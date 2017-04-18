For the mom who did it all Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love." —Stevie Wonder "Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love." —Stevie Wonder

For the mom who always looked out for you Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "I remember my mother's prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life." —Abraham Lincoln "I remember my mother's prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life." —Abraham Lincoln

For the mom who put her kids first Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "A mother is a person who seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie." —Tenneva Jordan "A mother is a person who seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie." —Tenneva Jordan

For the mom who is always a mom Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever." —Unknown

For the perfect pair Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "As is the mother, so is her daughter." —Ezekiel 16:4

For what it means to be a mom Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a mother." —Lin Yutang

For what mom means to you Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "An ounce of mother is worth a ton of priest." —Spanish Proverbs

For the very beginning 'til the end Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Motherhood: All love begins and ends there." —Robert Browning

For the good and the bad Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "The best place to cry is on a mother's arms." —Jodi Picoult

For what mom does for us Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "My mother is my root, my foundation. She planted the seed that I base my life on, and that is the belief that the ability to achieve starts in your mind." —Michael Jordan

For the hard work Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Being a mom has made me so tired. And so happy." —Tina Fey

For what mom instills Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Acceptance, tolerance, bravery, compassion. These are the things my mom taught me." —Lady Gaga

For what mom reminds us Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "[My mother] always said I was beautiful and I finally believed her at some point." —Lupita Nyong'o

For what moms are Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "My mom is my hero. [She] inspired me to dream when I was a kid, so anytime anyone inspires you to dream, that's gotta be your hero." —Tim McGraw

For the lessons Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "If I've learned anything as a mom with a daughter who's 3, I've learned that you cannot judge the way another person is raising their kid. Everybody is just doing the best they can. It's hard to be a mom." —Maggie Gyllenghaal

For a mother's love Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "I would say that my mother is the single biggest role model in my life, but that term doesn't seem to encompass enough when I use it about her. She was the love of my life." —Mindy Kaling

For mom's guidance Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "My mother has always been my emotional barometer and my guidance. I was lucky enough to get to have one woman who truly helped me through everything." —Emma Stone

For a mom's heart Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "My mother had a slender, small body, but a large heart—a heart so large that everybody's joys found welcome in it, and hospitable accommodation." —Mark Twain

For what a mom endures Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "[Motherhood is] the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It's huge and scary—it's an act of infinite optimism." —Gilda Radner

For mom's wisdom Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "My mother always said 'Don't bother other people.' I think that's good advice." —Amy Sedaris

For what moms do Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Blessed is a mother that would give up part of her soul for her children's happiness." —Shannon Alder

For what moms just do Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Mothers were meant to love us unconditionally, to understand our moments of stupidity, to reprimand us for lame excuses while yet acknowledging our point of view, to weep over our pain and failures as well as cry at our joy and successes, and to cheer us on despite countless start-overs. Heaven knows, no one else will." —Richelle Goodrich

For the strength of a mom Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "They are not kidding when they say that mothers are strong women. We need to be strong in more ways than our children will ever know." —M.B. Antevasin

For what moms know Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "In the end, mothers are always right. No one else tells the truth." —Randy Susan Meyers

For mom's heart Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "A mother's love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dates all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path." —Agatha Christie

For what mom lets go of Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "A good mother loves fiercely but ultimately brings up her children to thrive without her." —Erin Kelly

For your story Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "But behind all your stories is always your mother's story, because hers is where yours begins." —Mitch Albom

For the truth Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Our mothers always remain the strangest, craziest people we've ever met." —Marguerite Duras

For when you need it Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Clarity and focus doesn't always come from God or inspirational quotes. Usually, it takes your mother to slap the reality back into you." —Shannon Alder



