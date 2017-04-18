29 Beautiful Mother’s Day Quotes to Show Mom How Much You Love Her

Instead of flowers, consider giving your mom what she really wants: the reminder of just how much you care for her. Not a writer? No worries. Just forward these quotes along, straight from people who put into words exactly what a mother's love really is.

For the mom who did it all

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love." —Stevie Wonder

For the mom who always looked out for you

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "I remember my mother's prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life." —Abraham Lincoln

For the mom who put her kids first

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "A mother is a person who seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie." —Tenneva Jordan

For the mom who is always a mom

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

"Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever." —Unknown

For the perfect pair

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

"As is the mother, so is her daughter." —Ezekiel 16:4

For what it means to be a mom

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

"Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a mother." —Lin Yutang

For what mom means to you

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

"An ounce of mother is worth a ton of priest." —Spanish Proverbs

For the very beginning 'til the end

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

"Motherhood: All love begins and ends there." —Robert Browning

For the good and the bad

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

"The best place to cry is on a mother's arms." —Jodi Picoult

For what mom does for us

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

"My mother is my root, my foundation. She planted the seed that I base my life on, and that is the belief that the ability to achieve starts in your mind." —Michael Jordan

For the hard work

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

"Being a mom has made me so tired. And so happy." —Tina Fey

For what mom instills

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

"Acceptance, tolerance, bravery, compassion. These are the things my mom taught me." —Lady Gaga

For what mom reminds us

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

"[My mother] always said I was beautiful and I finally believed her at some point." —Lupita Nyong'o

For what moms are

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

"My mom is my hero. [She] inspired me to dream when I was a kid, so anytime anyone inspires you to dream, that's gotta be your hero." —Tim McGraw

For the lessons

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

"If I've learned anything as a mom with a daughter who's 3, I've learned that you cannot judge the way another person is raising their kid. Everybody is just doing the best they can. It's hard to be a mom." —Maggie Gyllenghaal

For a mother's love

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

"I would say that my mother is the single biggest role model in my life, but that term doesn't seem to encompass enough when I use it about her. She was the love of my life." —Mindy Kaling

For mom's guidance

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

"My mother has always been my emotional barometer and my guidance. I was lucky enough to get to have one woman who truly helped me through everything." —Emma Stone

For a mom's heart

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

"My mother had a slender, small body, but a large heart—a heart so large that everybody's joys found welcome in it, and hospitable accommodation." —Mark Twain

For what a mom endures

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

"[Motherhood is] the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It's huge and scary—it's an act of infinite optimism." —Gilda Radner

For mom's wisdom

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

"My mother always said 'Don't bother other people.' I think that's good advice." —Amy Sedaris

For what moms do

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

"Blessed is a mother that would give up part of her soul for her children's happiness." —Shannon Alder

For what moms just do

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

"Mothers were meant to love us unconditionally, to understand our moments of stupidity, to reprimand us for lame excuses while yet acknowledging our point of view, to weep over our pain and failures as well as cry at our joy and successes, and to cheer us on despite countless start-overs. Heaven knows, no one else will." —Richelle Goodrich

For the strength of a mom

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

"They are not kidding when they say that mothers are strong women. We need to be strong in more ways than our children will ever know." —M.B. Antevasin

For what moms know

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

"In the end, mothers are always right. No one else tells the truth." —Randy Susan Meyers

For mom's heart

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

"A mother's love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dates all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path." —Agatha Christie

For what mom lets go of

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

"A good mother loves fiercely but ultimately brings up her children to thrive without her." —Erin Kelly

For your story

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

"But behind all your stories is always your mother's story, because hers is where yours begins." —Mitch Albom

For the truth

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

"Our mothers always remain the strangest, craziest people we've ever met." —Marguerite Duras

For when you need it

Mother's-Day-Quotes-That-Mean-Way-More-Than-FlowersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

"Clarity and focus doesn't always come from God or inspirational quotes. Usually, it takes your mother to slap the reality back into you." —Shannon Alder


