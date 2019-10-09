Everything You Need to Know About Costco’s Holiday Hours

You already know the Costco holiday purchases you’ll make for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s, but note the warehouse’s holiday hours before going on a spree. It takes just as much planning to cook the perfect turkey and create festive decorations as it does to buy all the necessary stuff. Once you know when you’re shopping, learn how to shop for Thanksgiving at Costco.

Costco Thanksgiving hours

You won’t be able to stock up on last-minute goods for Turkey Day on Turkey Day because U.S. Costco warehouses usually close on Thanksgiving. The store also closes on Christmas and New Year’s Day, too, according to the official website. And those aren’t the only holiday closures, either. Costco closes on Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day, as well. If your bigger concern is shopping after Thanksgiving, know that Costco’s Black Friday hours are typically 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m, but could vary by location. No matter the season, this is actually the best time to go to Costco.

Costco holiday hours

Costco stores typically have regular hours from November to December 23rd. Although, some warehouses may extend their hours during the holiday season. Select special holiday hours will be on their website in the future, according to a Costco spokesperson. This varies by location, however, so enter your zip code for more information on your specific store. Historically, they usually close earlier than usual on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Now that you about Costco Thanksgiving hours, remember that you can utilize these Costco shopping tips all year long.