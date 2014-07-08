Toy Story 3 The first two are great, but a more nuanced story—with a surprisingly dramatic climax!—makes this fun movie adventure the ideal choice for the whole family. (Best for ages 6 and up.) Want more laughs? These are the top fun movies of all time.

The LEGO Movie Colorful characters, including many familiar faces like Batman and Wonder Woman, will have kids howling. You'll love the self-aware and riotous sense of humor. (Best for ages 6 and up.) These are the best one liners from movies that you'll want to say over and over again.

Ratatouille Rats in the kitchen?! As ever with the Disney partner, Pixar infuses a manic romp with a heartwarming, and conversation-starting, message in this fun movie. (Best for ages 5 and up.) Believe it or not, these movies were actually better than the book.

Chicken Run Classic "claymation" and a wily British sense of humor keeps this film fresh. (Best for ages 6 and up.)

Content continues below ad

The Muppets Everyone's favorite talking frog and his large cast of friends get an update for the 21st century. Fun celebrity cameos and catchy musical numbers round out the package while retaining that classic Muppet feel. (Best for ages 5 and up.)

Babe A pick-me-up family comedy that was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. What more could you possibly want? (Best for ages 6 and up.) These are classic 80s movies you should have seen by now.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs It seems very zany—and it is—but the nutty exterior masks a genuine beating heart within that any audience will recognize and enjoy. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs is one of the many fun movies you family can enjoy on a Friday night. (Best for ages 6 and up.)

The Parent Trap A star-making performance from the young Lindsay Lohan is the icing on top of a fun, charming script. (Best for ages 6 and up.) Make sure you watch these movies about friendship with your bestie.

Content continues below ad

Shrek Perhaps a little dated where its pop references are concerned, Shrek still triumphs as a gross-out comedy that will bring the house down. (Best for ages 6 and up.)

Mary Poppins Singing, dancing penguins, and Julie Andrews: this classic stands up to the best of today's comedies. (Best for ages 6 and up.)

The Princess Bride Actors like Billy Crystal and Mandy Patinkin don't just chew the scenery—they swallow it whole—in this charming and side-splitting fantasy comedy. (Best for ages 8 and up.) These are the most romantic movies of all time.

The Sandlot Baseball, summer loves, and carnivals. Kids will want to get out and play, and you'll crush on the good ol' days. (Best for ages 8 and up.)

Content continues below ad

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids You may never look at your yard (or your neighbor) the same way again, but this zappy comedy delights anyway. (Best for ages 6 and up.)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Some will prefer the '70s version starring Gene Wilder, but this Tim Burton re-imagining retains the edge of the story while losing the abundance of creepy menace from the first film. A bubbly performance from Johnny Depp should hook any viewer, as well as the goofy songs. (Best for ages 8 and up.) Both film versions of Roald Dahl's classic book are sure to make you hungry, and so will these 12 cooking movies.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Possibly closer to an "adult" movie kids can enjoy, this cartoon/real-life mashup is completely unique and practically indescribable. Every wondered what would happen if Looney Tunes were alive? Here's your answer. (Best for ages 10 and up.)

The Goonies Perfect for kids who wish they could be Indiana Jones if only they weren't, well, kids. (Best for ages 10 and up.)

Content continues below ad