1. The Princess Bride Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock As you wish — Westley in The Princess Bride, movie

2. Friends Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock Welcome to the real world. It sucks. You're gonna love it! — Monica in Friends, TV show

3. Titanic Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock Draw me like one of your French girls. – Rose in Titanic, movie.

4. The Lion King Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock "I laugh in the face of danger!" Simba in The Lion King, movie

5. Beauty and the Beast Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock Cheer up, Child. It'll turn out alright in the end. You'll see...—Mrs. Potts in Beauty & the Beast, movie.

6. Forrest Gump Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock Mama always said 'Life was like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're gonna get.' — Forrest Gump in Forrest Gump, movie

7. Boy Meets World Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock All I understood was that she was the girl I sat up every night thinking about and when I'm with her I feel happy to be alive, like I can do anything, even talk to you like this. So that's what I feel is love—when I'm better because she's here. — Cory Matthews in Boy Meets World, TV show

8. Full House Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock Cut it out! — Joey Gladstone in Full House, TV show

9. Clueless Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock Searching for a boy in high school is as useless as searching for meaning in a Pauly Shore movie. — Cher in Clueless, movie

10. Clarissa Explains it All Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock Really? No way! Really? No way! Really? No way! Really? No way! — Clarissa in Clarissa Explains it All, TV show

11. Toy Story Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock To infinity - and beyond! — Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story, movie

12. Mean Girls Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock It's like I have ESPN or something. My breasts can always tell when it's going to rain. Well... they can tell when it's raining. — Karen in Mean Girls, movie

13. Love Actually Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock Often, it's not particularly dignified or newsworthy, but it's always there — fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, husbands and wives, boyfriends, girlfriends, old friends....If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually is all around. — Prime Minister in Love Actually, movie

14. Home Alone Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock AHHHHHH! — Kevin in Home Alone AHHHHHH! — Kevin in Home Alone

15. Pretty Woman Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock Big mistake. Big. Huge. I have to go shopping now. — Vivian in Pretty Woman, movie

16. The Notebook Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock It's not going to be easy. It's going to be really hard. And we're going to have to work on this every day, but I want to do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, you and me. — Noah in The Notebook, movie

17. Gremlins Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock Well, that's the story. So if your air conditioner goes on the fritz or your washing machine blows up or your video recorder conks out; before you call the repairman turn on all the lights, check all the closets and cupboards, look under all the beds, 'cause you never can tell there just might be a gremlin in your house. — Randall Peltzer in Gremlins, movie

18. Sixteen Candles Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock That's why they call them crushes. If they were easy, they'd call 'em something else. — Jim Baker in Sixteen Candles, movie.

19. Grease Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock Tell me about it, stud. — Sandy in Grease, movie

20. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock It's not easy having a good time! Even smiling makes my face ache! — Frank, from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, movie

21. Seinfeld Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock You can't eat this soup standing up. Your knees buckle. — Jerry in Seinfeld, TV Show

22. The Breakfast Club Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock We're all pretty bizarre. Some of us are just better at hiding it, that's all. — Andrew in The Breakfast Club, movie

23. Fast Times At Ridgemont High Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock I woke up in such a great mood today. I don't know what happened. — Mike Damone in Fast Times At Ridgemont High, movie

24. Airplane Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock You ever seen a grown man naked? — Captain Oveur in Airplane, movie

25. Dirty Dancing Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock Nobody puts Baby in a corner. — Johnny in Dirty Dancing, movie

26. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock Snakes. Why did it have to be snakes? — Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, movie

27. BIG Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock I wish I were big. — Josh in BIG, movie

28. Cheers Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock Women. You can't live with 'em. Pass the beernuts. — Norm in Cheers, TV show

29. ALF Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock I learned one thing about eating jigsaw puzzles...an hour later, you're hungry again. — ALF from ALF, TV show

30. Miami Vice Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock You've got to know the rules before you can break 'em. Otherwise, it's no fun. — Sonny Crockett in Miami Vice, TV show

31. Happy Days Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock Heyyyyy! — Fonzie in Happy Days, TV show

32. The Wonder Years Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock Maybe we both already felt we'd come too far too fast. Maybe we both realized that growing up doesn't have to be so much a straight line as a series of advances and retreats. — Kevin Arnold in The Wonder Years, TV show

33. Golden Girls Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock Crying is for plain women. Pretty women go shopping. — Blanche Devereaux in Golden Girls, TV show

34. Three's Company Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock I don't want to be happy; I want to be with you. — Stanley Roper in Three's Company, TV show

35. Ghost Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock Ditto. — Molly from Ghost, movie

36. Brady Bunch Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock Marsha, Marsha, Marsha! — Jan in the Brady Bunch, TV show

37. Charlie's Angels Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock Good morning, Angels. — Charlie in Charlie's Angels, TV show

38. Laverne & Shirley Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock I just said "you bet your buns" to a nun! Does that count as a sin? -From Laverne DeFazio in Laverne & Shirley, TV show

39. I Dream of Jeannie Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock Oh, no, no. I cannot read minds, Master. Oh, but I have a friend, Nostradamus, who does a marvelous job of...— Jeannie in I Dream Of Jeannie, TV show

40. Bewitched Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock I am a witch. A real house-haunting, broom-riding, cauldron-stirring witch. —Samantha in Bewitched, TV show

41. Taxi Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock If you find yourself in a confusing situation, simply laugh knowingly and walk away. — Reverend Jim Ignatowski in Taxi, TV show

42. Gilligan's Island Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock Anyone who says money can't buy happiness doesn't know where to shop. — Eunice Wentworth Lovey Howell in Gilligan's Island, TV show

43. MASH Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock Look, all I know is what they taught me at command school. There are certain rules about a war and rule number one is young men die. And rule number two is doctors can't change rule number one. — Henry Blake in MASH, TV show

44. JAWS Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock You yell, "Barracuda," everybody says, "huh, what?" You yell "Shark," we've got a panic on our hands on the Fourth of July. — Mayor Vaughn in JAWS, movie

45. Saturday Night Fever Zamurovic Photography/Shutterstock Would ya just watch the hair. Ya know, I work on my hair a long time and you hit it. He hits my hair. — Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever, movie

