Could You Be a Genius? This Mensa Quiz Will Tell You
Here's a fun way to put your IQ through its paces. Try these sample questions!
Question 1:
What is the 4-digit number in which the first digit is one fifth of the last, and the second and third digits are the last digit multiplied by 3? (Hint: The sum of all digits is 12.) (Could you pass this elementary school math test?)
Answer:
1,155
Question 2:
Jane went to visit Jill. Jill is Jane's only husband's mother-in-law's only husband's only daughter's only daughter. What relation is Jill to Jane?
Answer:
Jane's daughter (Jane's mother's husband is Jane's father, his daughter is Jane, and Jill is her daughter).
Question 3:
Tabitha likes cookies but not cake. She likes mutton but not lamb, and she likes okra but not squash. Following the same rule, will she like cherries or pears?
Answer:
Cherries (Tabitha likes food with only two syllables).
Question 4:
In a footrace, Jerry was neither first nor last. Janet beat Jerry. Jerry beat Pat. Charlie was neither first nor last. Charlie beat Rachel. Pat beat Charlie. Who came in last?
Answer:
Rachel.
Question 5:
What is the number that is one more than one-tenth of one-fifth of one-half of 4,000?
Answer:
41 (4,000 / 2 = 2,000, / 5 = 400, / 10 = 40, + 1 = 41)
Question 6:
Find the number that best completes the following sequence:
1 2 4 7 11 ? 22
Answer:
16 (each number adds 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6, respectively, to the preceding number)
Question 7:
Marian bought 4 oranges and 3 lemons for 90 cents. The next day, she bought 3 oranges and 4 lemons for 85 cents. How much did each lemon and orange cost?
Answer:
Oranges cost 15 cents each; lemons cost 10 cents each.
Question 8:
Start with the number of total mittens lost by 3 kittens, and multiply by the voting age in the United States. What's the answer?
Answer:
216 (3 kittens @ 4 mittens each = 12 x 18).
Question 9:
There is at least one 9-letter word that contains only 1 vowel. Do you know what it is?
Answer:
Strengths
Question 10:
Using all the letters each time, can you make at least 3 words from the letters REIAMN?
Answer:
AIRMEN, MARINE, and REMAIN.
For more information and practice questions, visit American Mensa.
