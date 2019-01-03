A sneak preview of the cozy home that's given many royals from across the globe a roof over their heads.

Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are leaving London. Causing something of a stir among royal watchers, they’ve decided to make their home at Frogmore Cottage on the Frogmore estate in the grounds of Windsor Castle; the cottage was a personal gift from the Queen.

Located about an hour’s drive from London, and around a mile and a half from Windsor Castle itself, Frogmore Cottage has been home to several people with royal connections. These include the Grand Duchess Xenia Romanov from Russia, and Abdul Karim (the subject of the 2017 film Victoria and Abdul), as well as other members of the British royal family. It was named Frogmore because the low-lying marshy surroundings are home to dozens of noisy frogs, something that disgusted Queen Victoria when she visited. Don’t miss these secrets you never knew about Windsor Castle.

But what is Frogmore Cottage like and what do the young royals intend to do with it? Of course, the precise plans are a closely guarded secret, but we do know that the cottage is Grade II listed (meaning there are some restrictions on how this historic building can be renovated), it has two stories, and a white stucco exterior.

There’s a rumor that it was in a rather poor state. It had previously been divided into five staff apartments, so it needs some serious work to convert it into a suitable family home. Naturally, security around the cottage has been stepped up from a simple “Private” sign on the gate to a state-of-the-art security system including cameras.

No one is quite sure how many bedrooms will be included (although five seems likely) and it’s whispered that there may be a gym and yoga studio. But we do know that the Royal Lodge at Windsor has a superb playhouse, beloved by generations of royal children. And one thing is certain—there’s bound to be a nursery at Frogmore Cottage for the much-anticipated new arrival! And we have a few ideas about how they’ll decorate that nursery too!

Like every young couple, we’re sure that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be putting their own stamp on the renovations, creating a lovely family cottage that’s the home of their dreams. Next, find out the royal rules Meghan Marke must follow now.