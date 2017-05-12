8 Most Beautiful Proverbs from Around the World
No matter how far we travel, truth and wisdom always ring true. These proverbs from countries all over this beautiful world reveal important lessons and universal truths for us all.
"Truth is more valuable if it takes you a few years to find it." —French proverbNicole Fornabaio/rd.com, PK55/shutterstock This lesson, often attributed to French author Jules Renard, speaks to the wisdom of age and experience. It's taken from the original French: La vérité vaut bien qu'on passe quelques années sans la trouver. Find out 51 popular "facts" that are actually false.
"There is no shame in not knowing; the shame lies in not finding out." —Russian proverbNicole Fornabaio/rd.com, PK55/shutterstock Ignorance isn't simply a lack of knowledge but a rejection of education. As long as we are open to finding out more, we will never stop learning.
"Coffee and love taste best when hot." —Ethiopian proverb
"The pen is mightier than the sword." —English proverbNicole Fornabaio/rd.com, PK55/shutterstock The power of the written word can change ideas, policies, and the world at large.
"Fall seven times, stand up eight." —Japanese proverbNicole Fornabaio/rd.com, PK55/shutterstock This Japanese proverb teaches us that perseverance is one of the most important virtues. There are lots of Japanese proverbs, but this one reminds us that hardly anyone succeeds on their first try or even their second—you just have to keep on keeping on!
"If you can't live longer, live deeper." —Italian proverb
"It takes a whole village to raise a child." —African proverbNicole Fornabaio/rd.com, PK55/shutterstock Any parent knows there is no such thing as too much help when it comes to looking after children. And each person brings his or her own gifts and contributions to the effort.
"Turn your face toward the sun and the shadows fall behind you." —Maori proverbNicole Fornabaio/rd.com, PK55/shutterstock This proverb promotes optimism and positive thinking. As we look forward toward brighter things, darkness literally recedes. Find out 12 surprising phrases you never realized came from the Bible.
