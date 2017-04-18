29 Beautiful Mother’s Day Quotes to Show Mom How Much You Love Her
Instead of flowers, consider giving your mom what she really wants: the reminder of just how much you care for her. Not a writer? No worries. Just forward these quotes along, straight from people who put into words exactly what a mother's love really is.
For the mom who did it all "Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love." —Stevie Wonder
For the mom who always looked out for you "I remember my mother's prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life." —Abraham Lincoln
For the mom who put her kids first "A mother is a person who seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie." —Tenneva Jordan
For the mom who is always a mom
"Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever." —Unknown
For the perfect pair
"As is the mother, so is her daughter." —Ezekiel 16:4
For what it means to be a mom
"Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a mother." —Lin Yutang
For what mom means to you
"An ounce of mother is worth a ton of priest." —Spanish Proverbs
For the very beginning 'til the end
"Motherhood: All love begins and ends there." —Robert Browning
For the good and the bad
"The best place to cry is on a mother's arms." —Jodi Picoult
For what mom does for us
"My mother is my root, my foundation. She planted the seed that I base my life on, and that is the belief that the ability to achieve starts in your mind." —Michael Jordan
For the hard work
"Being a mom has made me so tired. And so happy." —Tina Fey
For what mom instills
"Acceptance, tolerance, bravery, compassion. These are the things my mom taught me." —Lady Gaga
For what mom reminds us
"[My mother] always said I was beautiful and I finally believed her at some point." —Lupita Nyong'o
For what moms are
"My mom is my hero. [She] inspired me to dream when I was a kid, so anytime anyone inspires you to dream, that's gotta be your hero." —Tim McGraw
For the lessons
"If I've learned anything as a mom with a daughter who's 3, I've learned that you cannot judge the way another person is raising their kid. Everybody is just doing the best they can. It's hard to be a mom." —Maggie Gyllenghaal
For a mother's love
"I would say that my mother is the single biggest role model in my life, but that term doesn't seem to encompass enough when I use it about her. She was the love of my life." —Mindy Kaling
For mom's guidance
"My mother has always been my emotional barometer and my guidance. I was lucky enough to get to have one woman who truly helped me through everything." —Emma Stone
For a mom's heart
"My mother had a slender, small body, but a large heart—a heart so large that everybody's joys found welcome in it, and hospitable accommodation." —Mark Twain
For what a mom endures
"[Motherhood is] the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It's huge and scary—it's an act of infinite optimism." —Gilda Radner
For mom's wisdom
"My mother always said 'Don't bother other people.' I think that's good advice." —Amy Sedaris
For what moms do
Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"Blessed is a mother that would give up part of her soul for her children's happiness." —Shannon Alder
For what moms just do
"Mothers were meant to love us unconditionally, to understand our moments of stupidity, to reprimand us for lame excuses while yet acknowledging our point of view, to weep over our pain and failures as well as cry at our joy and successes, and to cheer us on despite countless start-overs. Heaven knows, no one else will." —Richelle Goodrich
For the strength of a mom
"They are not kidding when they say that mothers are strong women. We need to be strong in more ways than our children will ever know." —M.B. Antevasin
For what moms know
"In the end, mothers are always right. No one else tells the truth." —Randy Susan Meyers
For mom's heart
"A mother's love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dates all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path." —Agatha Christie
For what mom lets go of
"A good mother loves fiercely but ultimately brings up her children to thrive without her." —Erin Kelly
For your story
"But behind all your stories is always your mother's story, because hers is where yours begins." —Mitch Albom
For the truth
"Our mothers always remain the strangest, craziest people we've ever met." —Marguerite Duras
For when you need it
"Clarity and focus doesn't always come from God or inspirational quotes. Usually, it takes your mother to slap the reality back into you." —Shannon Alder
