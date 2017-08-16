The Best State Fair in All 50 State Fairs
State fairs and festivals are an American pastime. Wherever you go in the USA, a fair or a festival's a stone's throw away, but here's the one in each of the 50 states that's simply too good to miss.
AlabamaTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockState fairs originated in the 1800s as a sort of trade show for local farmers. Over the decades, they've evolved into great big, boisterous grassroots celebrations highlighting each state's unique culture, traditions, and quirks. Inevitably, those quirks involve wonderfully greasy food as well as amusement park rides, carnival games, arts and crafts shows, auto- and motorcycle racing, and large scale musical concerts. Still, scratch the surface of any state fair, and you'll find the heart and soul of the state. That's certainly the case with Alabama's National Fair, as you'll realize as soon as you click on its home page. (Hint: Turn down the volume on your device before loading.) Taking place annually since 1954, Alabama's National Fair features a big-top circus, pig racing, and more than 60 carnival midway rides and games. It's also one of a handful of state fairs that takes place after the heat of the summer dies down and is so laid-back that as of late June, it has not yet announced its official 2017 dates, although presumably, the fair will take place in October in the city of Montgomery. And let's not forget to mention the food, which is quite remarkable, featuring all the usual deep-fried suspects, as well as some others you've only ever imagined (or not!). If you've never chowed down on a pork-chop on a stick, then don't miss Charlie's Pork-On-A-Stick, and be sure to wash it down with a piña colada that comes in an actual hollowed-out pineapple.
AlaskaTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockAlaska didn't become a state until January 3, 1959, but that didn't stop the ambitious settlers of Alaska from holding their first Alaska State Fair in September, 1936. The settlers had arrived just one year earlier from Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Oklahoma as part of a government push to establish the far-flung extra-continental territory as a farming community. Alaska's first state fair included a baby show, boxing matches, horse races, a rodeo, and baseball. By 1941, the fair had established its traditional giant cabbage contest, the winner of which weighed 23 pounds. In 2012, the winner weighed 138.25 pounds and established a new Guinness World Record for giant cabbages. This year's fair will take place August 24 through September 4 in Palmer, approximately one hour north of Anchorage. Iggy Azalea will be performing on August 27. Could this place in Alaska be the nicest place in America?
Arizona
Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockLike Alabama, Arizona holds its state fair in the autumn. This year's Arizona State Fair will be held October 6 through 29 in downtown Phoenix. Like Alaska, Arizona established its state fair long before it became a state (on February 14, 1912). It was called the "Arizona Territorial Fair" and took place in 1886. It's been in its current fairgrounds venue on McDowell Road by 1905.
Over the years, Arizona's state fair has hosted some of the country's hottest musical acts, including Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix, and Nirvana, and some of the world's most sought-after speakers, including Barack Obama and Pope John Paul II. Since 20 percent of Arizona's population attends the fair each year, residents consider attending the fair something of a rite of passage. No matter where you call home, you're sure to be drawn in by the Swimming Pigs Show and Bigfoot's appearance at the Figure 8 Racing and Monster Truck Shows.
Heading out to Phoenix for the fair? How about a side-trip to Sedona? Here's how to take the perfect Arizona road trip.
ArkansasTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockThe Arkansas State Fair has all the folksy, grassroots qualities that you might expect in a state fair, but it doesn't have quite as much history as the Washington County Fair, which predates it by more than a decade (having been established in 1857, whereas the state fair was established in 1868) and is famous for being the largest and most established county fair in Arkansas. The Washington County Fair prides itself on its traditional events such as livestock contests, baseball games, horse races and community dinners while also continuing to add new events each year such as the tractor pull, a four-wheeler Rodeo, and the Dutch oven cook-off. This year's Washington County Fair will be held August 26 through September 2 in Fayetteville, but make sure you're there on August 29 if you want to catch the annual "Beautiful Bunny Contest."
CaliforniaTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockThe California State Fair in Sacramento has earned the nickname "Big Fun" because of its full-size water park, permanent monorail, live thoroughbred racing, motocross, and some pretty crazy-unusual animal exhibits, including, kangaroos, Clydesdale horses, miniature horses, rabbits, and pigeons. There are also Chinese acrobats and a hypnotist on hand for multiple performances. Of course, the Fair, which will take place July 14 through 30 this year, also features the usual exhibitions of hogs, heifers and sheep, arts and crafts, quilting and crazy foods (including bacon-wrapped turkey legs, chocolate-covered bacon churros and Krispy Kreme Burgers). But here's what you won't find at any other state fair: the California Counties Exhibit, where you can see the beauty of the Monterey Coast just a few feet from the Redwood Forest. "The Counties Exhibits is a fun, interactive way to appreciate the best agricultural commodities and landscapes of many of the California Counties all in one location," say the organizers. Meanwhile, here are some amazing photos of California's wildflowers in full bloom.
ColoradoTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockLike Alaska and Arizona, the Colorado State Fair was already established (the first was in 1869) before the state became a state (1876). This year's will take place in Pueblo from August 25 through September 4, and if you're there on September 1, you'll get to see Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's ZZ Top perform. But if you're in a frame of mind to "mine" the depths of Colorado history as a mining territory, you might want to consider coming out to Colorado a few weeks earlier to attend the Leadville Boom Days. The Boom Days, which celebrate Colorado's rich mining history, have been held the first weekend of every August for the past 60 years and features a mining competition, gold panning, rock-hounding and the International Pack Burro Race, in which athletes run alongside burros (much like Colorado's 19th century miners did when racing to a claim). With 100 food carts, you won't have to worry about missing any of the usual "fair fare." And maybe, you'll even find some of these healthy fair foods.
ConnecticutTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockThe big annual agricultural fair in Connecticut is known as the Durham Fair. First held as a one-day event in 1916, it's grown into a four-day event and will be held September 21 through 24 this year. Pat Benatar will be there on Saturday, September 23, but even if for some reason you're not a huge fan of the the pixie-haired petite rock dynamo, you'll still want to come to the Durham Fair to catch its unique "Indian River Olde Time Lumberjack Show." Celebrating lumberjacks and their amazing feats of strength and coordination, this show features ax throwing, crosscut sawing, chain saw carving, springboard chopping and everyone's favorite, log-rolling (maintaining a standing position on a log as it bobs and rotates in the water).
DelawareTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockThe Delaware State Fair has at least 98 things to do that make it fun and folksy. You can hold a baby chick, meet Twiggs the Giraffe, see musical performances by both Rascal Flatts and Hootie and the Blowfish's Darius Rucker, and attend the Monster Truck Meltdown. The fair took place July 20 through 29 this year in Harrington. But if come fall, you find yourself missing Delaware and hankering for a festival that's just a little bit different, check out the 28th annual Sea Witch Festival, which will be held October 27 through October 29 in downtown Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach. Every year for the festival, Rehoboth and Dewey Beaches transform into a spooky wonderland offering lots of fun events for the whole family, including broom tosses, tyke-bike races, a costume parade, a costumed-pet parade, a costumed car "parade," horse shows on the beach, a bonfire, horse-back riding, a mandolin playing contest, and trick-or-treating (so you'll have your junk food fix). Despite being located in one of our nation's tiniest states, the Sea Witch Festival attracts anywhere from 175,000 and 200,000 visitors over three days.
FloridaTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockThe Florida State Fair is one of those "unicorns" that take place in the winter. The next one is scheduled for February 8 through 19 of 2018. But if you can't hold out until February for a taste of Florida culture and history, you can visit the Gasparilla Pirate Festival on January 20, 2018, which celebrates the uniquely Florida legend of José Gaspar (also known as Gasparilla), a mythical pirate who operated in Southwest Florida in the early 1800's. Okay, not really, seeing as he was mythical and all, but that's okay because myths and legends are always fun until you find out they're true. Hosted by the City of Tampa and "Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla" (yes, it's as mysterious as it sounds), the festival is self-described as a "piratechnic" extravaganza. It's alcohol-free and family-friendly, featuring special events for the little ones, including a Bicycle Safety Rodeo and a mini-parade known as the Gasparilla Preschooler's Stroll.
GeorgiaTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockGeorgia offers several fairs that purport to be the state fair, but the one that's state-sponsored is the Georgia National Fair, which has been promoting Georgia's heritage, people and agriculture has since 1990. The National Fair will be held this year from October 5 through 15 and will include the usual wide range of state fair activities, but what it's famous for is its "Stories of Agriculture" Exhibit, celebrating and educating about agriculture, which the fair's organizers say, in a folksy play on words, is Georgia's number one "industry." This year's "Stories" exhibit will feature 17 educational displays regarding such local agricultural topics as wool (you can watch as wool is spun into yarn); cotton (you can learn the leading cash crop in Georgia and the United States); poultry (you can watch baby chicks hatch); "food for four" (you can learn about what a typical family of four eats over the course of an average year); and bees (you can compare honey made from different types of flowers and watch honey bees on the job in a live beehive.
HawaiiTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockHawaii's state fair is known as the "50th State Fair." This year it was held on the four weekends from May 26 through June 25, so there's a good chance you already missed it. But if you're looking to soak up some of Hawaii's unique culture and traditions, consider heading to the south shore of Kauai in late July for the Koloa Plantation Days. The Plantation Days celebrate the history of Hawaii's sugar plantations, the first of which was founded in 1835 right at the site of the festival. The Koloa Plantation Days highlight traditions, music, dances, and foods of the people who came to Hawaii to work on the plantations from such countries as the Philippines, Europe, the Azores, Japan, Korea, and China. The festivities will be held July 21 through 30 and will include a ukulele competition, a Polynesian musical revue featuring fire-dancing, and two full days of rodeo action. Here's what you need to know before booking your Hawaii vacation.
IdahoTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockLike Georgia, Idaho has several large-scale fairs celebrating local agriculture, culture and food, including the Eastern Idaho State Fair, the Western Idaho Fair and the North Idaho State Fair. However, the most uniquely Idaho annual festival isn't agrarian-based, but rather focuses on Idaho's role in continental exploration and the debt it owes to its local Native American tribe, the Shoshone Tribe. It's the Heritage Days in Salmon, which is where the explorers, Lewis and Clark received supplies and help from the Shoshones (that's how they came to know Sacagawea) after crossing the Continental Divide by way of Lemhi Pass on August 12, 1805. Scheduled for August 18 and 19 of this year and sponsored by the Sacajawea Interpretive, Cultural & Educational Center, which can also point you to numerous other important Lewis-and-Clark-related sites in the region, the festivities begin with a beading class and fun-run/walk to Lemhi Pass and continue with an all-day "1805 Living Experience," a Back Country Horsemen exhibit, a Dutch-oven lunch, storytelling (which is a huge thing these days, but really, it always has been) and demonstrations of frontier skills. The festival culminates with a presentation of tribal singing, drumming, and dancing. Here are some incredible health benefits of music.
IllinoisTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockIf you're looking for star-studded musical acts in your state fair experience, look no further than the Illinois State Fair, which will take place in Springfield from August 10 through 20 and features performances by John Mellencamp, Brad Paisely, Jason Derulo, Alabama, and Blues Traveler. The Illinois State Fair has been celebrated almost every year since 1853 and in 1946 played a key role in the popularization of the corn dog. Illinois' fair has bragging rights with regard to its "Butter Cow," a 500-pound sculpture of a cow that has been an iconic part of the Illinois State Fair since the 1920s (even if Iowa has a bigger one). Some of the fair's more unique features include a fiddle and banjo contest, a sheep-shearing contest and a husband-calling contest (which, humorously enough, occurs adjacent to a hog-calling contest). Speaking of which, have you heard any of these hilarious marriage jokes?
IndianaTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockThis year's Indiana State Fair includes a midway that rises 35 feet above the ground in the form of the Subaru Skyride, a diving dogs show, and a tour of a pig farm using virtual reality glasses. It also includes a Wonderful World of Food exhibit which tells the story of "how Indiana is helping to feed the world." It takes place August 4 through 20 this year in Indianapolis. But if you really want to sink your teeth into Indiana's food culture, you need to "pop" on over to the Valparaiso Popcorn Festival on Saturday September 9. This long-standing community tradition is in its 39th year, features over 250 arts and crafts booths, 35 food booths, a five mile "Popcorn Panic" race, and the nation's first "Popcorn Parade." You can also catch the Cutest Baby Contest and a performance by the Bodeans. And hey, we wouldn't steer you wrong: popcorn can actually be quite healthy.
IowaTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockIt's been said that "nothing compares" to the Iowa State Fair—partly because that's the fair's actual slogan, but mostly because what could possibly compare to a fair that features one of the world's largest livestock shows, the country's largest foods department, the state's largest arts show, and over 600 exhibitors? Arguably one of the best state fairs in USA history, this doozy of a state celebration made its first appearance in Fairfield in 1854 and will be held this year in Des Moines, August 10 through 20. If you go, you won't want to miss this year's 600-pound butter cow (sorry, Illinois), and you'll need to bring your appetite for the deep-fried cupcakes, the bacon-wrapped hot dog dipped in cornmeal batter and all of the famous food-on-a-stick offerings (there were more than 70 in 2015). But don't forget to enter some of the unique contests, including pigeon rolling, rooster crowing, wood chopping, pie eating, monster arm wrestling, outhouse racing, and cow chip throwing. And to uniquely experience Iowa history as if it were happening right this very second, visit the fair's Heritage Village, depicting Iowa life around the time of the fair's establishment in 1854, including a general store, barber shop, and a church filled with congregants singing traditional hymns. Speaking of hymns, here are some songs that help you sleep.
KansasTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockEveryone knows there's "no place like" Kansas, and true to form, the Kansas State Fair, which will take place September 8 through 17 this year, has some unique attractions, including a wedding chapel (you can actually plan to get married there). But if you're looking for a unique Independence Day experience, or rather a five-day-long Independence Day experience, you'll want to check out the Sundown Salute Independence Day Celebration in Junction City, Kansas. Sundown Salute is the largest free multi-day Independence Day celebration in Kansas and along with the typical festival vendors, crafters, animals, carnival, car shows and fireworks, will include a headline performance by Quiet Riot, whose hit Come On Feel The Noise is pretty much an icon of 80s classic rock. Betcha you're thinking about The Wizard of Oz right now. Here are 56 weird and wonderful facts about the classic.
KentuckyTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockThe Kentucky State Fair will take place August 17 to 27 in Louisville and promises to show its more than half a million projected attendees the best of what bluegrass is made of. In years past, the fair has featured trick bears and horse races. Speaking of horses, the Kentucky Derby took place in May along with its related two-week festival. Of course, if you're thinking about taking a trip to Kentucky, then you've probably already got the State Fair and the Derby on your radar. But we bet you didn't know about Kentucky's World Chicken Festival, which takes place this year September 24 through 27 in London (Kentucky). The World Chicken Festival celebrates the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken, Colonel Harland Sanders. Laurel County, Kentucky, located in the heart of the beautiful Daniel Boone National Forest, is the home of the Colonel's first and original restaurant established in the 1940s. The Annual World Chicken Festival is an egg-citing tribute to this heritage. Of course, if you don't want to wait to make Kentucky your festival destination, you can always head to LebowskiFest on July 10 and 11 in Louisville. Lebowskifest celebrates the movie, The Big Lebowski, which happens to be one of the funniest movies of all time.
LouisianaTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockMardi Gras. There, we said it. You know it's worth a trip. But that's just one way of soaking in Louisiana's unique culture and traditions. To celebrate the state's agrarian roots, you'll want to head over to Shreveport for the State Fair of Louisiana, which takes place from October 26 to November 12. True to state farm form, Louisiana's fair mixes hay-bale decorating and antique tractor-pulling with a BB Gun Competition and the Bayou Arm Wrestling Championship, while offering these 20 not-to-be-missed foods, including craw fish and crab boudin, fried craw fish, gators and tators, and grilled back-wrapped shrimp-on-a-stick. May we just say "yum!?" That said, this may be a good time to consider these tips on eating healthy when you eat out.
MaineTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockSince Maine is part of the New England states, Maine folk can and do take part in the larger Eastern States Exposition in Massachusetts. However, Maine has a broad array of its own state-specific agricultural fairs. These include the Bangor State Fair which will take place July 28 through August 6 this year in Bass Park, Bangor. With its combination of horse- and ox-pulling, demolition derby, Alaskan bears, Bengal tigers, pogo-stunt shows, and a chain-saw carving exhibition, it's certainly unique. However, when it comes to celebrating rural living in Maine, there is nothing like the Common Ground Country Fair. Scheduled for September 22 through 24, the Common Ground Fair has been in operation since 1977 and is expecting 60,000 visitors this year. What makes the Common Ground Fair truly unique is that it has come to be a gathering place for peaceful political activism. Typically, the fair hosts a large number of political action groups and activists (2009 set a record with 64 groups in attendance). And these groups get things done: the ban on bottled water in Maine came out of an experiment that took place in at the Common Ground Fair in 2008, involving the installation of water filling stations to test the viability of a bottled water ban. But we'd be remiss if we didn't talk also about this fair's agricultural and animal husbandry features. If you've ever wondered how to operate a scythe (for weed whacking and grass cutting), or exactly how border collies shepherd sheep, or which breed of rooster is for you, then this is your fair. And if you get tired, head on over to the Coffeeman's Western Chuckwagon-design coffee truck. Then take a moment to ponder these weird coffee facts.
MarylandTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockThe Maryland State Fair has been an annual event since 1878 and is proud of its firm commitment to its agrarian roots. "As many citizens become more removed from agriculture, the Fair has attempted to close the gap," say the organizers, who have dedicated themselves to including exhibits and activities that are steeped in state fair tradition but also appeal to modern folk. One of the most popular venues at the fair, a full scale animal birthing center called the "Birthing Center" has given thousands of fair goers the opportunity to witness the birth of calves, piglets and hatching of chicks under the supervision of veterinarians and University of Maryland Agriculture professors and students. This year, Maryland's fair will take place August 24 through September 4 in Lutherville. But it seems wrong to talk about Maryland and not mention anything about its famous hard-shelled crabs. So we're going to take a pause and recommend the National Hard Crab Derby on Labor Day Weekend in Crisfield. This crab-themed festival features crab races, crab cooking and picking contests, carnival rides, arts and crafts, vendors, live entertainment, a Miss Crustacean Pageant and a Boat Docking Contest. It closes with a gospel concert and fireworks.
MassachusettsTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockThe state fair in Massachusetts is actually a regional fair that some think of as "New England's Great State Fair." It's officially known as the Big E, which stands for the Eastern States Exposition. Taking place this year from September 15 through October 1 in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts, the Big E hosts exhibitors from all six of the New England States (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont). It's also the largest agricultural event on the eastern seaboard and the seventh-largest fair in the nation. Last year it drew 1,498,605 attendees, which is a record number for the Big E. And it's no wonder. The Big E is full of big fun, with a daily Mardi Gras parade, a circus the kids will love, and a charming 19th-century village populated by characters dressed in authentic garb and offering guided tours. And of course, there's the food, which on top of your typical fried fair fare, includes key-lime-pie-on-a-stick and signature Big E Cream Puffs (Shhh. Please don't tell Wisconsin). Now might be a good time to tell you that these are the worst foods you can possibly eat.
MichiganTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockThe Michigan State Fair is a five-day event taking place August 31 through September 4, and it's got everything you'd expect in a state fair, from butter cows to the birthing of baby pigs, livestock competitions and fried food galore. But we have to be honest here and admit that since it's a state fair, it can't possibly do is accord adequate time and focus to the fact that Michigan is the Baby Food Capital of the World. That's right. It is. The Gerber Products Company is based in Fremont, which is also the home of the National Baby Food Festival, which happened on July 19.
MinnesotaTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockThe Minnesota State Fair takes place August 24 through September 4 in St. Paul. Since the weather is still quite warm that time of year, you might be inclined to forget that St. Paul has been referred to as "another Siberia, unfit for habitation." At least that's what one New York reporter said of St. Paul in 1885. Offended by this outrageous and unfounded attack on its city, the St. Paul Chamber of Commerce decided to prove not only that St. Paul was habitable, but also that its citizens were very much alive and well—all winter long. This is how the Winter Carnival was born. The first Winter Carnival was held just one year later in St. Paul in 1886. It commenced with the crowning of "King Boreas the First" and featured an ice palace made from the ice of Minnesota lakes. The ice palace has since evolved into an internationally recognized icon for the Winter Carnival, which has taken place sporadically until 1946, when it became a permanent annual event. Today, the festival includes bobsledding and ice horse-racing. The events also serve to bring the community closer together, including members of nearby Native American tribes. To get you into the wintry mood, here are some cozy quotes about winter.
MississippiTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockThe Mississippi State Fair is expected to take place sometime in October of this year, although the dates have not yet been announced to the public. One of the South's major fairs, with previous attendance topping 673,000 visitors in a single year, it boasts a mile-long midway, 120,000 square feet of exhibits. However, if you're looking to attend a truly, uniquely down-home Mississippi festival, then you should consider the Tupelo Elvis Festival. Tupelo is the proud birthplace of its native son, Elvis Presley, and the festival is all about honoring The King and the impact his music has on the world. The festival has been around for 20 years and always features regional, national, and local artists along with a Sunday Gospel Concert and a Tribute Artist Contest that serves as a preliminary round of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest. Fans come from near and far to see who will be chosen to represent Tupelo in Memphis during August. In addition to these music events, the festival features a number of local food vendors, a pet parade, 5k run, movie poster exhibit, and a living history exhibit. The next one takes place June 7 through 10, 2018. While you're waiting for Tupelo, try these 8 recipes to remember Elvis.
MissouriTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockThe Missouri State Fair will take place August 10 through 20 in Sedalia, and features a performance by Alan Jackson with special guest Lee Ann Womak, and over 100 acres filled with amusement rides, concerts, tractor pulls, car racing, art and crafts, camping, livestock and produce competitions, and contests of skills of all kinds. But it's been said that plenty of people come just for the food. Highlights include fried cheese-on-a-stick, which is cheese, dipped in melted cheese and then deep-fried to sinful perfection. For dessert, you can try the red velvet funnel cake, which has been described as "chocolate cake dyed a murderous color and crossed with long-time festival-favorite, funnel cake." And, it goes without saying that you'll have to try the fried green tomatoes, the ultimate classic southern dish made of unripe tomatoes, sliced and fried to a delicious crisp.
MontanaTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockMontana's State Fair will be celebrating its 86th birthday this year from July 28 through August 5, although its lineup of exhibits and events hasn't yet been announced. The Montana Fair, on the other hand, is locked and loaded with appearances already scheduled for Comedian Bill Engvall, Melissa Etheridge and Pat Benatar already scheduled (sorry, Connecticut, she didn't promise exclusivity). Other highlights will be the All Star Stunt Dog show, supercross, rodeo, a 4-H Quiz Bowl, and performances by the "Lady Houdini" and Animal Cracker Conspiracy (a life-size hybrid puppet show). As far as the food goes, don't tell anyone, but the Montana Fair is your summer source for Girl Scout Cookies. You can also get your hands on some of High Plains Concession's bourbon chicken skewers and any number of specialty coffee drinks from Mountain Mud. Now get some answers to your nagging coffee questions once and for all.
NebraskaTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockSure, you can go to the Nebraska State Fair from August 25 through September 4. But bear in mind that when you're in Nebraska, nothing says summer like fresh-picked sweet corn, and there's a way to celebrate "Nebraska's agricultural jewel" alongside native Nebraskans: the annual Sweet Corn Festival at Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha. Taking place August 12 and August 13 this year, the Sweet Corn Festival includes a broad range of activities centered around Nebraska's top crop. There'll be cooking demonstrations, "corny" crafts for kids, a demonstration of antique farm implements shelling corn the old-fashioned way, samples of various varieties of Nebraska sweet corn and sweet-corn ice cream, the opportunity to make corn husk dolls and learn the real definition of "cornhusker," a "maize maze," corn snakes, a corn-chucking contest, and a local artisan constructing brooms from corn husks. Now that we've got you thinking about corn, think about trying these grilled corn recipes.
NevadaTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockThe Nevada State Fair in Reno took place back in early June of this year, but it's not to late to get your taste of Nevada culture and tradition seeing as the Pahrump Social Powwow doesn't take place until November (specifically, 17 through 19). Pahrump is home to two Native American tribes, the Paiutes and the Western Shoshones. The Powwow celebrates the culture of these tribes by bringing them together, along with the general public, to participate in dance competitions, exhibitions of tribal crafts and traditions, and plenty of authentic Native American food. If you're looking for something more quiet and contemplative, there's the Rise Lantern Festival, which takes place on October 6 and 7 in the Mojave Desert outside Las Vegas. During this festival, which has sister festivals around the world, revelers release thousands of sustainable paper lanterns into the sky, making wishes, as well as lasting memories with friends and loved ones).
New HampshireTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockAs far as big state fairs go, the Big E's got New Hampshire covered. But what the Big E doesn't have is sand sculpting, which is precisely what you'll find at the Master Sand Sculpting Classic in Hampton. This sandy, artsy festival takes place every year in June, giving spectators a chance to watch as 200 tons of imported sand is transformed into monumental works of art by invitation-only competition participants. Don't worry if you're not a world-class sand-sculptor, however. The Classic also offers spectators the opportunity to learn how to build sand sculptures of their own. At night the sculptures are lighted for viewing, turning Hampton Beach into a magical ocean side art gallery. Rounding things off is a fireworks show on closing night. Before you go, click here to learn all about fireworks so you can sound like an expert about something!
New JerseyTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockThe actual New Jersey State Fair happens every August at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, New Jersey. Held in conjunction with the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show since 1999 and drawing 220,000 residents annually, it's often referred to as the "Sussex County Fair" by local residents. That may be why outside of New Jersey, it's often confused with the State Fair in the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, which is less a classic "state fair" than a carnival. Not that there's anything wrong with that. Sure, there's something to be said for the down-home Americana of a classic state fair that originated to promote state agriculture, especially in New Jersey, which is known as the Garden State because of its wonderful crops, including tomatoes and blueberries. However, there's also something to be said for a giant carnival at a football stadium that features the food we've come to expect from a state fair. In this case, such food includes pulled pork cheese fries and marshmallow sweet potato fries, gator mac and cheese (yes, it's actually alligator meat) and Oreo churros.
New MexicoTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockThe New Mexico State Fair will be held in Albuquerque September 7 through 17 and promises to astound if only because it has attracted as many as 1.8 million visitors in a single year (1994). That's incredibly impressive when you stop to consider that the entire population of New Mexico is just about two million. But, of course, that's not all that's impressive about New Mexico's fair. Here are some other fun facts:
- It's the first state fair to have an area devoted solely to Native American attractions. That began in 1964.
- Since 1972, it's had a Spanish culture attraction known as Spanish Village.
- The fair had hosted high-diving horse and mule shows until 1991 when public outcry ended the controversial shows.
New YorkTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockThe first New York State Fair, held in Syracuse in 1841, was the first state fair ever to be held anywhere in the United States. It continues on in Syracuse today and will be held August 23 through September 4 this year. If you go, you'll see all the usual state fair attractions, as well as the one-and-only Bandolini, who is literally the one-and-only member of his own one-man band. Bandolini plays bass guitar, rhythm guitar, harmonica, a kick drum, two high-hats, a snare drum, cowbell, tambourine, all while singing and interacting with the audience. But if you want to do something uniquely New York, you'll want to head over to the New York Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo Park, which takes place every weekend from August 5 through October 1. A Renaissance Faire is a recreation of a Renaissance or Medieval village. It's filled with costumed actors, crafts and games to give visitors the feeling of having stepped back in time. New York is not the only state with a Renaissance Faire, but it might very well have the most impressive one, featuring more than 125 performances on 20 stages, and over 100 craftspeople, all set within 65 acres of picturesque forest. It's been a New York tradition since 1977. Go there for the amazingly colorful costumes, the jousting contests, and to participate in the Maypole Dance.
North CarolinaTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockThe North Carolina State Fair was first held in 1850 and hosted 4,000 visitors. In 2010, it broke an attendance record with 1,091,887 visitors. Some of the more unique features of North Carolina's fair include:
- the antique farm machinery exhibit, which displays a collection of vintage farm tools ranging from traditional spinning wheels to aged hand reapers.
- the "field of dreams" exhibit, where children can harvest and can "sell" crops (such as apples, strawberries and cucumbers) for fair tickets.
- the "Heritage Circle," which demonstrates tobacco farming methods as well as woodcarving, blacksmithing and chair-building.
- the "Folk Festival," which showcases North Carolina's traditional music and dance.
- the "Repticon Reptile & Exotic Animal Show"
- deep-fried pimento cheese-filled wantons and the "high on the hog" sandwich (fried pork chopped topped with barbecue sauce, pickles, bacon and coleslaw).
North DakotaTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockThe North Dakota State Fair is held every July in Minot. This year, the dates are July 21 through 29, and if you're there on July 22, you'll get to see Fergie perform solo. But if you head to Minot in September (specifically September 27 through 30), you can take part in Norsk Høstfest, the biggest Scandinavian festival in the United States, which makes sense considering that North Dakota has the biggest population of Scandinavians of any state. In fact, one in three North Dakotans is of Norwegian heritage. The festival has been attracting tens of thousands of visitors each year since 1978 and devotes one expo hall to each of the five Nordic countries: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. Each country's individual styles of entertainment, food, clothing, art and jewelry will be on exhibit. For example, in the Swedish hall, Telge Glima, the Swedish cultural group whose motto is "We combine history with bruises" will demonstrate and instruct the public on old Nordic games and sports. But don't worry, if you prefer your music all-American, there will also be performances by Amy Grant and the Oak Ridge Boys!
OhioTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockThe Ohio State Fair, held every late July/early August in Columbus, is one of the largest state fairs in the United States and seems to consistently make it onto many lists of the "best state fairs." In 2015, attendance was 982,305, the fair's highest 12-day attendance on record. The Travel Channel says that "in addition to agriculture, the Ohio State Fair in Columbus is heavy on entertainment where you can hear the likes of Gavin DeGraw, Jason Aldean or see a new star born during Ohio Idol." Of course, some people go for the gator on a stick and other novelty foods. But if you're looking to do something a bit more eclectic in Ohio, you can head over to the Ohio River Sternwheel Festival in Marietta, which celebrates the riverboat heritage for which Marietta is well-known (sternwheel boats are engine-driven paddle boats with the paddle-wheel at the stern) The first Ohio River Sternwheel Festival took place the weekend after Labor Day in 1976. Over the years, this festival has grown tremendously, attracting an estimated 100,000 people to the Marietta area during the weekend for a weekend of family-oriented entertainment, including the coronation of "Little Miss and Little Mr. Sternwheel", a "Rollin' Oldies Car Show," and a photography contest.
OklahomaTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockThere's a festival almost every weekend in Oklahoma, but the Oklahoma State Fair is known among locals as a can't-miss event. This year's will take place September 14 through 24 and will include:
- Brand-new barnyard birthing center
- JFK exhibition about the life and legacy of President John F. Kennedy
- The Oklahoma Frontier Experience, an interactive discovery zone that steps back in time through shows, demonstrations, and activities designed to provide an unforgettable "Wild West" experience.
- Brand-new live shark encounter. "One look into the eyes of a live shark and you'll experience the heart pounding awe and fascination of these magnificent animals," the organizers say. "Their legacy has been as misunderstood as it has been old and bloody. Now, more than ever, the importance of understanding sharks is critical for their survival. Learn about how these mysterious creatures maneuver under the sea."
- "XTreme Bulls," delivering action-packed bull riding followed by a high-energy country music concert.
OregonTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockJust when you thought the deep-fried food selection at state fairs couldn't get any weirder, you find out you can get yourself a cup of deep-fried coffeeat the Oregon State Fair. While you're at it, how about a lobster corn dog (deep-fried, of course) or a nice plate of apple pie fries? Another perennial favorite among state fair aficionados, Oregon's fair in Salem manages to adhere closely to its agricultural roots with its garden and floral exhibits, homegrown produce, farmer's market and "Best of the Best" competitions, while still managing to bring the modern fun with its massive midway filled with fun and games and, of course (did we mention?), food.
PennsylvaniaTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockIt's not surprising if no one seems to notice that Pennsylvania doesn't have a state fair—because what it has that no other state can possibly have is the Kutztown Festival, a nine-day festival celebrating Pennsylvania Dutch heritage. As the oldest continuously operated folk festival in the country, Kutztown draws visitors from across the globe. This year's festival will take place in Kutztown July 1 through 9 and promises to thoroughly immerse its visitors in all things authentically Pennsylvania Dutch with its hands-on approach intended to allow "outsiders" to experience firsthand what it means to be part of the Pennsylvania Dutch community. The key to the event's success has always been that its staffed with actual Pennsylvania Dutch natives, rather than actors.
Rhode IslandTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockIt may not sound like a state fair, but the Washington County Fair, which has been around since 1967, is Rhode Island's largest agricultural event. Typical of state fairs in many ways, it is nevertheless uniquely Rhode Island with its "Battle of the Fisherman," a series of competitions promising cash prizes for the best commercial fisherman in the following events:
- Dock line distance throwing Shucking
- Dock line throwing from moving skiff Mending/Splicing
- Pot Hauling Race Survival Suit Race
- Lobster Banding Fish Toss
South CarolinaTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockThe South Carolina State Fair will take place October 11 through October 21 in Columbia and is expected to be attended by more than 500,000 visitors. Some of them may be drawn to one of the new amusement park rides that was added last year: the Freak Out, which stands at a whopping 70 feet high and swings its riders to and fro, pendulum-like, until they're eventually traveling into the air at a 120-degree angle as the seats spin. If you aren't able to get to Colorado for the fair in September, you'll have another chance to see ZZ Top here on October 18. If you're more of a country music fan, country singer Chris Young will be performing on October 16.
South DakotaTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockSouth Dakota's State Fair will take place August 31 through September 4 this year, but like its sister state to the North, the cultural high point of its festival season may be the festival specifically and lovingly devoted to the state's cultural heritage. In this case, we're talking about South Dakota's Tabor Czech Days, which take place every June (this year, they were June 16 and 17). As you might guess from the name, the Tabor Czech Days celebrate Czechoslovakian heritage. The Czech language is the seventh most commonly spoken language in South Dakota because many residents of South Dakota's residents are of Czechoslovakian descent. The first Czech immigrants started arriving in 1868 in the hope of improving their living conditions and attaining a more promising future. Most settled around Tabor; hence, the Tabor Czech Days, which are packed with fun, music entertainment, dancing, and traditional Czech foods.
TennesseeTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockTennessee State Fair is held annually in Nashville, usually starting the second week of September and continues for a week plus two-weekends and enjoys an annual attendance of over 200,000 people, boasts the fair's organizers. This year, the fair is scheduled for September 8 through 17. It's been said that many of the fair's fans are those who come for the the agriculture (1,398 pound pumpkin anyone?) and stay for the country ham demonstration...and the deep-fried strawberry shortcake roll. And the Columbian-style arepas. And...okay, you get the point.
TexasTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockThey say that everything's bigger in Texas, so of course that would include the Texas State Fair in Dallas, which draws over three million visitors annually to its myriad of attractions, not the least of which is its 52 foot tall mascot, Big Tex, and its yearly assortment of foods making their fair debut. Over the years, the inspired foods making their first appearance at the Texas fair have included deep-fried milk and cookies-on-a-stick, fried pumpkin spice Oreos, and deep-fried sweet tea. Of course, right about now might be a good time to consider whether you're addicted to sugar. This year's fair will be September 29 through October 22. Yes, it's huge, but try not to feel overwhelmed. For simpler pleasures and in keeping with the folksy state fair tradition, the organizers suggest that visitors might start by just "trying to eat an ice cream bar before it melts," "seeing the smiles on the kids faces the first time they see Big Tex," and hearing "Howdy folks!" for the very first time. Find out why Northerners don't seem to "get" Southern hospitality.
UtahTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockYes, of course, Utah has a State Fair, and it's scheduled for September 7 through 17 of this year at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, which is worth a visit if only because it's listed on the National Register of Historic Places. But can we just talk about Utah's watermelon for a moment? Apparently, Utah produces some of the very best watermelon in the entire world. That's why if you're already out in Utah for the state fair, consider stopping by Green River on September 15 or 16 to take part in the Melon Days festival, celebrating (what else?) the wonderful, refreshing and, come to think of it, pretty darn healthy, watermelon. And by celebrating, we mean eating, but there's also a parade, car show, square dancing and a softball tournament.
VermontTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockRutland has been home to the annual Vermont State Fair every late-summer since 1846 (when it was known as the Rutland State Fair). It's scheduled for August 15 through 19 this year and has a lineup that includes the usual agricultural exhibits and carnival features along with a demolition derby, a walk-through "butterfly encounter," a gospel night and a haunted house. But it doesn't seem fair (haha) to talk about Vermont without mentioning the tenth annual Vermont Festival of Fools, a curated festival of street theater devoted to community engagement through the celebration of circus arts, music and comedy for family audiences. This year will be the tenth annual Festival of Fools and will take place on August 4 though 6 and is expected to attract over 10,000 visitors each day.
VirginiaTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockThe State Fair of Virginia is a state fair held annually at the end of September at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County, Virginia. This year's will be September 29 through October 8 and features many of the attractions you'll see at other state fairs (e.g., pig races, pogo stunts, chainsaw carvers, puppets). But something very sweet and special about Virginia's fair is its multiple livestock competitions that specifically offer Virginia students the opportunity to earn college scholarships. The beef, goat, lamb and market hog judging will take place in the second weekend, allowing the public the opportunity to appreciate how hard these kids have worked both to raise their animals and to put themselves through school.
WashingtonTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockWith Seattle's hip music scene and all things coffee, the State of Washington already has so much going for it, it almost doesn't seem fair (okay, last time, promise). But seriously, the Washington State Fair, also known as the Pullayup State Fair keeps ranking among the top fairs in the country. This year, it's taking place September 1 through 24, and in keeping with Washington's hip musical vibe, the scheduled musical performances include Melissa Etheridge, Nickelback, and Lady Antebellum, plus an "I Love the 90s" show featuring Salt n Pepa, Vanilla Ice, Color Me Badd and Ton Loc. Washington's fair is so well-known for being so very good that it manages to draw more than one million visitors per year. Find out what your favorite music says about you.
West VirginiaTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockThe State Fair of West Virginia is held annually in mid-August in Fairlea. This year it's scheduled for August 10 through 19, and its lineup of events and attractions includes XTreme Raptors, a Bengal Tiger encounter, harness racing, and a draft horse pull event. There's also a car show that's specific to 1969 or older Custom Hot Rods, Rat Rods, Classic, Antiques, and Drag Cars, although a few allowances will be made for a limited number of 1970 to 1985 hot rods and muscle cars.
WisconsinTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockAnother perennial favorite, the Wisconsin State Fair, held just outside Milwaukee in West Allis, is famous for its cream puffs. That's right. Cream puffs. Not really what you imagine when you picture fair food. But if you think about it, it makes sense. Wisconsin is "America's Dairyland." Cream is the king of all dairy products, and without the "cream," cream puffs would be nothing more than "puffs." We'd say we betcha can't eat just one, but they're absolutely huge, so maybe you can. Get there between August 3 and 13, and let us know if you could. Speaking of dairy, do you know your myths from your facts?
WyomingTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstockAs you might expect, the Wyoming State Fair is a celebration of all things Wyoming, and please don't call it the "State Fair" because it's actually the Wyoming State Fair and Rodeo. Now in its 105th year, the Wyoming State Fair and Rodeo remains a largely agricultural exposition—and rodeo, while also fulfilling its promise of Ferris wheel rides and junk food and a night of demolition derby (if you stay until the last night). This year's Fair and Rodeo runs August 12 through 19. Now that you've been through this list of each state's best fairs and festivals, can you guess each state's most iconic movie?
