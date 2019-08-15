In today’s technology-flooded world, it can be easier than ever to communicate with people. But it can also make it easy to stop someone from communicating with you, with the push of a button or two. And if you text someone and continue to get no response, you may wonder if this has happened to you. Can you tell if someone blocked your texts? Get a look at how to tell if someone blocked you on Facebook, too.

Well, there are a couple of methods for how to tell if someone blocked your number. Finding out if someone blocked your phone number is far easier if you have an iPhone, and if the person you’re texting does as well. Justin Lavelle, Chief Communications Officer with BeenVerified.com, breaks down how to tell if someone blocked your number if you have an iPhone. Take a look at your texting app, which will most likely be iMessage. “Most likely, when you send a message, you will get a ‘delivered’ confirmation when the message has been delivered,” he told RD.com. When you look at your messages with the person you think blocked you, look for that confirmation. “The last message that you know was received and responded to…should have a ‘delivered’ status,” Lavelle explains. If, under the messages you’ve sent after that, you don’t see that “delivered” notification, that could mean that person has blocked you. Maybe you did one of the things you shouldn’t be doing over text.

Can you tell if someone blocked your texts for sure? No. There’s no definitive way to determine that you’ve been blocked; for instance, you’re not going to get a notification or see an indicator in that person’s contact info. That would infringe on the privacy of the other user. But little clues like the lack of the “Delivered” message (on iPhones), as well as what you hear when you call the person, can help you determine if they’ve blocked you. “If you call a specific number and it immediately goes to voicemail, or you get a strange message such as ‘temporarily out of service’ or ‘the person is not taking calls,’ this may mean your number has been blocked,” Lavelle says.

Things are even less clear if you or the person you’re texting has an Android phone. Android phones don’t have that “delivered” message on texting, and even an iPhone user won’t see the “delivered” notification while texting an Android user. So how to tell if someone blocked your number from texts with an Android phone? If an Android user has blocked you, Lavelle says, “your text messages will go through as usual; they just won’t be delivered to the Android user.” It’s the same as an iPhone, but without the “delivered” notification (or lack thereof) to clue you in. “The simplest way to tell if you have been blocked by an Android user is to call,” Lavelle says. Just like with an iPhone, listen for it to be diverted to voicemail or play you a pre-recorded message. Of course, this doesn’t automatically mean that person has blocked your phone number; your call may be diverted to voicemail for other reasons. But if it happens repeatedly, and you’re getting radio silence from both calls and texts, you should consider that you’ve been blocked. Whether you’re worried about being blocked or not, you should avoid these annoying texting habits that we’re all guilty of.