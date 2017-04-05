46 Quotes That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows

Ever think back to your childhood and you can remember, word-for-word, some of the lyrics to your favorite songs, even if you haven't heard them in a decade? The same goes for many of your old go-to TV shows and movies. In case you need a pick-me-up that's just as strong as coffee, go down memory lane with these infamous lines from the past. No matter if you're in your 30s, 40s, or 50s, you'll know at least a few of these dingers.

1. The Princess Bride

As you wish — Westley in The Princess Bride, movie

2. Friends

Welcome to the real world. It sucks. You're gonna love it! — Monica in Friends, TV show (After you're binge-watching Friends, give these books a read.)

3. Titanic

Draw me like one of your French girls. – Rose in Titanic, movie. (Find out 13 things you didn't know about Titanic.)

4. The Lion King

"I laugh in the face of danger!" Simba in The Lion King, movie

5. Beauty and the Beast

Cheer up, Child. It'll turn out alright in the end. You'll see...—Mrs. Potts in Beauty & the Beast, movie. (Don't miss the 10 best life lessons from Beauty and the Beast.)

6. Forrest Gump

Mama always said 'Life was like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're gonna get.' — Forrest Gump in Forrest Gump, movie

7. Boy Meets World

All I understood was that she was the girl I sat up every night thinking about and when I'm with her I feel happy to be alive, like I can do anything, even talk to you like this. So that's what I feel is love—when I'm better because she's here. — Cory Matthews in Boy Meets World, TV show

8. Full House

Cut it out! — Joey Gladstone in Full House, TV show

9. Clueless

Searching for a boy in high school is as useless as searching for meaning in a Pauly Shore movie. — Cher in Clueless, movie

10. Clarissa Explains it All

Really? No way! Really? No way! Really? No way! Really? No way! — Clarissa in Clarissa Explains it All, TV show

11. Toy Story

To infinity - and beyond! — Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story, movie

12. Mean Girls

It's like I have ESPN or something. My breasts can always tell when it's going to rain. Well... they can tell when it's raining. — Karen in Mean Girls, movie

13. Love Actually

Often, it's not particularly dignified or newsworthy, but it's always there — fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, husbands and wives, boyfriends, girlfriends, old friends....If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually is all around. — Prime Minister in Love Actually, movie

14. Home Alone

AHHHHHH! — Kevin in Home Alone

15. Pretty Woman

Big mistake. Big. Huge. I have to go shopping now. — Vivian in Pretty Woman, movie

16. The Notebook

Quotes-From-the-Big-and-Little-Screen-That'll-Make-You-Smile-If-You're-30,-40,-50 Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock It's not going to be easy. It's going to be really hard. And we're going to have to work on this every day, but I want to do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, you and me. — Noah in The Notebook, movie

17. Gremlins

Well, that's the story. So if your air conditioner goes on the fritz or your washing machine blows up or your video recorder conks out; before you call the repairman turn on all the lights, check all the closets and cupboards, look under all the beds, 'cause you never can tell there just might be a gremlin in your house. — Randall Peltzer in Gremlins, movie

18. Sixteen Candles

That's why they call them crushes. If they were easy, they'd call 'em something else. — Jim Baker in Sixteen Candles, movie. (Enjoy more sweet and funny love quotes here.)

19. Grease

Tell me about it, stud. — Sandy in Grease, movie

20. The Rocky Horror Picture Show

It's not easy having a good time! Even smiling makes my face ache! — Frank, from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, movie

21. Seinfeld

You can't eat this soup standing up. Your knees buckle. — Jerry in Seinfeld, TV Show

22. The Breakfast Club

We're all pretty bizarre. Some of us are just better at hiding it, that's all. — Andrew in The Breakfast Club, movie

23. Fast Times At Ridgemont High

I woke up in such a great mood today. I don't know what happened. — Mike Damone in Fast Times At Ridgemont High, movie

24. Airplane

You ever seen a grown man naked? — Captain Oveur in Airplane, movie

25. Dirty Dancing

Nobody puts Baby in a corner. — Johnny in Dirty Dancing, movie

26. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Snakes. Why did it have to be snakes? — Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, movie

27. BIG

I wish I were big. — Josh in BIG, movie

28. Cheers

Women. You can't live with 'em. Pass the beernuts. — Norm in Cheers, TV show

29. ALF

I learned one thing about eating jigsaw puzzles...an hour later, you're hungry again. — ALF from ALF, TV show

30. Miami Vice

You've got to know the rules before you can break 'em. Otherwise, it's no fun. — Sonny Crockett in Miami Vice, TV show

31. Happy Days

Heyyyyy! — Fonzie in Happy Days, TV show

32. The Wonder Years

Maybe we both already felt we'd come too far too fast. Maybe we both realized that growing up doesn't have to be so much a straight line as a series of advances and retreats. — Kevin Arnold in The Wonder Years, TV show

33. Golden Girls

Crying is for plain women. Pretty women go shopping. — Blanche Devereaux in Golden Girls, TV show

34. Three's Company

I don't want to be happy; I want to be with you. — Stanley Roper in Three's Company, TV show

35. Ghost

Ditto. — Molly from Ghost, movie

36. Brady Bunch

Marsha, Marsha, Marsha! — Jan in the Brady Bunch, TV show

37. Charlie's Angels

Good morning, Angels. — Charlie in Charlie's Angels, TV show

38. Laverne & Shirley

I just said "you bet your buns" to a nun! Does that count as a sin? -From Laverne DeFazio in Laverne & Shirley, TV show

39. I Dream of Jeannie

Oh, no, no. I cannot read minds, Master. Oh, but I have a friend, Nostradamus, who does a marvelous job of...— Jeannie in I Dream Of Jeannie, TV show

40. Bewitched

I am a witch. A real house-haunting, broom-riding, cauldron-stirring witch. —Samantha in Bewitched, TV show

41. Taxi

If you find yourself in a confusing situation, simply laugh knowingly and walk away. — Reverend Jim Ignatowski in Taxi, TV show

42. Gilligan's Island

Anyone who says money can't buy happiness doesn't know where to shop. — Eunice Wentworth Lovey Howell in Gilligan's Island, TV show

43. MASH

Look, all I know is what they taught me at command school. There are certain rules about a war and rule number one is young men die. And rule number two is doctors can't change rule number one. — Henry Blake in MASH, TV show

44. JAWS

You yell, "Barracuda," everybody says, "huh, what?" You yell "Shark," we've got a panic on our hands on the Fourth of July. — Mayor Vaughn in JAWS, movie

45. Saturday Night Fever

Would ya just watch the hair. Ya know, I work on my hair a long time and you hit it. He hits my hair. — Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever, movie

46. Monty Python & the Holy Grail

It's not pining, it's passed on! This parrot is no more! It has ceased to be! It's expired and gone to meet its maker! This is a late parrot! It's a stiff! Bereft of life, it rests in peace! If you hadn't nailed it to the perch, it would be pushing up the daisies! It's rung down the curtain and joined the choir invisible. This is an ex-parrot! — Praline in Monty Python & the Holy Grail, movie

