The principal of a school lives her life by certain principles that she set for herself.
Confusing pair: Compliment vs ComplementTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Compliments are nice things to say. A complement makes something complete or perfect; it's also used as a verb. You can give a compliment to a coworker who found a scarf that complements her outfit.
Confusing pair: Continual vs ContinuousTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Continual means ongoing but intermittent. Something that is continuous has no interruptions.
Content continues below ad
Confusing pair: Stationary vs StationeryTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com A stationary soldier stands still, but he writes letters on fancy stationery.
Confusing pair: Imply vs InferTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com To imply is to suggest a meaning, and to infer means to draw meaning from something. The speaker does the implying, and the listener infers something from that statement. People can also infer a lot about you through your body language.
Confusing pair: Affect vs EffectTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Affect is typically a verb, meaning "to act upon or cause an effect"; as a noun, it's "an emotional response." On the other hand, effect is typically a noun, meaning "something produced," like a special effect; as a verb, "to bring about," as in "to effect change." See how well you know these sneakily similar word pairs.
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.