Content continues below ad

If it's a wedding: "Always arrive at least 15 to 30 minutes earlier than the scheduled ceremony start time. You don't want to be walking in when the processional has begun or when the bride is about to make her big entrance," says Tutera.

And fashionably late to everything else

Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock

The rules are different for dinner parties or housewarming affairs. "Never arrive early—unless the host has specifically asked for your help before the event," says Farley. In fact, a little late is a good thing. "For a dinner party, arrive within 15 to 20 minutes of the designated arrival time, to give the host a bit of a buffer," Farley explains. If it's a sit-down dinner party, you are obligated to remain until all courses have been served (it's considered rude to leave before dessert). "That being said, know when the time has come to depart. If you are consistently the last person to leave, you may well be overstaying your welcome," says Farley.