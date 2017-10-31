7 Nerdy Quotes for Proud Geeks Everywhere
There's something great about being a geek. (Take it from someone who wrote a 100-page thesis on Herman Melville's "Moby Dick" and annually visits the author's grave—but I digress.) Hey, smart totally rules!
Be nice to nerds
According to Bill Gates, you should probably be nice to nerds and take their nerdy quotes seriously. "Chances are you'll end up working for one." (Here's the one crucial skill you need to be successful, according to Gates.)
So you're a little weird? Work it! Different? Own it!
Mandy Hale once said, "Better to be a nerd than one of the herd!" We couldn't agree more. That's why we're loving these nerdy quotes so much! Speaking of, check out these jokes that math nerds will appreciate.
I will take a serious approach to a subject usually treated lightly
"Which is a nerdy thing to do," said Benjamin Nugent, American Nerd: The Story of My People. At least nerds have an awesome sense of humor with all of these nerdy quotes and science-related Halloween costumes!
Everyone's a nerd inside
"I don't care how cool you are," said Channing Tatum. Speaking of being cool, have you heard about these cool things that Google can do? Computer nerds, you can thank us later. (After you finish reading all of these hilarious nerdy quotes, of course.)
Nerd
Zachary Levi once defined a nerd as, "One whose unbridled passion for something defines who they are as a person, without fear of other people's judgment." Nerds shouldn't be ashamed, anyway. After all, not everyone would appreciate nerdy quotes like these witty grammar jokes.
NASA scientists have discovered a new form of life
molecules
"Unfortunately, it won't date them either," Stephen Colbert joked. (Speaking of nerdy quotes, here are 75 of the most hysterical quotes of all time.)
That's the wonderful thing with nerds:
After all, "They're enthusiasts. Not having a life means you get to love things with a passion and nobody bothers you about it," John Burnside, The Glister, said. (If you loved these nerdy quotes, you NEED to check out these hilarious science jokes!)
