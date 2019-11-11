If you're looking for a cheap and quick bite to eat, McDonald's is always a good option. But one country's Big Mac prices are a bit, well, pricey.

Fast food has only a few prerequisites: speed, edibility, and a low cost. And when it comes to being inexpensive, McDonald’s revolutionized the game with their invention of the “Dollar Menu” in 2002.

But, naturally, prices and participation may vary. For example, if you want a McLobster, you’d have to head to New England sometime in the summertime. And if you want to pay almost seven bucks for a Big Mac, you go to Switzerland. Don’t miss these things McDonald’s employees won’t tell you.

Switzerland has the highest average McDonald’s Big Mac price in the world, with an average transaction of $6.80 USD equivalent. However, this isn’t due to old Ronald McDonald having some sort of Swiss bias, it just follows the trend; Switzerland happens to have one of the highest overall costs of living in the world.

According to The Economist’s 2019 Big Mac Index, these are the five most expensive countries to procure a Big Mac as of July 2019:

Switzerland ($6.80) Norway ($6.20) Sweden ($6.10) Finland ($5.60) United States ($5.30)

Switzerland also has some exclusive McDonald’s menu items, too, including the Quinoa Curry, the Steakhouse Classic, and the Toblerone McFlurry, Business Insider reports. Happy Meals also look very different from around the world.

If you’re looking to save a few bucks by scooping up the world’s cheapest Big Mac, you’re going to have to trek from the store’s first location in Illinois all the way to Ukraine ($1.67). Still hungry for some more McDonald’s Big Mac trivia? Check out these 14 facts about the Big Mac you never knew.