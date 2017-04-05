46 Quotes That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows
Ever think back to your childhood and you can remember, word-for-word, some of the lyrics to your favorite songs, even if you haven't heard them in a decade? The same goes for many of your old go-to TV shows and movies. In case you need a pick-me-up that's just as strong as coffee, go down memory lane with these infamous lines from the past. No matter if you're in your 30s, 40s, or 50s, you'll know at least a few of these dingers.
1. The Princess Bride As you wish — Westley in The Princess Bride, movie
2. Friends
Welcome to the real world. It sucks. You're gonna love it! — Monica in Friends, TV show (After you're binge-watching Friends, give these books a read.)
3. Titanic Draw me like one of your French girls. – Rose in Titanic, movie. (Find out 13 things you didn't know about Titanic.)
4. The Lion King "I laugh in the face of danger!" Simba in The Lion King, movie
5. Beauty and the Beast Cheer up, Child. It'll turn out alright in the end. You'll see...—Mrs. Potts in Beauty & the Beast, movie. (Don't miss the 10 best life lessons from Beauty and the Beast.)
6. Forrest Gump Mama always said 'Life was like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're gonna get.' — Forrest Gump in Forrest Gump, movie
7. Boy Meets World All I understood was that she was the girl I sat up every night thinking about and when I'm with her I feel happy to be alive, like I can do anything, even talk to you like this. So that's what I feel is love—when I'm better because she's here. — Cory Matthews in Boy Meets World, TV show
8. Full House Cut it out! — Joey Gladstone in Full House, TV show
9. Clueless Searching for a boy in high school is as useless as searching for meaning in a Pauly Shore movie. — Cher in Clueless, movie
10. Clarissa Explains it All Really? No way! Really? No way! Really? No way! Really? No way! — Clarissa in Clarissa Explains it All, TV show
11. Toy Story To infinity - and beyond! — Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story, movie
12. Mean Girls It's like I have ESPN or something. My breasts can always tell when it's going to rain. Well... they can tell when it's raining. — Karen in Mean Girls, movie
13. Love Actually Often, it's not particularly dignified or newsworthy, but it's always there — fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, husbands and wives, boyfriends, girlfriends, old friends....If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually is all around. — Prime Minister in Love Actually, movie
14. Home Alone AHHHHHH! — Kevin in Home Alone
15. Pretty Woman
Big mistake. Big. Huge. I have to go shopping now. — Vivian in Pretty Woman, movie
16. The Notebook It's not going to be easy. It's going to be really hard. And we're going to have to work on this every day, but I want to do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, you and me. — Noah in The Notebook, movie
17. Gremlins Well, that's the story. So if your air conditioner goes on the fritz or your washing machine blows up or your video recorder conks out; before you call the repairman turn on all the lights, check all the closets and cupboards, look under all the beds, 'cause you never can tell there just might be a gremlin in your house. — Randall Peltzer in Gremlins, movie
18. Sixteen Candles That's why they call them crushes. If they were easy, they'd call 'em something else. — Jim Baker in Sixteen Candles, movie. (Enjoy more sweet and funny love quotes here.)
19. Grease
Tell me about it, stud. — Sandy in Grease, movie
20. The Rocky Horror Picture Show
It's not easy having a good time! Even smiling makes my face ache! — Frank, from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, movie
21. Seinfeld
You can't eat this soup standing up. Your knees buckle. — Jerry in Seinfeld, TV Show
22. The Breakfast Club We're all pretty bizarre. Some of us are just better at hiding it, that's all. — Andrew in The Breakfast Club, movie
23. Fast Times At Ridgemont High I woke up in such a great mood today. I don't know what happened. — Mike Damone in Fast Times At Ridgemont High, movie
24. Airplane
You ever seen a grown man naked? — Captain Oveur in Airplane, movie
25. Dirty Dancing Nobody puts Baby in a corner. — Johnny in Dirty Dancing, movie
26. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Snakes. Why did it have to be snakes? — Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, movie
27. BIG
I wish I were big. — Josh in BIG, movie
28. Cheers Women. You can't live with 'em. Pass the beernuts. — Norm in Cheers, TV show
29. ALF I learned one thing about eating jigsaw puzzles...an hour later, you're hungry again. — ALF from ALF, TV show
30. Miami Vice You've got to know the rules before you can break 'em. Otherwise, it's no fun. — Sonny Crockett in Miami Vice, TV show
31. Happy Days Heyyyyy! — Fonzie in Happy Days, TV show
32. The Wonder Years Maybe we both already felt we'd come too far too fast. Maybe we both realized that growing up doesn't have to be so much a straight line as a series of advances and retreats. — Kevin Arnold in The Wonder Years, TV show
33. Golden Girls Crying is for plain women. Pretty women go shopping. — Blanche Devereaux in Golden Girls, TV show
34. Three's Company
I don't want to be happy; I want to be with you. — Stanley Roper in Three's Company, TV show
35. Ghost
Ditto. — Molly from Ghost, movie
36. Brady Bunch Marsha, Marsha, Marsha! — Jan in the Brady Bunch, TV show
37. Charlie's Angels Good morning, Angels. — Charlie in Charlie's Angels, TV show
38. Laverne & Shirley
I just said "you bet your buns" to a nun! Does that count as a sin? -From Laverne DeFazio in Laverne & Shirley, TV show
39. I Dream of Jeannie
Oh, no, no. I cannot read minds, Master. Oh, but I have a friend, Nostradamus, who does a marvelous job of...— Jeannie in I Dream Of Jeannie, TV show
40. Bewitched
I am a witch. A real house-haunting, broom-riding, cauldron-stirring witch. —Samantha in Bewitched, TV show
41. Taxi
If you find yourself in a confusing situation, simply laugh knowingly and walk away. — Reverend Jim Ignatowski in Taxi, TV show
42. Gilligan's Island
Anyone who says money can't buy happiness doesn't know where to shop. — Eunice Wentworth Lovey Howell in Gilligan's Island, TV show
43. MASH Look, all I know is what they taught me at command school. There are certain rules about a war and rule number one is young men die. And rule number two is doctors can't change rule number one. — Henry Blake in MASH, TV show
44. JAWS
You yell, "Barracuda," everybody says, "huh, what?" You yell "Shark," we've got a panic on our hands on the Fourth of July. — Mayor Vaughn in JAWS, movie
45. Saturday Night Fever Would ya just watch the hair. Ya know, I work on my hair a long time and you hit it. He hits my hair. — Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever, movie
46. Monty Python & the Holy Grail It's not pining, it's passed on! This parrot is no more! It has ceased to be! It's expired and gone to meet its maker! This is a late parrot! It's a stiff! Bereft of life, it rests in peace! If you hadn't nailed it to the perch, it would be pushing up the daisies! It's rung down the curtain and joined the choir invisible. This is an ex-parrot! — Praline in Monty Python & the Holy Grail, movie
