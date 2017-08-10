How to tell when a photo has been altered

courtesy Sophie Nightingale/University of Warwick

Check out the shadow reflected on the pavement behind the man, it's been subtly altered.

The two garbage cans in the photo on the right were added.

The man's face has been airbrushed.

The tree in the background to the left has been sheered at an angle so that it appears inconsistent with the other half.

There are no dead giveaways, unfortunately, but there are a few tricks. "Try using reverse image searches to find the image source—Google has this option—looking for repeating patterns in the image, as repetition might be a sign that something has been cloned," Dr. Nightengale says. "Open the image in a digital editing program and mess around with contrast or sharpness, which might reveal some irregularities. Also, keep an eye out for subtle inconsistencies, for example in the lighting and shadows." Dr. Nightengale's team is now conducting research to see whether people can make use of these signs to help identify forgeries. It's tough to spot when there are numerous manipulations applied to a photo, including airbrushing, addition or subtraction of objects, geometrical inconsistencies, and shadow inconsistencies. Can you spot what's been changed in the photo of the man standing in the street?