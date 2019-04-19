Anonymous Texting: How to Hide Your Phone Number When Sending Texts

Claire Nowak/Rd.com, Apple iPhone

As society becomes more reliant on technology, the concern for online privacy has skyrocketed. Expert hackers have gone beyond simply cracking your passwords to the point of using your own laptop to spy on you. Luckily, these cyber security secrets can help protect you from getting hacked.

And your smartphone is just as vulnerable as your computer. Anyone you text automatically knows your cell phone number, which leads to a potential security risk if you’re talking to someone you don’t know well. Luckily, it is possible to text without giving away that precious personal info. Here’s how:

Send anonymous texts by email

Most major cell phone carriers allow texts to be sent to their customers via email. (Pro tip: If you want to do completely anonymous texting, use a temporary email address.) You’ll need to know the recipient’s carrier for this to work. Then, send your message to the intended phone number using one of the following templates:

AT&T

SMS (a text-only message): [email protected]

MMS (a message that includes multimedia like pictures, audio, or video): [email protected]

Metro PCS

SMS/MMS: [email protected]

Sprint

SMS: [email protected]

MMS: [email protected]

T-Mobile

SMS/MMS: [email protected]

Verizon Wireless

SMS: [email protected]

MMS: [email protected]

And you don’t need to put anything in the subject line, and if you do, it will appear in parentheses. Any messages you get back will come as a TXT file that you must open to read. To continue the anonymous texting, you can reply to it like a normal email. If you’re sending these texts to someone you know, here are some rules about texting in relationships.

However, your message may look a little strange on a phone.

Send anonymous texts through messaging websites

Another way to engage in anonymous texting is with free texting websites. Pinger and TextNow require you to sign up with a username and password, but you can check your messages at any time, even if you shut down your computer. So if your situation calls for a “one-and-done” type of text, use a site that lets you send messages without making an account. Popular ones include TextEm, TextSendr, and OpenTextingOnline. Then, find out about 8 times texting is actually better than calling.

Send anonymous texts with a smartphone app

Both Google Play and the iOS App Store also have plenty of apps from which you can do some anonymous texting. They include Text Me, Text Free, TextNow, and textPlus. Typically, you can send and receive texts from a number the app assigns you. But if you’re someone who really enjoys anonymous texting, you might want to check out Burner. The app allows you as many disposable numbers as you want.

Prefer to send anonymous texts from your own number? SpoofCard lets you change your caller ID so you can send anonymous texts from any number you want. Voilà, your text is sent! But whatever you do, do NOT do any of these 11 things over text message.