Arizona

Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockLike Alabama, Arizona holds its state fair in the autumn. This year's Arizona State Fair will be held October 6 through 29 in downtown Phoenix. Like Alaska, Arizona established its state fair long before it became a state (on February 14, 1912). It was called the "Arizona Territorial Fair" and took place in 1886. It's been in its current fairgrounds venue on McDowell Road by 1905.

Over the years, Arizona's state fair has hosted some of the country's hottest musical acts, including Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix, and Nirvana, and some of the world's most sought-after speakers, including Barack Obama and Pope John Paul II. Since 20 percent of Arizona's population attends the fair each year, residents consider attending the fair something of a rite of passage. No matter where you call home, you're sure to be drawn in by the Swimming Pigs Show and Bigfoot's appearance at the Figure 8 Racing and Monster Truck Shows.

