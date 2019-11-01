4 Reasons Your Cat is Cranky

There are many reasons why some cats are cranky; their temperament can be influenced by their upbringing or they are simply born that way. However, even the sweetest, most affectionate cats can suddenly become bad-tempered and behave out of character. According to veterinarian Dr. Katrina Warren, the problem can generally be solved, but you’ll need to look for underlying issues. If you want to decode their behavior even more, these are the secrets your cat is trying to tell you.

They might be in pain or have medical issues

Changes in a cat’s behavior can often be explained by a health problem. Pain can cause cats to behave very differently, and it’s easy to mistake a problem as behavioral, when in fact it is medical. Should you observe a significant change in your cat’s behavior, then a visit to the vet is the best place to start. Watch out for changes in eating, drinking or litter-box habits. Also hiding and avoiding being touched. Be sure to report all changes to your vet. There are many cat health problems that can be readily treated to ease symptoms and pain for your cat.

They are sick of sharing their house

It pays to remember that cats don’t like to share or queue. Sharing of ‘resources’ such as litter trays and food bowls can cause stress and anxiety for many cats. It’s always a good idea to provide each cat with their own litter box, food, water bowls and bed as a minimum. One litter box for each cat plus a spare is even better, as are multiple sleeping spots and extra scratching posts. A lack of space to hide from or avoid other cats, competition for territory and lack of individual attention can also add to household friction. If your cat is feeling anxious, offering it an elevated place to sit, such as a climbing tree, can be helpful. If your cat’s crankiness is getting on your nerves, avoid doing these things that your cat actually hates.

They don’t like change

Moving to a new house, the arrival of a new baby, new pets and other types of change can seriously impact cat behavior. Cats are creatures

of habit and tend to be territorial, so a change in routine may cause them to react in a number of ways, including withdrawal or aggression. Try to keep your cat’s environment as calm as possible and make sure there are places where they feel safe. Sometimes confining them to a single room with a litter box, bedding, and home comforts can help them to settle.

They don’t like being social

Some cats simply do not like being touched and handled. These are often cats that received limited socialization with humans when they were kittens. These cats do best in a quiet household without children and need understanding and patience to help build their confidence. Once they are confident, learn to look for these signs that your cat really does trust you.