Happy 150th, Frank Lloyd Wright Courtesy, Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation It's the 150th anniversary of the birth of the famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright. He designed 1,171 architectural works, 511 of which were realized. During his lifetime he redefined the country's architectural identity. In It's the 150th anniversary of the birth of the famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright. He designed 1,171 architectural works, 511 of which were realized. During his lifetime he redefined the country's architectural identity. In celebration of the anniversary , the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation will host a series of events, exhibitions, programs and activities. Here, 14 things you have never known about Wright's buildings.

His winter home is a tourist draw Courtesy, Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Over 100,000 visitors from around the world visit Taliesin West, Wright's winter home and studio in Scottsdale, Arizona, every year. These Over 100,000 visitors from around the world visit Taliesin West, Wright's winter home and studio in Scottsdale, Arizona, every year. These free tourist attractions in every state are also popular with tourists

It's also one of his personal favorites Courtesy, Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Taliesin is considered one of the architect's most personal creations; it was built and maintained almost entirely by Wright and his apprentices. Taliesin is considered one of the architect's most personal creations; it was built and maintained almost entirely by Wright and his apprentices.

Content continues below ad

Taliesin is built on his grandparents' land Courtesy, Andrew Pielage Wright built Taliesin on his favorite boyhood hill nestled along the Wisconsin River valley, which was actually homesteaded by his Wright built Taliesin on his favorite boyhood hill nestled along the Wisconsin River valley, which was actually homesteaded by his Welsh grandparents . He named it in honor of them; Taliesin being Welsh for "Shining Brow."

He originally envisioned the Guggenheim in red Courtesy, Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation Frank Lloyd Wright first proposed red marble for the facade of New York City's Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. He said, "Red is the color of Creation." He also wanted a glass elevator in the building. Frank Lloyd Wright first proposed red marble for the facade of New York City's Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. He said, "Red is the color of Creation." He also wanted a glass elevator in the building.

He proposed gold leaf for Falling Water Courtesy, Western Pennsylvania Conservancy Frank Lloyd Wright once suggested that the famous house in Mill Run, Pennsylvania have concrete surfaces coated in gold leaf. Frank Lloyd Wright once suggested that the famous house in Mill Run, Pennsylvania have concrete surfaces coated in gold leaf.

Content continues below ad

He inspired Hitchcock Courtesy, Manya Fox His Holly Hock House in Los Angeles was the inspiration behind the fictional Vandamm residence at Mount Rushmore in the 1959 Alfred Hitchcock film North by Northwest. His Holly Hock House in Los Angeles was the inspiration behind the fictional Vandamm residence at Mount Rushmore in the 1959 Alfred Hitchcock film North by Northwest.

The Marin County Civic Center was his biggest and last Courtesy, Libby Garrison The Marin County Civic Center in San Rafael, California was Frank Lloyd Wright's last commission and largest public project. It was completed after his death. Today, it's a popular and The Marin County Civic Center in San Rafael, California was Frank Lloyd Wright's last commission and largest public project. It was completed after his death. Today, it's a popular and unexpected place to get married

Martin House has 400 art glass windows Courtesy, Caitlin Deibel The Darwin Martin House in Buffalo, New York, is considered among the most important designs of Wright's career and is the largest and most highly developed Prairie house on the east coast. There are almost 400 art glass windows throughout the complex; in fact, more patterns of art glass were designed for the Martin House than for any other of Wright's Prairie Houses. The windows were created to act as light screens to visually connect exterior views with the spaces within. The Darwin Martin House in Buffalo, New York, is considered among the most important designs of Wright's career and is the largest and most highly developed Prairie house on the east coast. There are almost 400 art glass windows throughout the complex; in fact, more patterns of art glass were designed for the Martin House than for any other of Wright's Prairie Houses. The windows were created to act as light screens to visually connect exterior views with the spaces within.

Content continues below ad

He was a detail-oriented perfectionist Courtesy, Manya Fox To be 100 percent true to the period, the Hollyhock House library contains historically appropriate books that have been donated by local Los Angelenos. To be 100 percent true to the period, the Hollyhock House library contains historically appropriate books that have been donated by local Los Angelenos.

Even furniture had to match the exteriors Courtesy, Sue Cox Wright was adamant about using equilateral triangles as a recurring design element at Palmer House in Ann Arbor, Michigan, he included built-in hexagon-shaped beds (six equilateral triangles). Wright was adamant about using equilateral triangles as a recurring design element at Palmer House in Ann Arbor, Michigan, he included built-in hexagon-shaped beds (six equilateral triangles).

One home had a private zoo Courtesy, Hannah Walters At one time, the Fabyan Villa in Geneva, Illinois estate included a Japanese garden, private zoo, Roman-style swimming pool, lighthouse, country club, quarry, farm, gardens, grottoes, greenhouses, and an amphitheater. You can still tour the house and the Japanese garden. Here's At one time, the Fabyan Villa in Geneva, Illinois estate included a Japanese garden, private zoo, Roman-style swimming pool, lighthouse, country club, quarry, farm, gardens, grottoes, greenhouses, and an amphitheater. You can still tour the house and the Japanese garden. Here's how to create a lovely garden of your own.

Content continues below ad

He thought of everything Courtesy, Marta Wojcik At the time when the Wescott House in Springfield, Ohio was being designed and constructed, cars were unable to reverse, so Wright incorporated a turntable similar to those found in train yards that would turn the car around upon exiting the garage. At the time when the Wescott House in Springfield, Ohio was being designed and constructed, cars were unable to reverse, so Wright incorporated a turntable similar to those found in train yards that would turn the car around upon exiting the garage.

It was turned into an apartment building Courtesy, Marta Wojcik First built in 1908, the Westcott House was turned into an apartment building in the 1940s and "lost" as a Wright artifact. It underwent a four-year long restoration and opened as a museum in 2005.

First built in 1908, the Westcott House was turned into an apartment building in the 1940s and "lost" as a Wright artifact. It underwent a four-year long restoration and opened as a museum in 2005.

Content continues below ad