"Truth is more valuable if it takes you a few years to find it." —French proverb Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, PK55/shutterstock This lesson, often attributed to French author Jules Renard, speaks to the wisdom of age and experience. It's taken from the original French: La vérité vaut bien qu'on passe quelques années sans la trouver. Find out This lesson, often attributed to French author Jules Renard, speaks to the wisdom of age and experience. It's taken from the original French:Find out 51 popular "facts" that are actually false

"There is no shame in not knowing; the shame lies in not finding out." —Russian proverb Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, PK55/shutterstock Ignorance isn't simply a lack of knowledge but a rejection of education. As long as we are open to finding out more, we will never stop learning. Ignorance isn't simply a lack of knowledge but a rejection of education. As long as we are open to finding out more, we will never stop learning.

"Coffee and love taste best when hot." —Ethiopian proverb Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, PK55/shutterstock So true: Passion and lattes are most delicious when piping hot! (But when it's too hot, cool off your coffee fast with this simple trick.)

Content continues below ad

"The pen is mightier than the sword." —English proverb Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, PK55/shutterstock The power of the written word can change ideas, policies, and the world at large. The power of the written word can change ideas, policies, and the world at large.

"Fall seven times, stand up eight." —Japanese proverb Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, PK55/shutterstock This Japanese proverb teaches us that perseverance is one of the most important virtues. There are lots of Japanese proverbs, but this one reminds us that hardly anyone succeeds on their first try or even their second—you just have to keep on keeping on! This Japanese proverb teaches us that perseverance is one of the most important virtues. There are lots of Japanese proverbs, but this one reminds us that hardly anyone succeeds on their first try or even their second—you just have to keep on keeping on!

"If you can't live longer, live deeper." —Italian proverb Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, PK55/shutterstock None of us can predict how long we will live, which is why it is so important to live each day with intention and purpose. Read on for 10 wise quotes to stop an argument in its tracks

Content continues below ad

"It takes a whole village to raise a child." —African proverb Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, PK55/shutterstock Any parent knows there is no such thing as too much help when it comes to looking after children. And each person brings his or her own gifts and contributions to the effort. Any parent knows there is no such thing as too much help when it comes to looking after children. And each person brings his or her own gifts and contributions to the effort.

"Turn your face toward the sun and the shadows fall behind you." —Maori proverb Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, PK55/shutterstock This proverb promotes optimism and positive thinking. As we look forward toward brighter things, darkness literally recedes. Find out

This proverb promotes optimism and positive thinking. As we look forward toward brighter things, darkness literally recedes. Find out 12 surprising phrases you never realized came from the Bible

Content continues below ad