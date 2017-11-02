Question 1: Ralph Smith for Reader's Digest What is the 4-digit number in which the first digit is one fifth of the last, and the second and third digits are the last digit multiplied by 3? (Hint: The sum of all digits is 12.) (Could you pass this elementary school math test?)

Answer: Ralph Smith for Reader's Digest 1,155

Question 2: Ralph Smith for Reader's Digest Jane went to visit Jill. Jill is Jane's only husband's mother-in-law's only husband's only daughter's only daughter. What relation is Jill to Jane?

Answer: Ralph Smith for Reader's Digest Jane's daughter (Jane's mother's husband is Jane's father, his daughter is Jane, and Jill is her daughter).

Question 3: Ralph Smith for Reader's Digest Tabitha likes cookies but not cake. She likes mutton but not lamb, and she likes okra but not squash. Following the same rule, will she like cherries or pears?

Answer: Ralph Smith for Reader's Digest Cherries (Tabitha likes food with only two syllables).

Question 4: Ralph Smith for Reader's Digest In a footrace, Jerry was neither first nor last. Janet beat Jerry. Jerry beat Pat. Charlie was neither first nor last. Charlie beat Rachel. Pat beat Charlie. Who came in last?

Answer: Ralph Smith for Reader's Digest Rachel.

Question 5: Ralph Smith for Reader's Digest What is the number that is one more than one-tenth of one-fifth of one-half of 4,000?

Answer: Ralph Smith for Reader's Digest 41 (4,000 / 2 = 2,000, / 5 = 400, / 10 = 40, + 1 = 41)

Question 6: Ralph Smith for Reader's Digest Find the number that best completes the following sequence:

1 2 4 7 11 ? 22

Answer: Ralph Smith for Reader's Digest 16 (each number adds 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6, respectively, to the preceding number)

Question 7: Ralph Smith for Reader's Digest Marian bought 4 oranges and 3 lemons for 90 cents. The next day, she bought 3 oranges and 4 lemons for 85 cents. How much did each lemon and orange cost?

Answer: Ralph Smith for Reader's Digest Oranges cost 15 cents each; lemons cost 10 cents each.

Question 8: Ralph Smith for Reader's Digest Start with the number of total mittens lost by 3 kittens, and multiply by the voting age in the United States. What's the answer?

Answer: Ralph Smith for Reader's Digest 216 (3 kittens @ 4 mittens each = 12 x 18).

Question 9: Ralph Smith for Reader's Digest There is at least one 9-letter word that contains only 1 vowel. Do you know what it is?

Answer: Ralph Smith for Reader's Digest Strengths

Question 10: Ralph Smith for Reader's Digest Using all the letters each time, can you make at least 3 words from the letters REIAMN?

Answer: Ralph Smith for Reader's Digest AIRMEN, MARINE, and REMAIN. For more information and practice questions, visit American Mensa.

