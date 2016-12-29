This One-Minute Trick That Will Instantly Improve Your Handwriting
If you can’t read your own notes, you’re probably using the wrong body part to write.
iStock/simarik
Handwriting—much less neat handwriting—is quickly becoming obsolete in this digital age of communication. Now, it’s all about the text message. According to a 2013 study, American smartphone owners send an average of 4,735 texts each month. (Do you have any of these annoying texting habits?) Texters aged 18 to 24 alone send about 67 texts every day. What’s more, learning how to type has now taken precedence over cursive in some schools.
With less time spent holding an actual writing utensil, it’s no surprise that your (or your child’s) handwriting might be suffering. Luckily, there’s a way to improve your penmanship in one stroke—and it involves the body parts you already use to write.
Most people move only their fingers when they write, essentially drawing each letter. But when you keep your fingers and wrist still and put your whole arm into each stroke, the result is more fluid and legible writing.
Practice by writing big letters in the air. Notice how even your shoulder gets involved. These are the same motions you should be using when you write on paper. Making an effort to slow down (again, a lost art in our fast-paced modern world) will also improve the control you have over your penmanship.
It may take some time (and more practice) to get used to, but once you do, you’ll be able to make handwritten notes more personal—and nicer to look at—and boost your intelligence while you’re at it. Bonus: Choosing pens over keyboards can save you from a nasty case of text neck. Everybody wins!
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.
Watch This
More About Work & Career
8 Things Macy’s Employees Wish You Knew About Holiday Shopping
Macy’s is the center of holiday shopping for people across the country. We talked to anonymous employees at the biggest Macy’s store, located in New York City, for the scoop on what you should and should not do while shopping this season.
6 Time Management Habits Successful People Use
Sometimes it feels like there just aren’t enough hours in the day. Instead of lamenting your lack of time, make the most of the time you do have with these tips Sam Bennett, creativity/productivity expert, gives in her new book Start Right Where You Are.