Why September Babies Are More Successful, According to Science

Eugene Partyzan

It’s a concept addressed in spirit in the first chapter of the bestselling nonfiction book Outliers, by Malcolm Gladwell. A trend is noticed in professional hockey players; the largest percentage of skaters that made it to the big leagues were born in the first quarter of the year, in between January and March. But how does professional hockey relate to your child’s success? No worries, we’ll get there.

January 1st is the eligibility cutoff for junior hockey registration, and the players born closest-without-going-before that date were the most physically developed of their year, because they were the oldest. This same concept applies to your child’s cognitive development; the school cutoff is September 1st, so, September babies are the oldest and in turn most developed in their respective classes.

At young ages, this natural several-month leg-up is crucial, as childhood development grows in leaps and bounds relative to any other time in one’s life. The National Bureau of Economic Research conducted the study which confirmed the cutoff-date advantage, taking into account success metrics of the observed children (ages 6 to 15).

Children born in September were more likely to get into a better college, more likely to have higher overall test scores, and were less likely to be incarcerated for crimes. As a child’s birthdate got farther and farther from September, college quality dropped, test scores dipped, and incarceration rates climbed.

As with the ice hockey instance in Outliers, the cutoff advantage is a snowballing one, as the kids who are favorably born have an advantage which puts them into better programs and earns them more instruction time, which then improves their cognitive function further, which continues to aggregate over time.

For parents with August babies, don’t fret; this isn’t completely out of your hands. If you want to boost your kid’s brain brawn, try this daily activity. Plenty of factors beyond birth month still factor in (Your smartness comes from this parent, by the way), and if your kid shows one of these 11 traits, you might have a genius on your hands.

[Source: Health]